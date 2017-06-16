Why Snap Will Fail Internationally

Snap's margins are much lower than its competitors. And these competitors will be better able to compete in less lucrative regions in the world.

The market cap of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has fallen significantly in the time after its almost $30 billion IPO. Most bearish observers cite concerns about slowing daily active user growth, lack of a competitive moat, and the eventual lock-up expiration that may lead to institutional selling.

However, while these concerns are valid, Snap may have an even bigger problem. The company's business model is reliant on third-party digital infrastructure. And this may restrict it from international expansion because its margins are simply too low to compete in regions outside North America and Western Europe. I am reconsidering my previously bullish remarks on the company in light of these and other concerns.

Lack of Differentiation and Why it's a Problem.

Having downloaded and used the Snapchat application, I can't help but notice a lack of differentiation over similar businesses like WhapsApp and Instagram. This problem has been noted before, but it wasn't a big concern to me and other observers who assumed the company would continue to grow fast enough to reach potential users before the copycats reached these users. As Snap's DAU growth rate continues to decline, this is looking unlikely.

Snap has a problem with international adoption. International growth is important because it is unclear how much more room Snap has for growth in markets that are already developed. From an advertiser's perspective, the business is a good tool for reaching the teen demographic - but eventually, most of Snap's growth in its core markets will have to come from older, less lucrative users. Advertisers may be able to get a better ROI from more interactive platforms like Facebook and Youtube for these users. The problem is that if Snap wants more teens it will have to look overseas - and if it does this, its cash burn will explode.

Snap's International Failure

SNAP Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Snap will have a hard time expanding overseas because of its poor gross margins. One of the main reasons why Snap's gross margins are so poor is because, unlike Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Snap relies on third party infrastructure to run its operations. This means that while its competitors can capitalize their hosting expenses and eventually save money, Snap's hosting will be a cost of generating revenue, hurting the company's margins and probably ending up more expensive over the long-run.

Because Snap's margins are so low, expanding into international segments with less revenue per user may never become viable. It is hard to see any realistic scenario where Snap could generate gross profit from users in a place like India when its margins are already so low in the United States. This is not a new problem. In a lawsuit, an ex-employee alleges that the company is not interested in expanding to "poor" nations like India and Spain. The suit also claims management said that the app is "only for rich people". If these allegations are true, they can be explained by the seeming unprofitability of Snap's business model in those markets.



"Rest of World" growth had already stalled in the fourth quarter of 2016. This chart shows Snap's quarterly DAUs but it reports the growth rate as a YoY percentage, potentially misleading observers. If Snap doesn't take over the international market, competitors like Facebook will be able to copy its product and then use Snap's ideas to take even more international market share. This means that, by the time Snap eventually moves overseas, it could have little or no competitive advantage left.

Conclusion

Snap Inc's market cap has declined significantly, and there is a good reason for this trend. The company lacks a moat, and this problem will be exacerbated by its inability to grow faster than its competition in poorer regions of the world due to its unusually high costs of doing business. The stock may face continued selling until it fixes the serious flaws in its current business model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.