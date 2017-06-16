Strong Sector Flows In The Philippines Make It A Buy

Rarely does one find a developing economy with so much potential.

A small Islamic State uprising gives cause for government sector flows to increase in order to control the uprising and provide the infrastructure and jobs in those areas.

All three sectors are adding to the domestic private sector causing financial assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate to rise.

In this article, we examine the Philippines from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of the Philippines.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas :

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities. See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

The Philippines

We shall start our analysis with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks at interest.

The chart shows that private credit creation is rising steadily with new money added to the circular flow of income.

The chart below shows the stock market:

The chart shows the stock market is making a third attempt to break into all-time highs and has risen strongly overall since the bottom made in the GFC boom-bust in 2010.

The chart below shows GDP:

The chart shows that GDP has been having risen strongly for years and now looks to be flattening a little in its upward trajectory.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply. The money supply has risen in tandem with GDP.

The chart below shows inflation:

The chart shows that the government has been managing the money supply well and that inflation is low and not volatile. Not too much, not too little, just right.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population:

The chart indicates that the population has steadily grown, and there are over 100 million people in the economy. A healthy growth rate and a positive chart.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and make sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons:

The chart reveals that the number of employed persons has steadily grown with barely an interruption. Over 40 million people with pay packets to spend. One notices the past boom-busts such as the GFC, Dotcom and the saving and loan crisis made little or no impact on the number of employed persons. A strong trend.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the unemployment rate is trending down from an 8+% peak in 2008-2014 and is now at just under 6%. Historically one can see that unemployment has been relatively high most of the time. This is in contrast with inflation that has been relatively smooth and low over the same period. One sees that the Philippines will tolerate unemployment more so than inflation.

Current neo-liberal economic principles dictate that the inflation rate is more important than the level of employment and that a stock of unemployed people can be used to both set a low price for labor and keep inflation down by reducing aggregate demand. The unemployment level could, therefore, be intentional public policy. Such a policy is fertile ground for unrest such as the current Islamic State uprising.

The government could have employed this idle labor force, which the private industry had no use for, and set them to work improving the public realm. It chose not to, and if full employment is the government's policy, it has not been achieved in over thirty years.

Land and capital can be unemployed too, and this rate is shown in capacity utilization below:

The chart shows that capacity utilization is rising from a low set in 2003 at just over 74%. Capacity utilization of less than one hundred show idle plant and machinery, over one hundred percent means that new plant and machinery is being added to the economy, one sees this very rarely.

House prices in the Philippines are rising steadily as are building permits as the two charts below show.





The housing sector appears to have weathered the 2007 GFC boom-bust unscathed.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows:

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 41.8 % HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP 35% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME NA Household debt Total, % of net disposable income, 2015 (OECD) NA

(Sources: World Bank, OECD, Trading Economics as marked)

The private household sector has relatively low debt and not vulnerable to a shock such as a dot-com or GFC boom-bust. Professor Steve Keen posits that private debt levels of 150%+ are the critical point regarding household debt to income. The Philippines is far from this critical level.

The bottom line is the private sector is in great condition. Private credit creation levels are rising, as is population growth, employed persons, GDP and there are low levels of private debt. Best of all for investors is that the stock market is rising too.

We will move onto the government sector

Government Sector

The chart below shows the government budget picture.





The Philippine government has been a net add to the private sector long-term.

The chart shows the familiar pattern of decreasing deficits heading into a boom-bust, then recession, and then a return to larger deficits as the automatic stabilizers deploy to catch all the people whose job disappeared in the downturn.

If the deficit cuts and surplus budgets had not taken place, the downturn would either have not occurred or been less severe because aggregate demand would have been maintained. Capitalism runs on sales and sales are income. If you take away someone's job you remove their income, and they stop buying things, when this happens en masse, there is a recession. The good news here is that government spending appears to be increasing and adding, even more, money to the private sector than in recent years.

The Philippines has the following tax rates:

(Source: Trading Economics)

The rates of taxation are relatively low. Shown are the top marginal rates so the overall picture is better than it appears as few reach this high level.

The Philippine government is the sovereign issuer of its currency unit; as the source of all money in the economy it does not need to obtain funding from the private sector via taxation or borrowing. This sort of economic thinking shows that the government is acting as if the gold standard still exists and that its spending needs to be squared off against a fixed quantity of gold; this has not been the case since 1971.

The following diagram shows how the fiat money system works and the role of taxation in such a system.

(Vertical and horizontal macroeconomic relations, Wray, L. Randall; Watts, Martin. Modern Monetary Theory and Practice: An Introductory Text (Page 346))

Taxation is a vent for excess aggregate demand and serves no other useful purpose except for discouraging unwanted behavior such as pollution and finite resource usage, etc.

Taxation that dampens aggregate demand and creates enormous and unnecessary collection dead-weight losses could be dropped and that resource more productively allocated.

Fiscal policy that is hemmed in by self-imposed constraints, such as bond issuance, expanded by dropping those artificial restrictions.

Expanding the money supply, debt free and not at interest, within the limits of set inflation, employment and currency exchange rates could begin. This is a far more intelligent basis than the current "old think."

America has made some progress in this regard, and a bill stands before Congress that would remove the bond issuance financial constraint. If the Philippines passed its version of the NEED Act, this bond issuing process could be deleted and the money issued by the Treasury with no bond creation via a third party. This would eliminate the "national debt" that so many people misinterpret as a bad thing and politicians use as an excuse for defunding the public purpose.

We now move onto the third and final sector of the economy, the external sector.

External Sector

The chart below shows the current account situation.

The current account chart shows a small surplus that adds to the private domestic sector and is a positive thing.

Important to the external sector is the exchange rate of the local currency unit.

The chart shows that the Peso has been falling in value and has traded in the rage of 35 to 55 for the last two decades. A weakening currency usually means a falling GDP and employment rate that give the currency its backing, this is not happening, and so the currency movement is likely more sentiment than economic based.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector

The government sector

The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained, for a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed constraint.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income must enter the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula expresses this simple relationship.

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G]+ External Sector [X]

P = G + X

Non-government sector $ = Government sector $

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Applying the Sector Flows, Summary and Recommendation

The sector flows at present are shown in the table below. GDP is rising, so each year these numbers get larger in absolute terms.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 5.5 % 0.2% 2.4% 8.1%

(Source: Trading Economics and author calculations based on same)

The Philippines is a buy. Our assessment criteria are met in that all sectors are adding to the domestic private sector and causing financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to rise in value. Private sector credit creation is doing the heavy lifting, and the government sector is not far behind, the external sector makes a small positive contribution. The overall fiscal flow rate of 8.1% is strong in any terms and one of the best in the world at present.

There is a surprising Islamic State uprising in an isolated city at the moment. This involves only a few hundred fighters and is no impact to the economy. In fact, war can be quite economically stimulatory, so long as little productive capacity is destroyed because it causes the government to spend on security and defense. Hopefully, the government may spend more to provide the jobs and infrastructure to these people so aggrieved by their position in life that they turned to such a radical and unproductive alternative. Hope springs eternal.

An investor wishing to have exposure to the Philippine stock exchange can do so through the following ETF:

iShares MSCI Philippines Investable (NYSEARCA: EPHE) which is up over 15% year to date.

