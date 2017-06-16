Ambarella: A Battle Between Fundamentals And Technicals

What are the risk/rewards in investing in the name. I go over some segments I believe are most relevant to its future prospects.

I believe we are getting to an inflection point now when fundamentals are ready to take over again.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is in the business of producing low power HD and Ultra HD video compression and image processing solutions. Its one of those companies that rallied a lot while they were growing the top line significantly but has gone through a significant repricing as the growth flattens. It came under my radar when I was looking at companies where our price action based Momentum model differed in its recommendation from our fundamental Relative Value Model. Till very recently, the Momentum model had been handily beating the Relative Value Model but that changed over the past few weeks. I believe it is now time to start looking at the fundamentals again.

FundamentalSpeculation.IO AMBA Relative Value Model

FundamentalSpeculation.IO AMBA Momentum Model

A disappointing IPO and a late surge

Ambarella's IPO was anything but typical. It went public in October of 2012 and after initial pricing expectation of $9-11, priced 6 million shares at $6/share. I'm surprised they even went ahead with it at the time. It was a surprising result given their financials were significantly better than a lot of other hyped companies that went public around the same time.

The stock performed reasonably over the next couple of years but really started to take off after the GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) IPO in 2014. With the mania over expectations for GoPro and the realization that GoPro was using Ambarella's chips, the stock skyrocketed to highs over $120. It didn't last long though. The collapse in GoPro's bullish expectations brought down this stock just as quickly as the ride up and by the start of 2016 it was trading under $40/share. It hasn't really done much since then. The fundamentals of the company over this period however have been gradually improving.

The potential risks and rewards

Lets take a quick look at a few segments they operate in that I believe will be important to their valuation.

Action cameras: This is their best known and most profitable segment so far. This was the main driver behind the rollercoaster stock ride primarily because of GoPro. The stock took a beating when GoPro indicated that they would not be using their chips in their Hero 6 offering. There had been rumors as early as last year that GoPro was looking to do this. While diversification beyond a single large customer is good for Ambarella, this may result in some volatility in the near term.

Security / surveillance: If anything, this is a segment that is seeing reliable secular growth. However this is not a segment that needs their high-end/high-margin 4k chipsets. Why would you ever need a 4k security system? or at the very least why would you want to pay a premium for a 4k system when a 1080p setup should be more than sufficient? The risk is that low end competition will make this a commodity.

Automotive market: This is their most interesting segment in my view even though they have limited offerings at this time. Lets forget about dashcams and electronic mirrors for a minute. Ambarella is working on Computer Vision ADAS solutions and also acquired VisLab in 2015 in order to develop Autonomous Driving Solutions. Now to be clear there is no shortage of companies trying to develop Autonomous Driving Solutions and so far the undisputed leader in this space (Computer Vision based systems) has been Mobileye which was recently acquired by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) for 15 Billion dollars. Nevertheless, if they are able to come up with a competitive product in this segment, there is a large market to exploit.

Is this a good entry point?

So should you start looking at accumulating shares here? Our Relative Value Model currently has fair value at $47.78 and while there may be some continued weakness in the name as people digest the GoPro impact, this may be a good point to start accumulating shares if you are bullish on the company's prospects.

FundamentalSpeculation.IO AMBA Cluster Ratios

Can the stock fall further? Sure. Remember this is a fair value from a Relative Value Model. If there is continued weakness in the overall market, you can expect the stock to drop further. However this is also not one of those companies with a broken business model. It is a fundamentally sound and good business with the only issue being that the stock had gotten ahead of the fundamentals. If you are bullish on Computer Vision based ADAS systems and Semi-Autonomous/Autonomous driving systems down the line, this company may become a good pure play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Content provided in this article should be used for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance, investment, or financial advice, and the content is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of a relevant professional with any questions about any financial, legal or other decision you are seeking to make. Any views expressed by Laxman Vembar are his own and do not necessarily reflect the view, opinions and positions of FundamentalSpeculation.IO. Finally, you should not rely solely on the information provided by the models on FundamentalSpeculation.IO in making investment decisions, but you should consider this information in the context of all information available to you.