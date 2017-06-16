T. Rowe Price: How To Collect Mutual Fund Fees Rather Than Pay Them

Is TROW a good investment partner?

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) most recently came to my attention because a poster made a comment about it in an article I was reading. I became even more interested when I saw an article on Seeking Alpha where a long time dividend growth investor decided to sell his shares. That eventually led me to this article by Simply Safe Dividends. From the various articles, I saw that TROW had a lot of the characteristics of companies I want to own. The concern that led many authors to sell the stock was that TROW's reliance on actively managed mutual funds put them in a declining market. I will explore that later in the article.

Simply Safe Dividends' article also provided the average fee charged on TROW's funds at 50 basis points, that the average fee for actively managed funds was 77 basis points, and that passive funds had an average fee of 10 basis points. On that basis it's quite clear that active funds start with a significant handicap.

As a dividend growth investor, I like individual stocks better than funds. But I think there will always be a place for funds, as not every investor will have the time, the talent and the interest to do the work that investing in individual companies requires. There is a debate about whether or not index funds are better than actively managed funds. Since they have much lower fees typically, index funds have a built in head start. The explosion of ETFs, which are primarily index based, is partially the result of this. However with that profusion of funds and indexes to base them on, fees have also gone up. Take for example ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) which while based on an index has a fee of 35 basis points. Since TROW has done a pretty good job at keeping the fees of its funds down, I think it is competitive with the some of the more focused index funds on a fee basis.

While fees are an important detail to check when selecting funds, it doesn't matter how low the fees are if the fund does poorly. Let's look at the data Morningstar has on the funds that TROW manages.

Now let's compare that the data on the Vanguard family.

Vanguard funds certainly have lower fees; in fact that is their biggest claim to fame. But those lower fees don't seem to help much across all of the funds. In each of the time periods Morningstar measured performance, the TROW funds did better. And this is after fee performance. While plenty of investors will put their money into index funds because the fees are lower, I think over time TROW will get plenty of customers who are willing to pay higher fees to get better performance. From my perspective, the concern expressed by several SA contributors about TROW's dependence on actively managed funds for a good portion of its earnings are at least partially offset by the performance of their funds compared to Vanguards funds performance.

The YChart® above is one I often include in articles, because it shows two characteristics I look for when evaluating how good an investment partner a company will be. I want growing revenues, and in the top graph it can clearly be seen that TROW is growing revenues. I also want growing profits, because I want the company to share them with me. I like that while TROW clearly took a hit during the Great Recession, it also recovered pretty quickly.

Now let's look at the TROW annual report for 2016. I like to see that a company is looking for new and growing markets to serve. In this first slide from the report TROW management has identified such a market, the U.S. intermediaries market. As the graph below shows, the assets held for financial intermediaries in the U.S. grew from just under $10 trillion to $18 trillion from 2008 to 2016. TROW grew their share of that business from a small base of $85 billion to $380 billion, are at about a rate of growth nearly 3 times faster than the market itself grew. Given that actively managed funds are going to be under pressure for some time, I think it's important for TROW's future growth to develop other sources of revenue.

Next let's look at the financial numbers from the annual report. Below is the chart presented in the 2016 report. I like 5 years of increasing revenues. I would have been happier if 2016 had a bigger increase in revenues than just $23 million, so I will want to look at how 2017 shapes up to be assured that this was just a slow year. The EPS growth also came in a slow over the last 2 years, which seems to be why the dividend growth slowed as well. I like that the share buybacks seem fairly productive and yet management also pays out a special dividend from time to time. Share buyback are okay if they are productive, but special dividends are even better.

One item in the chart above that does concern me is the slowing growth (and in some case decrease) of the various total net income metrics. The share buyback kept that from hitting the per share numbers much, and some of the reasons do seem to be non-recurring, but I will want to keep an eye on that just in case there are a lot of reoccurrences of non-recurring charges.

In the 2016 annual report, management talks about their goals to market more multiple asset type funds. I think this is a good plan because index funds can't offer such an asset mix. I particularly like the target dated funds they offer. For me, in my 401(k) plan were I am forced to invest in funds, I don't like these funds. Part of that is I don't like how much goes into bonds in such funds. However, I know that a large number of my co-workers found these funds very attractive. They were worried about how to adjust their holdings as they got nearer to retirement and very much were comforted by having a professional handle all of that. And, from my experience anyway, it was older employees with larger balances who most liked these funds. I do like the TROW funds as they are a bit more aggressive in their stock allocation than many other funds. I also pointed out the folks who liked the idea but didn't like the ratio for the fund dated at their retirement date, that one could make the stock allocation bigger by moving the target date out (so if you wanted more stocks and planned to retire in say 2020, go with the fund dated 2025). And if one wanted more bonds, one could just pick a fund with an earlier date (so instead take the 2015 dated fund). I think many investors will find TROW funds having a mix of asset classes very attractive. I know a lot of my co-workers in the past have expressed concern about how to balance the various asset classes, and often gravitated to funds that offered a mix of asset classes, even if they had to pay more fees than they would have had to do by choosing two or more single asset class funds. From where I am sitting, the better performance of the TROW funds, the lower than average fees and the offerings of multiple asset classes in a single fund provide TROW with a good product set to compete with lower cost index funds.

