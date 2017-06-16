How Do You Like Them Apples?

This article revisits the infamous covered call and details how that trade has worked out so far (and what investors should do now).

A few weeks ago, we suggested that Apple investors consider a covered call strategy due to valuation concerns.

A few weeks ago we wrote an article titled Apple Investors Should Take Cover.

It was one of those articles that took on a life of its own in the comments section (293 comments and counting as we write this).

There were two main themes in the comments that are worth noting:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) investors are clearly very loyal Most Apple investors can't even bare the thought of selling the stock

I don't bring up these points to disrespect Apple investors in any way. In fact, I love the company too. But its important not to fall in love with the stock as well. It's entirely possible to love a company, but be less than smitten about where the stock is currently trading (from a valuation perspective). It's important to separate these two things when managing a portfolio.

Covered Calls Are A Great Alternative to Selling

As we discussed in the previous article, a covered call strategy is a nice alternative for a stock like Apple because you can get paid to set an upside limit order (to sell). So you don't necessarily have to sell at current prices, but you agree to sell the stock at a higher price if the rally continues.

That said, if the stock does decline, you have partially offset this negative fluctuation with the option premium you collected (which is exactly what happened with AAPL over the past few weeks).

Remember, there are two key components to look at when choosing a strike price for a covered call strategy:

Premium Yield (%) - The additional yield generated by the call premium (which is your downside protection from the current price). The more volatile the stock, the higher the premium (i.e., the higher the risk). An investor should typically target a 2.0%-4.0% premium yield for options with 2-3 month expirations.

- The additional yield generated by the call premium (which is your downside protection from the current price). The more volatile the stock, the higher the premium (i.e., the higher the risk). An investor should typically target a 2.0%-4.0% premium yield for options with 2-3 month expirations. Upside Profit (%) - The upside profit, which assumes that the option is assigned at expiration, is equal to the premium received + dividends received + the difference between strike price and current price. The more volatile the stock, the higher the expected upside profit. An investor should target at least a 4.0% upside profit potential for this strategy (which isn't bad for an 2 or 3-month return).

Apple Trade Recap

Let's recap the covered call trade that we suggested and discuss how it worked out (as well as what to do with it now).

When Apple was trading around $153.00 on June 2, the following covered calls were available:

We suggested that investors consider the August $160 strike that would generate a premium yield of 1.9% (which is equivalent to 115% of the annual dividend yield) in less than 3 months...all while maintaining an upside profit potential of 6.7%.

Let's break that down even further...

An investor that sold the August $160 call would have collected $2.82 per share when entering the trade (or a yield of 1.9%). In exchange for that premium, the investor had to agree (in advance) to sell the stock at $160 if the stock were to rise to that level in the next 78 days.

The call strike price of $160 represented a 4.6% premium over the current price at the time of $153. Combined with the option premium ($2.82) and potential dividend payment ($0.63), the total upside profit potential was 6.7%.

The "Tech Wreck"

About a week after this article was posted, the beloved FAANG stocks began to sell off heavily as institutional investors decided to start taking some chips off the table. The FAANG stocks, Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple, Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), are the five technology giants that have been leading this market higher over the past 6-8 months.

To be fair, the covered call suggestion would have been relevant for any one of these stocks at the time.

Apple is down 7%, Now What?

The tech sell-off may or may not be over, but Apple shares are currently down ~7% from the recent peak.

This 7% sell-off in the underlying stock has triggered a 70% decline in the price of the August $160 call (it's currently trading at $0.82)...which is great for the seller of the option!

The call option seller now has two choices:

Exit the trade - The option seller always has the right to buy back the option before expiration (as long the option has not been exercised). In this example, the option seller can currently buy back the option for $0.82 (and pocket a gain of $2.00 per share). Note that you would likely only do this if you thought the stock was going to rally back through the strike price between now and expiration (which is unlikely at this point, but something to consider). Let it ride until expiration - Given that shares would have to rise by 11% in the next two months to get back to the strike price of $160, it's not a bad idea to hold on to the call option at this point as it seems likely that the call will expire worthless. This will give the option seller the opportunity to realize the full premium of $2.82.

Summary

Covered calls offer investors a nice alternative to outright selling an overvalued or overbought stock like Apple.

As you can see from this analysis, a covered call strategy allows you to partially offset negative short-term fluctuations in the underlying stock.

It's highly likely that the AAPL investor will get to keep their stock and pocket an additional $2.82 per share for selling the covered call.

Sounds like a pretty good outcome...

If you want to learn more about how we utilize covered calls and other conservative option strategies (like cash-secured puts) to manage risk in our dividend portfolio, consider enrolling in our new Triple Income Formula Course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.