Everyday biases shape how we see the world. Many financial advisors have a subconscious response when they hear the words exchange-listed options. Although our biases may be helpful to make quick, efficient judgments, they can also blind us to new information.

A recent study conducted by Cerulli Associates, a research, analytics and consulting firm, sheds light on what financial advisors think about exchange-listed options and how they use them to help meet their clients' financial goals. Cerulli Associates surveyed more than 600 financial advisors from five different advisory channels. The study was sponsored by The Options Industry Council (NYSE:OIC) to identify target audiences and educational strategies that may lead to increased adoption of exchange-listed options strategies among financial advisors.

This article summarizes key findings from the 2017 Cerulli study: "How Financial Advisors Use and Think About Exchange-listed Options."

Financial Advisors Use Options on ETFs

Stock indices and ETFs are a distant second and third to stocks, but a significant percentage of advisors report at least sometimes using these two instruments. Though only 19% of advisors frequently use ETFs as the underlying instrument, an additional 40% sometimes use them. Approximately one-quarter each of independent RIAs and national and regional B/D advisors frequently use options on ETFs.

Financial Advisors Expect to Increase Their Use of Exchange-Listed Options

On average, advisors use options in 21% of their clients' accounts, and they expect to increase use by 30% in three years. At present, independent RIAs use options across 28% of client accounts, the broadest use across channels. In addition, independent RIAs and hybrid RIAs expect the greatest increases in options usage rates across client accounts in the next three years, from 28% and 22% to 39% and 33%, respectively. By contrast, wirehouse advisors incorporate options in only 15% of client accounts. While wirehouse advisors report the greatest occurrence of options use (46% currently use options), these advisors incorporate them in only a small percentage of client accounts.

Financial Advisors Agree on the Benefits of Options

The types of clients for which advisors use options may indicate their perception of options' inherent risk. One-third of advisors report never using options with conservative clients, and one-third report always using options for highly aggressive clients. This behavior may indicate preconceived ideas about the "riskiness" of adding options to client portfolios. Whether these ideas are driven by the client or the advisor, OIC may have success increasing advisors' understanding of exchange-listed options by encouraging advisors to evaluate how incorporating options impacts the risk characteristics of the entire portfolio, rather than focusing on the isolated or perceived riskiness of options as an investment vehicle.

Mega Team Advisors Use Options More Frequently and Diversely

Mega team advisors (practices with more than $500m AUM) use options for more diverse purposes than smaller teams. Like most advisors, income generation is a primary objective for these advisors; however, they place a greater emphasis on downside risk and portfolio diversification than advisors from smaller teams. Almost 60% of advisors from the largest practices frequently cite downside risk protection as a goal of using options, while only 37% of advisors from smaller teams do. In addition, almost 40% of mega team advisors report portfolio diversification as a frequent motivation compared to the 25% of smaller practice advisors.