Since I also like to look at how a company handles debt, I was very happy to see that TROW had no actual debt outstanding. Given the business they are in, I would expect them to be carrying debt only if they had a recent acquisition. I also see that the company reports having almost $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents. I think that the flow of money from actively managed funds to index funds will result in some consolidation of fund providers, and with no debt and a good size amount of cash, TROW looks to be in a good position to buy up some smaller companies.

TROW didn't provide a nice graph of its dividend payments over time, so I used the dividend payment information from David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) to produce the graph above in Excel®. I like the trend line because I can see that TROW is increasing its dividends at a faster rate in the recent past than it did farther back in time. I can also see that in the DGR values from the CCC List spreadsheet, but I like the picture better. I also like this better than the company provided information because David just shows the regular dividend payments. Since the whole point of a special dividend is that it isn't repeatable, I like seeing how the dividends increased without the special dividends being counted. It just provides a better picture of what I can count on in the future.

What does the latest earnings report say?

On April 25th TROW released its earnings report for its Q1 2017.

I was concerned that last year's growth in revenue and income had slowed, but for the Q1 anyway, there seems to be pretty robust growth in those numbers. In many cases the growth year over year for Q1 is about the same as the full year growth last year. So by just doing what they did last year for the next 3 quarters, TROW can match last year's growth. This report gives me confidence that TROW will be able to grow more this year than last as long as they can hold the assets under management.

Based on what I have discovered in the earnings report, the annual report and Morningstar's data on its funds' performance I think TROW meets my investment requirements of growing its market and revenues, growing its profits, handling its debt well (no debt and more than a $1 billion in cash is well handled debt in my book) and growing dividends. So, it's a company I want to own for the long term. I only need to get a good price, which I will calculate below.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List, I see TROW has increased its dividend annually for 31 years and that analysts' estimate that it will grow EPS by 8.2% each year on average over the next 5 years. As its recent history for dividend growth suggests that it will grow the dividend around the same amount as earnings increase, I will use the EPS growth number to be conservative in my estimate of future dividend payments. I think that it reasonable as TROW has actually grown its dividend at double digits over the last 3, 5, and 10 years according to the data in the CCC List. To estimate a good terminal dividend rate I subtract the current yield from my discount rate (which I picked as twice the long term inflation rate) of 6.4% and then round to the nearest whole percentage between 0 and 3. That gives me a terminal dividend growth rate of 3%.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of TROW's dividend stream is $87.11. That sets my buy price as anything below $88. Looking at the SA page with data on TROW's dividend, I see that the 4 year average yield is 2.41% while the current yield is 3.11%, so for the current yield to match the 4 year average the price would need to be around $94.

Can options help?

As a dividend growth investor, my main goal is to buy shares in companies that pay a growing dividend, and use those dividend payments to buy more shares in dividend growing companies. The ultimate goal is that when I reach full retirement age, about 12 years from now, I will have enough dividend income to replace the income I currently get from my job. I use option contracts to either generate more cash so I can buy more shares, or get shares cheaper than the current market price. In particular my goal with writing put contracts is to generate more cash than the dividends I would get from holding the shares while I wait for the price I want. This isn't the only way or even the "best" way to use option contracts; it is only the way that I think best fits my main goal of accumulating shares of dividend growth companies.

Since my buy price is $88 and I don't want to sell any TROW shares for less than that, for a strike price on a call contract, I want $85 or better yet $90. At an absolute minimum, I want to get more for a contract that I have to pay in commissions, so I want about $0.15 (to cover commissions if I want to buy the call back). Beyond that, I would also like to get about half of a pro-rated dividend payment for the period till expiration. I don't see any call contracts that will even pay for the commission charges for a $90 strike, and only one for next January for the $85 strike, so I don't see any worth writing at this time.

The put contract is a different story however. With the June expiration date only a day away (as I write this anyway as the market is about 10 minutes from closing), I will look at the July expiration date. Put contracts expiring in July with a strike price of $70 offer a premium that is around the same value as the quarterly dividend, so they more than meet my requirements. The put contract with a $75 contract offers a fairly large premium. If I use $1.70 of that premium to offset the higher price I will pay for the shares under that contract, I will still have a better premium payment than the quarterly dividend. The $70 strike price contract has a Delta of -0.20 while the $75 contract has a Delta of -0.59.

Given where my buy price is, I would just buy the shares outright. That removes any risk I won't get them. Depending on how important a lower price than the current market price is and how much lower you really need are the deciding factors in selecting between the two put contracts.

Conclusion

As a dividend growth investor, I prefer investing in individual stocks rather than funds. But not all investors have to time and inclination to do that. I can benefit from the large number of investors who use funds by buying shares in a company that manages funds. TROW manages mutual funds and has paid a growing dividend for 31 years and so offers dividend growth investors the opportunity to benefit from mutual funds while not putting their money in a fund.

TROW is growing its market both by offering funds with superior performance and low fees and by looking to new but similar markets to sell its products and services. This supports growing profits, which allows for a growing dividend.

Based on my DDM calculation the share price of TROW is below the NPV of its dividends. This offers a good opportunity to for dividend growth investors to get shares of TROW at a good price.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.