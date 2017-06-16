Michael Kors Is A Loser - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/15/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, June 15.

Bullish Calls

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR): Its last quarter wasn't that bad, and guidance was conservative. The stock is at 52-week low, and it involves a lot of negativity. Cramer thinks it can be bought.

VMWare (NYSE:VMW): The company had a better quarter than most people think.

Sirius (NASDAQ:SIRI): "Pandora (NYSE:P) is a sell and Sirius is a buy. Sirius, once again, took advantage of its unbelievable balance sheet and management and did that deal with Pandora. I think Sirius is very good at stall. What happens is it goes up, and then it stalls, goes up, then it stalls. That's where it is right now. I like it."

XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO): Cramer likes the company but advised waiting for the stock to cool off, as it has run like a horse.

Bearish Calls

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS): The company's last quarter was weak. It's a loser.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT): It's at a peak. Sell and book profits.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP): This yields 11% and could go down another 3-4 points due to pain in the oil patch.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG): There isn't enough deepwater drilling to merit buying the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD): "No. I think that's a crowded space, and I've got to tell you, if you really want 3D, I'm going to go with the HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) kind. That stock has been weak since they reported that great quarter. I like that opportunity."

FedEx (NYSE:FDX): "I like the call options, but I, too, am worried. We're going right into the quarter with a stock that won't quit. I'd rather have the downside protected."

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU): Cramer would prefer Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), which has upside from Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) left. Cramer's trust owns the stock.

