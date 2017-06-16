Increasing Interest Rates Will Burden The Consumer

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Thursday. Now, these effects trickle through to the economy. The most obvious places to look to see what the ramifications are for higher interest rates are credit cards, auto loans and mortgages. These are going to have higher interest rates, and costs are going to keep borrowers from spending more money at retail stores, either online or brick and mortar. Thursday's rate increase, and another by the end of the year, is going to have ramifications of slowing down an economy that already is not expanding very robustly.



Credit Card Debt

The math is simple: There is $779 billion in revolving credit outstanding and securitized. The increase from the Fed’s move of 0.25% higher is, surprisingly, 0.25% higher on your credit card.

That means that with $779 billion in debt, there is going to be $2 billion. That amount is no longer going to be spend in the economy because it will be servicing the debt already being carried. The average amount of debt on a credit card is some $16,748. That amounts to $41.00 in extra payment per year in interest.



Negligible.

But, you start adding up these increases and they start amounting to real money. Remember, the Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates one time this year and is expected to raise another time this year. That amounts to a total of about $6 billion in interest payments on the total debt owed by consumers on their credit cards alone.



That does not sound like a whole lot until you look at our economy. But, it is. Retail sales amounts to about $5 trillion per year. That means about 0.1% of the economy’s potential from retail sales will be removed from the economy. This begins to add up over a year’s time and has effects on the economy.



Mortgage rates

The other obvious place an interest rate rise affects is the mortgage rates. Already, we are seeing higher interest rates on the 30-year fixed, currently sitting at 3.91%.



Right now, mortgages are un-affordable in half of America’s largest housing markets. If interest rates continue higher, this could pressure housing prices lower by some 3% - 4%. But, the fact that housing is already beyond the reach of half of Americans, this will pressure home builders even more. Already, home builders are lagging the market demand. If you start to factor in higher interest rates, home builders are going to have a progressively tougher time with selling homes, albeit on a progressively slower basis.



The Median home price in the Untied States is $244,800.00. A mortgage increase of 0.25% increases expenses on that mortgage size about $60.00 per year. Plus, there will be another interest rate hike coming at the end of the year so there is another increase of the same amount, putting annual payments up about $120.00 per year; about $10.00 per month. But, the aggregate of debt payments and mortgage payments add up.



There are also auto loans which are already seeing decreases in demand based on continued increases in interest rates.



Long End of the Yield Curve

This is where I see the real change occurring. There are two obvious things that anyone can point out: The increases are negligible at these levels, and mortgage rates are decreasing. True and true.



First, the market is saying something very loud and very clear: This economy is slowing. The Fed sees something different, and I have no idea what that is. How often do interest rate yields decline while the Federal Reserve is raising rates while simultaneously?



I do not believe that interest rates are going to continue to move lower. The long end will go higher. The Fed is going to be shrinking its balance sheet. This means that the Federal Government is about to lose its biggest customer, the one customer that has been pushing price up as high as they could to keep interest rates as low as possible. The Fed is now going to stop rolling over that debt on an increasing level.



By removing themselves from the market, the price of long end yields will have to move lower until the new equilibrium level is discovered, not unless there is someone out there that has about an extra $6 billion per month that is not already invested and looking to park their funds into United States Treasuries.



As prices goes lower, interest rates go higher. That means that costs for mortgages and other loans are heading higher. This is where I call in to question the Fed. Interest rates are heading lower while the Fed is raising interest rates. Either the Fed is off, or there are market forces beyond logic.



So, while there may be cumulative increases on interest rates from the increases in the Fed’s interest rates, these are negligible during a time when interest rates are heading lower. But, if the Fed starts up its program of shrinking its balance sheet, on an artificial basis, long end yield interest rates are heading much higher. Along with that, the costs I talked about are going to head higher from a more elevated level.



The consumer is already slowing down. If you factor in increasing interest rates then housing starts will slow, retail sales will continue to slow and auto sales will decline even more.



I think the consumer is going to have a very tough time moving forward.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.