New Data Validate Amicus's Pompe Disease Candidate

Increasing my price target to $17 based due to the addition of the Pompe combo to my model.

The data confirm the potential of ATB200/AT2221 to become the new standard of care in Pompe disease.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) reported additional positive data from its Pompe disease phase 1/2 study in May. I wrote about this candidate and its potential of becoming the new standard of care for Pompe disease earlier this year, based on its preclinical profile and early clinical data (the article is exclusive to Growth Stock Forum subscribers). The data Amicus reported last month further support that notion and I am increasing my price target on Amicus from $14 to $17 as I incorporate ATB200/AT2221 into my model.

ATB200/AT2221 - functional data support the case for the combo becoming standard of care in Pompe disease

Myozyme/Lumizyme is the only FDA-approved treatment for Pompe disease and has generated almost $800 million in worldwide sales in 2016. The disease affects between 5,000 and 10,000 patients worldwide and the market is expected to grow approximately 12% a year through 2020 to reach $1.3 billion.

Source: Sanofi annual reports

Amicus previously reported promising biomarker data in ERT-switch patients and ERT-naïve patients. The updated biomarker data still look very good:

Muscle damage biomarkers: CK, ALT, and AST decreased in majority of patients with mean reductions from baseline of 15-20% and 50-55% for ERT-switch and ERT-naïve patients, respectively.

Disease substrate biomarker: Urine hexose tetrasaccharide ((Hex4)) decreased in majority of ERT-switch patients and all ERT-naïve patients with mean reductions from baseline of approximately 40% and 50% for the ERT-switch and ERT-naïve patients, respectively.

Source: Amicus presentation

But more importantly, the company reported functional outcomes at six months for 10 patients (seven ambulatory ERT-switch patients, two ERT-naïve patients, and one non-ambulatory ERT-switch patient):

Motor function improved and pulmonary function was stable in ambulatory ERT-switch patients. This is very important since these patients were receiving Lumizyme for five years on average and management noted on the investor call that treatment effects plateau and/or start to decline after two years on Lumizyme. The motor function improvement was impressive with a mean +38 meters improvement in 6/7 patients in the six-minute walk test distance (6MWT). Other motor function tests also showed improvement consistent with the 6MWT distance. Forced vital capacity (NASDAQ:FVC), the primary measure of pulmonary function was stable - mean absolute change in percent predicted FVC +0.3%.

Motor function and pulmonary function both improved in ERT-naïve patients - mean +52 meters for the 6MWT distance and FVC mean absolute change +3%.

Source: Amicus presentation

Muscle strength data are available from the first non-ambulatory ERT-switch patient and showed improvement.

The safety profile still looks good with adverse events being generally mild and transient and with no infusion-associated reactions after 200+ total infusions across all patients (though the company doesn't expect infusion-associated reactions to be zero). The combo's safety profile is another potentially significant differentiator to Lumizyme.

The motor and pulmonary function in ERT-naïve patients compare really well to what Lumizyme achieved in clinical trials: a 1.2% improvement in pulmonary function (versus 3% for Amicus' combo) and a mean increase of +25 meters for the 6MWT distance. Granted, the data are from just two patients, but looking at the improvement in patients who switched from Lumizyme and showed substantial improvements in motor function and a stable pulmonary function, I think we have early, but convincing evidence of ATB200/AT2221's potential superiority over Lumizyme. Amicus expects to report additional data in the third quarter and to update on its regulatory strategy in the second half of the year.

Source: Lumizyme label

I believe that this program is substantially de-risked at this point since it is using an improved and already established technology (enzyme replacement therapy) which is further augmented by the addition of a pharmacological chaperone. Based on these results, I have decided to add ATB200/AT2221 to my model, which increases my price target from $14 to $17 - based on the mid-point of my estimate range. The conservative price target is now $11.50 (up from $9.50) - model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers.

Conclusion

I believe that ATB200/AT2221 has clearly demonstrated the potential to become the new standard of care in Pompe disease. The data Amicus shared so far provide evidence of the combo's positive impact on ERT-naïve patients and its ability to improve the motor function in patients who received Lumizyme for five years on average and who generally plateau or start to decline after being on therapy for longer periods of time. I am increasing my price target to $17 and am looking forward seeing additional data from this program. The de-risking of this program provides some relief ahead of Zorblisa's phase 3 results in Q3 as Zorblisa's elimination from the model still translates to solid long-term upside potential (of course, assuming Galafold reaches the targeted peak sales and assuming ATB200/AT2221 gets approved).

Galafold's uptake in the EU and the Zorblisa phase 3 readout represent the largest near-term risks to the thesis. The company ended Q1 with $280 million in cash and equivalents which should be sufficient to get the company to 2H 2018, or longer depending on Galafold's uptake in the following quarters.

On another note, it is nice to see the company's promising preclinical data translating to strong clinical results and I am looking forward to the advancement of the ERT-Galafold combo for Fabry disease, which can make Amicus the dominant force in two rare diseases with up to or above $1 billion in annual peak sales. The Fabry disease combo would increase the addressable market by two to three times depending on what we take as the percentage of patients with amenable mutations (35-50% range) who Galafold can treat at the moment.

Author's note: Growth Stock Forum subscribers had an early look at this article, and have access to regular exclusive updates on every stock I am covering. Readers are invited to take a two-week free trial in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.