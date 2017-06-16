Lloyds: Softer Brexit And Hawkish Bank Of England

The outcome of the UK general election is likely to have a significant impact on the eventual shape of Brexit.

Although the Conservatives will be the largest party in Britain's parliament, they have lost their majority in British general election. The outcome is unexpected as opinion polls suggested the Tories would win in a landslide majority.

A softer Brexit deal?

It is clear that the prospects of a hung parliament add to uncertainty over both domestic policies and the Brexit negotiations. With that being said, in our view, the Conservative's failure to achieve a majority has increased the probability of a softer Brexit deal. As a reminder, there are three different models for the UK's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union:

a) The Norwegian Model. Although Norway is not a member state of the European Union, the country is a part of the European Economic Area (NYSE:EEA), which gives Norway access to the European Single Market. However, the EEA requires free movement of people and EEA members are also a part of the Schengen area. As a result, Norway has higher immigration levels than the UK.

b) A negotiated bilateral agreement, such as that between the EU and Switzerland or Canada. Switzerland has more than 120 bilateral agreements, which basically give all of the economic benefits of the full EU membership. That being said, these agreements require free movement of people and significant contributions to the EU's budget. The EU-Canada model is also not an ideal one as it gives very limited access to the European Single Market.

c) World Trade Organization membership without any form of specific additional agreements with the EU.

A soft Brexit deal would look like the Norwegian model or the Swiss model, while the WTO model would be a hard Brexit outcome. We believe a slightly modified version of the Norwegian Model or the Swiss model would the best Brexit solution for the UK economy and for Lloyds (NYSE:LYG), given that the bank is seen by the market as a proxy for the British economy.

Bank of England turns hawkish on rates

The Bank of England (NYSE:BOE) surprised investors with its interest rate decision. While the BoE kept interest rates unchanged, three members of its Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise rates by 25bps. Michael Saunders and Ian McCafferty joined Kristin Forbes in her call for tighter monetary policy. As a result, the probability of a December rate hike has increased from 6% to 27%.

The BoE decision pushed up the British pound and the UK's sovereign bond yields.

Higher policy rates would be an additional tailwind for Lloyds' net interest margins. As the chart below shows, there has been a strong positive correlation between Lloyds' share price and the yield on the Britain's 10-year note over the past few years.

Basel IV to decrease Lloyds' CET1?

The Basel Committee is expected to introduce the so-called capital floors as a part of its Basel IV standards. Basel capital floors should increase comparability of RWAs (risk-weighted assets) and capital requirements across banks. Mortgage risk-weightings are currently very low and, as a result, several analysts suggest that Lloyds is likely to face material RWA inflation due to its high mortgage exposure. We will cover Basel IV standards and their impact on European banks in our next article, but for now, it is key to note that these headwinds have been already priced in as Lloyds is trading at a hefty discount to its European peers.

Bottom line

Lloyds remains a well-capitalized bank with rising margins, robust organic capital generation, a de-risked balance sheet, and a dividend yield of 5%.

