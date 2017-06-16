What Is Kinder Morgan's Real Sustainable Distributable Cash Flow?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is a Houston-based energy infrastructure company with an ownership or interest in approximately 84000 miles of pipeline, as well as 155 terminals. The company first got on my radar after a drastic dividend cut in 2015, leading to a share price which I perceived to be of good value at the time and open a position. After a good run up on the stock, my perception of its value for price has turned for the negative, and as a result I exited the stock several months ago. As the stock has fallen, I have decided to take another look at the company. Today, I decided to write an article about impending headwinds to the company's most presented metric - the distributable cash flow (DCF).

For reference, Kinder Morgan's 2015 DCF was $4,699 million, and $4,511 million in 2016.

The first headwind I want to point out to investors is on Kinder Morgan's deferred tax asset. Now I want to make a disclosure that I am not an accountant, and that parts of my understanding of the workings of this number may be wrong. Please do correct me in the comments if you know better than me on this subject.

Below is a picture of the last few lines of Kinder Morgan's net income reconciliation to DCF:

Please note the first two columns are for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015 and the last two columns are for the full year.

From my understanding of taxes, in the long term book taxes and cash taxes should be similar. However, Kinder Morgan as shown above only paid $79 million and $32 million of cash taxes, versus book taxes of just under a billion dollars. The reason for this is stated in the 2016 Annual Report page 95 - a deferred tax asset was created in the merger transaction in November, 2014 primarily related to the investment in KMP.

Here is a picture of the deferred tax asset information available on the 2016 Annual Report, and below I offer my opinion of how this asset should be valued by investors.

Kinder Morgan 2016 Annual Report Page 95

As it seems, the net deferred tax assets was $4,352 million as of December, 2016, down from $5,323 million in December, 2015. In my opinion, investors should treat this as a non-recurring, unsustainable bonus to the current cash flow. At best, investors should perceive the "real DCF" as distributable cash flow added back the cash taxes minus the book taxes, and the temporary bonus from the consumption of the deferred tax asset as a finite asset which is worth a present value of $3.5 - $4 Billion depending on what discount rate you would use for an asset that is slowly redeemed over the next few years.

Using my calculations above, "real DCF" would be $3,597 million in 2016 and $3,755 million in 2015, a difference of $914 and $944 million.

My last point is on Kinder Morgan's toll rates on their natural gas pipelines. From my limited understanding of Kinder Morgan's pipelines, a vast amount of them are regulated toll rates. And what I believe this entails is that Kinder Morgan makes a certain rate of return on their investment, after counting operating costs as well as depreciation and amortization expenses.

If the above statement is true, and rates are not at the discretion of Kinder Morgan, in the way that McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) gets to choose the pricing of their burger, or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gets to choose the price of their iPhone, then the whole investment picture changes. Having a view that America's energy needs are growing wouldn't be enough to justify an investment, if we lack information on what Kinder Morgan would be allowed to charge for providing that service, unlike having an investment thesis for buying Apple with a belief that the smartphone market is growing.

My last thought is this: naturally with time, as pipelines get older and depreciation and amortization is consumed, toll rates should become lower in the eyes of federal regulators. However, the perspective that Kinder Morgan offers to investors to arrive at the DCF number is that depreciation and amortization are simply book charges, and sustaining capital expenditures are what matters. This is why they add back depreciation and amortization charges, and minus off sustaining capital expenditure in their reconciliation from net income to DCF. I would agree that if one was to take a short term view of the situation, that would make sense. However, if the depreciation and amortization leads to lower toll rates, this boosted metric should be offset by some value, to account for the lowering rates in the future.

In conclusion, I left Kinder Morgan because I don't know if the deferred tax asset is fully accounted for by investors, and how the stock price would be affected a few years down the road when Kinder Morgan is hit by an extra billion dollars of tax charges each year. Furthermore, I could not find enough information on the regulated toll rate of natural gas pipelines. I have since found companies in other industries that I have a deeper understanding of their business, which have low debt and very good P/E ratios without lots of non-GAAP measures.

Thank you for reading this article, I appreciate any comments and opinions and please follow me if you liked what you read! As a final disclosure again, I'm not an accountant, and I may not have understood certain measures used by the company properly. The article simply expresses my opinion, based off of my limited knowledge of what I have read from the SEC filings and reports.