Carry Trade: Inflation, Or The Lack Thereof, Just Killed It

The carry trade has been having a tough time lately, and today's economic data releases have given no support. The numbers on the United States economy suggest the economy is merely slowing, but that the economy is slowing to a very low level. I was of the belief that the economy would be slowing to a point, but that there would not be any kind of recession. I am not revising that. However, I am revising the fact that there is not likely to be another rate increase towards the end of the year as previously suggested. The Fed is dropping hints, and I wonder if they will have the ammo to go through with it. Also, I do not believe that the Fed will be shrinking its balance sheet as hard-line as they suggest. But, instead I think the Fed is going to have to soften their pace. This will crush the carry trade and force the Bank of Japan to extend their own QE purchase programs.



Already, the USDJPY is selling off sharply: The hourly chart after the first announcements shows the drama. But, a bigger picture, looking at the USDJPY from a daily perspective suggests we might go low… very low. As in, I wonder if the entire rally from the Trump election can get tested?

That is dramatic, and I try and stay away from hyperbole. But, it sure does look possible when you look at the chart. But, this is the visual. Here is the data on the subject.



Inflation dropped hard for this month. I have been watching inflation the past few months. Inflation numbers shot up around the world but have since eased back down, save for Great Britain. But, the British story is altogether different.



What is unusual is that inflation is moving upward in Japan, albeit only slightly whereas the United States inflation is moving lower.

Headline consumer inflation is the United States moved down from a high of 2.7% just three months ago to 1.9% now. For Japan’s part, their inflation rate is still low, but it is moving higher, up to 0.4%, if you could call that inflation at all. Here is a slower look at the individual month’s rates for both the United States and Japan, respectively:



It was just a few days ago that the Japanese data was released with the surprise move higher, going against the worldwide trend.



Interest rates in Japan began moving upward from the Japanese inflation news. This wore down the differential in the interest rates between Japan and the United States and the USDJPY rate moved lower from that:

Over the past few weeks, interest rates in the United States have already been moving lower off of lower commodity prices and slower growth. I had checked the TIPS chart a couple of days ago and was surprised that the expectation was below 2.00%. Now, that seems pragmatic.



Inflation and their expectation is going to have one acute effect on the interest rate differential between Japan and the United States: the interest rate differential will narrow. That is going to force the carry traders to sell their positions, selling USDJPY in the process.



But, it is the after effect that I am looking at. If the United States inflation numbers start to fall sharply, as they are, then the carry trade will be sold in large amounts as the interest rate differential narrows more and more. As money begins to flow back towards Japan, in an economy that could really be labeled anything but robust, then the Bank of Japan will be forced to apply more Quantitative Easing mopping up the excess liquidity that is showing up in Japan.



Also, as the JPY moves higher and higher versus other countries, import costs drop. This will push inflation down even lower forcing the Bank of Japan to move even harder.

Lower inflation numbers in the United States have far-reaching effects. I do not have any positions on the carry trade right now because of a few reasons. Now, I am considering a short on the position via options. That is starting to make a lot of sense.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Will be putting on short USDJPY via options and a spot position. Options will be best simply because of the carry costs.