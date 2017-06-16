Netflix Madness: A Safe Way To Short

Upside can still be captured should Netflix fail because the company has no hard assets to back the debt.

Bonds have very low yields right now, making them a good way to short the company without taking too much risk.

There is no question that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a controversial stock. But no matter what side you are on, I think we can all agree that the stock is a dangerous short. Despite massive cash outflow and puny profits, the stock has churned higher based on non-financial statistics such as subscriber growth. Bearish investors may find shorting Netflix to be a hard sell, but what about the debt? Netflix's bonds are trading close to perfection in my opinion, and given the company's uncertain future and accelerating rate of cash burn I believe that investors can make a less risky bearish bet by shorting the bonds.

Content Creation Is An Endless Money Pit

Investors have thus far cheered on Netflix even as company sinks billions of dollars into content creation in order to drive growth. Everyone understands that making good content requires lots of capital, which is why the market is giving them a pass for spending almost $9 billion on content in 2016; but where bulls get it wrong is that growth is coming from the wrong place. More subscribers aren't going to give Netflix more money to create more content. What the company needs is cash, which it is spending in large amounts but not getting much in return.

When we look at a rapidly growing business we should judge the cost of growth and how sustainable it is. Because the platform needs fresh content to attract newcomers and retain old ones, I think it's fair to say that Netflix must keep investing. This means that content creation isn't a cost that can be simply removed without affecting the core business. As the company continues to take on debt to finance content creation, the company will eventually hit a wall:

The above graph does not incorporate the new 1 billion EUR debt that the company took on after the first quarter, which will bring the leverage to 6x.

I believe that it is impossible for the company to maintain such rapid pace of investment with the current business model. My opinion is that Netflix will either have to raise prices significantly, thus making the platform less attractive; or the company will slow content investment and lose subscribers to other streaming platforms backed by much more financially stable companies (HBO GO, Hulu etc.). Neither of those outcomes are good for the stock.

Why Bonds

The biggest fear for shorts is an explosive movement in the stock. This won't be a problem for Netflix bonds however.

Source: FINRA

The yields are so low right now (see above) that unless you think the bonds could be safer than Treasuries, the maximum downside is just a couple of points, and that would require a big downward movement in yields, which is an unlikely scenario in a tightening environment and the recently waning of confidence in tech stocks. Take the 5.875% 2025 note - even a 100bps decline in yield would only increase the value of the bond by 6% or so.

So what's the downside? Because Netflix has no tangible assets to speak of, there is nothing back the value of the bonds. Imagine a scenario where Netflix loses the streaming war and runs out of cash; what are the creditors going to get? A brand name and a content library? Both assets are intangible and are difficult to sell unlike hard assets (e.g. inventory). Furthermore, if we assume Netflix loses the streaming war, what could its brand possibly be worth? One doesn't have to look to that far back in history to see that the market is not kind to industry losers.

Don't Compare It To Discovery

CreditSights rated the bonds as a buy and went on to compare Netflix with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). I find such comparison to be highly illogical as Discovery has a history of producing positive cash flows (see below) and the company is under heavy influence from one of the best executives in the business, John Malone.

From a bondholder's perspective, would you trust someone that has spent decades making real money or someone that is burning cash to build a fresh business?

Conclusion

The stock is dangerous to short as there is no telling where mania will push the stock to. However, due to Netflix' lack of cash flow and lack of physical assets, I believe that bonds provide a favorable avenue for making a bearish best. The downside is very limited as the yields are extremely low; however, you would still capture the upside (i.e. downside for the company) should Netflix fail as there are no physical assets to back the billions of dollars of debt.

