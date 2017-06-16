Verizon: Lock In That Juicy Dividend

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) are down about 12% over the past twelve months, massively underperforming the overall market. In my view, this is a bit overdone, and represents an interesting buying opportunity for investors.

Although there's a history of relatively volatile earnings here, the dividend is safe in my view. My forecast calls for a total return of a CAGR of about 7% between now and 2020. In addition, at a 40% discount to the overall market, this high yielding company represents too much of a bargain to pass up. Investors would be wise to take advantage of others' fear and buy this name.

Financial History

The first thing that leaps off the page when reviewing Verizon's financial history is the relative smoothness of the revenue. Since 2011, that revenue has grown every year save one. The other thing that leaps off the page relates to the fact that the company has a long history of volatile earnings. Thus, I feel somewhat strange reading analyses that announce this volatility like it's something new or something to be feared (such claims about the earnings here are about as insightful as "water is wet" in my view). I'm less concerned about the volatility than I am the sustainability of the dividend, which I consider to be the foundation of any future returns here. The dividend is currently safe in my view (and has been in much greater danger in the past, actually).

There has obviously been a fair bit of dilution over the past few years, but that fact is somewhat mitigated by the very robust dividend policy here. I sometimes complain that companies spend too much on share buybacks and not enough on dividends. This should be (and is) my ideal situation: most of the capital that gets returned to shareholders happens in the most direct way possible.

One of the other areas that I'm actually (and atypically) glad to see is what's happening to debt here. Over the past two years, the company has paid down approximately $4.25 billion of debt. In addition, the vast majority (79.7%) of debt is due after 2021, meaning that there's very little possibility of a solvency or a liquidity crisis on the horizon.

Modeling the Dividend

Verizon's financial history may be interesting to some on its own merits, but investors buy a future and not a past. It's with that in mind that I have to try my hand at forecasting, which is strangely more difficult than simply summing up recent events. When I forecast, I make a ceteris paribus assumption and hold everything but one variable constant. I try to "move" the variable that I consider to be the most relevant, which, in this case is the dividend. Since the dividend has grown over the past six years at a CAGR of about 2.5%, I'll use that as a starting point for my predictions about future stock prices.

The 2.5% growth rate seems a reasonable one, given that management here seems to be willing to move heaven and Earth to maintain a long term dividend growth rate. Also, the company (in this form and as Bell Atlantic before) has been paying ever growing dividends since 1985, suggesting it's reasonable to expect some continued growth. Finally, at 71% ,the payout ratio is a bit high, but not egregiously so. When I perform this exercise on Verizon, I infer a CAGR return of about 7% from now to 2020. Unsurprisingly, the lion's share of this return comes from the dividend, which is in many ways more predictable than any returns dependent on the vagaries of the mood of the overall market. In my view, a 7% return from this name is more than adequate compensation for the risks present.

The Stock

For better or worse, investors typically can't access the future cash flows of a company directly, but must do so via the shares that supposedly act as a surrogate for the business and whose price changes represent the changing fortunes of that business. One consequence of this situation is the fact that investors can be easily duped into assuming that the volatile movements of the proxy stock somehow reflect the fortunes of the underlying business. They don't always, and when the shares are priced as if the business is "on the rocks", there may (repeat "may") be an opportunity to make some money.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for VZ would turn bullish with a daily close above $47.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Inverse Head & Shoulders Pattern on the daily charts which we view a basing pattern for the shares. From here we see the shares rising to $50.50 over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what we see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today, we may buy VZ call options, which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $45.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $50.50, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe VZ is a solid addition to any dividend portfolio.

Conclusion

Verizon shares are trading at a 40% discount to the overall market on a PE basis and are also inexpensive relative to their own past. At the same time, the (sustainable in my view) dividend yield is relatively high. I've said a few times that I try to rely as little as possible on optimistic sounding narratives about a given company's future because avoiding such things helps me to mitigate my own innate optimism about a given stock. At some point there comes a time when the narrative that we build about the future collides with current price. If the current price is "too pessimistic" given future potential, that is a compelling reason to buy in my view.

Investors are obviously not particularly sanguine about Oath (or anything else) relating to this business, and therein lies the opportunity. We're told as investors that we should "buy low." The only way you can do this is when others eschew a given name, as they are Verizon at the moment. In my view, investors should ignore other's misapprehension and buy Verizon at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.