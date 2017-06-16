Madam Yellen, Respectfully I Disagree

It is not always that I disagree with the Federal Reserve. They are a very well-educated and extremely well-informed bunch. But, the Fed believes that inflation is just around the corner. That is their rationale for wanting to raise interest rates. I see things quite differently. If the Fed did nothing, at this point right now, I don’t think this would have much of an impact on our economy; it is moribund and faltering. Eventually, there would be problems, but this economy is far from seeing those problems come to fruition. The Fed is still going to move and this will affect our economy, serving to temper it while they readjust their balance sheet and bring interest rates up off the basement floor. But, I question if their rationale makes sense; this economy is slowing and inflation is not just around the corner.



When I think of the rate of growth of inflation and whether or not it is going lower or higher, the first place I look to judge that is incomes for consumers. The American economy is approximately 73% consumer driven. That larger portion is an excellent starting point for anyone to analyze how much the economy will expand or contract.



There are two slightly lagging indicators that I follow along with incomes: Confidence and retail sales/consumer expenditures. The mathematics on consumer confidence are simple: If incomes are increasing, mostly consumer confidence is increasing, and fine versa for a declining income outlook. After a consumer feels confident, or not, then comes the effects of their consumption levels on inflation levels, with a slight delay. Confidence and incomes tend to be very closely correlated. And, by extension, consumption is closely tied together with incomes and confidence.



Inflation is delayed simply because retailers tend to have a set amount of inventory on hand given normal levels of demand. If, however, incomes and confidence increase at a higher level, then retailers will start to run out of stock. They then have to increase production. If the supplies necessary, which are also kept at a certain level given normal demand, start to run low because of an increasing level of demand, then prices tend to move higher from this elevated demand. Translation: It takes a moment before the effects of consumers start to work their way into price pressures.



About the very same time that suppliers need to increase production, which leads to higher demand prices, those very same producers begin to hire more individuals to supply their requisite widgets. That is when jobs are created. There was a normal levels of goods given demand. There is now an increased amount of demand, therefore, more jobs slots will get filled to provide the product or service.



Given that formula for my own analysis, where is income growth? Then, where is inflation and job growth?



Here is a chart showing personal incomes and retail sales, released just yesterday - My chart from data from Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau:



The rate of growth on incomes is currently 2.35%, up slightly from the previous 2.31% (Still awaiting this month’s numbers). The retail sales numbers are 4.40% on a year-over-year change, down from 4.67%.



I do not believe that incomes are heading higher for any particular reason. In fact, quite the opposite.



First, where does the stimulation from anywhere show up that would push individuals to buy more goods and services. In fact, looking at the chart, incomes are on the lower end of the spectrum, slight increase for the month notwithstanding.



On a cost basis, the Fed just raised interest rates. This will add an increasing burden to individuals who are in debt on any level, especially credit card debt which has a variable interest rate. That will translate into less expenditures for the additional payment to the higher interest rate. There is no way that increases consumption, which would drive up inflation and the need for more jobs.



Speaking of jobs, they are softening.

This increase in jobs is not horrific by any means. But, it is not robust enough to really push this economy over any “next level”. It is bland. And, so is our economic growth.



The result of this is inflation is dropping, as was released while the Fed was in a meeting writing a press release telling the world that inflation was just around the corner:

If this trend continues, the Fed may be in a rush to do nothing more.



I do not see what the Fed is seeing in any kind of inflation. I do, however, see a housing market that is grossly misaligned. The housing market continues to have obstacles, such as low inventories and high prices, despite that not being a sign of a bubble. The higher interest rates will help to bring down costs as less individuals will be purchasing homes because costs for servicing the debt are increasing. That will prevent a real estate bubble. That is important and I believe the Fed is wise to work on that issue solely.



As for inflation and jobs, I believe both of these economic data points are heading lower. And, I believe this will eventually give the Fed reason to pause. The Fed has signaled that they are going to push short term interest rates up to 1.50%. They are also working on shrinking their balances sheet. After that, I do not see much work to be done by the Fed. At least, not in the sense of containing inflation. They won’t have to. This economy is not producing any.

