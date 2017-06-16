Deutsche Bank: Why I'm Remaining Long After Recent Weakness

Investors can happily add to their positions down here. Still, DBK should not be a large bet.

However the same Deutsche watchers are largely on hold or buy with their recommendations, hedging the reasoning in their own numbers!

Deutsche Bank (DBK) is a stock that makes many analysts and investors baulk, whatever price it trades at.

Readers will be familiar with the basic issue: DBK is searching for a model. It is almost as if investors don't quite know what DBK is for, and lowly considerations like PE ratios are not enough to please.

To some extent, this is a shame. DBK has after all made material improvements over the last couple of years: costs have been rationalized, and capital has been raised. While there have been strategic gyrations, they've been rational enough. CEO John Cryan initially maintained DBK did not need a capital increase, but after heavy penalties in the US were serviced, he deemed it necessary and the capital increase has now been carried out. There has been a questionable decision to stay with Postbank rather than dispose of the business, and to list part of Deutsche Asset Management. But this is not so consequential the basic narrative on DBK is undone. Still, the market tone around DBK remains one of uncertainty.

I called buy on DBK last September when the market was questioning its viability and the stock had been beaten down to a level where it was egregiously cheap.

Bloomberg

I've tended to be positive throughout the subsequent rise of the shares, and after consolidating the gains with the oscillation between €15 and €19 YTD. I'm now adding to the position.

Look at the EPS optimism but recco caution

It's rare that I urge readers to pay attention to consensus EPS forecasts for a stock, but in the case of DBK they raise an interesting question that may point the way to making money.

The current consensus EPS forecast for DBK is for marked improvement. Analysts following this stock look for growth of 5%, 43% and 19% through 2017-19. So, if you think that DBK is trading on 11.5x 2017E, you think it's trading on 6.5x 2018 and 5.3x 2019.

"Growth" is perhaps a little generous as a term for the envisaged EPS evolution at DBK. Much of it is really "normalization" as DBK comes back to some sort of reasonable profitability, with ROE of around 7%.

Still, this is interesting. Consider dividends: ~250% then ~50% improvement in 2018-19, suggesting yields of 4-5% are on the way after 2017.

Most analysts are cautious around DBK shares with market neutral and sell ratings dominating. Presently, Bloomberg's scoreboard of analyst recommendations shows only 8 buys vs 14 sells and 13 hold ratings.

However, forecasts are what analysts think the bottom line is going to look like over a foreseeable timeframe. So, something's gotta give. Either DBK won't achieve the forecasts everyone looking at the stock is making, or it will achieve them and its price will to some extent at least keep up with the performance in its bottom line.

Ah ha! You say. What about the risk? It's all very well to envisage improved earnings, but surely, in the case of DBK, those forecasts come with a large dollop of risk premium?

Yes and no. The risks are fairly clear and they are material. With DBK targeting a further €2bn of cost saves into 2019, everyone will be watching the business perimeter for signs of revenue weakness.

That said, a lot of experienced, high-quality sell side folks look at DBK and talk to its management. Their forecasts are, by definition, "risk adjusted" in that they are the results considered most likely to occur given all available information.

Currently, here is the collective vote:

While caution is needed in comparing bank PE multiples across Europe, DBK looks at the low end with core European banks on 9x 2019E and Italian and Spanish banks on 8x. The core scenario for DBK is that it progresses to 11-12x 2019. Two years out then, we have up to 52% left in terms of capital appreciation with ~7% of yield.

DBK should achieve a CET1 of 14% by 2019 and is already at a comfortable level (13%). This outlook includes regulatory RWA inflation and is healthy assuming ongoing SREP requirement around 12.75%. The dividend capacity of this business should improve beyond the forecast period.

Conclusion

The analyst community on DBK had done a classic fudge: pretty optimistic EPS outlook, cautious recommendation stance. That makes sense. However, if DBK does what they think it will with its bottom line, they will all be playing catch up at some point with their advice to investors.

My initial buy call on DBK has worked well and down here I am looking to add. Remember, one way of steering between the value and risk matrix is not to bet the farm on this stock. I would keep the position quite small but still increase it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.