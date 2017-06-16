Waymo Is Likely To Develop As The Go-To Autonomous Vehicle Partner

We provided an overview of the autonomous vehicle ('AV') revolution and its main impact on society, here we look specifically at the car manufacturers which face a myriad of issues, opportunities and risks.

We try to get a feel for where the different car manufacturers are with respect to developing AVs, as we think that it is likely that there will be a significant market opportunity opening up for Waymo, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) autonomous car company.

Waymo is not only already well advanced developing AVs, it's not a mass car manufacturer so it's dependent on others to partner, acquire or license its technology.

While most of the car manufacturers (as well as Uber) are investing heavily into the development of AVs, it's likely that there will come a sort of tipping point where most of the barriers will have been solved and the technology, as well as regulation and infrastructure, will be ready for mass adoption.

Lagging companies whose own AV solutions will not be ready by then have little choice but to turn to others willing and able to help them out.

But of course there are those who acknowledge Waymo's expertise and they are already partnering with Waymo, like FiatChrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Lyft, and possibly Honda (NYSE:HMC).

Gradual or sudden change

Most car manufacturers see this revolution as a gradual, evolutionary one and there is a lot to be said for that view. Indeed, there is an ongoing evolution into what kind of capabilities they are building into its cars, which at present is limited to the high-end segment. These ADAS (adaptive driver assistance systems) capabilities show an evolutionary path divided into five stages, from Tech Republic:

Level 0: This one is pretty basic. The driver (human) controls it all: steering, brakes, throttle, power. It's what you've been doing all along. Level 1: This driver-assistance level means that most functions are still controlled by the driver, but a specific function (like steering or accelerating) can be done automatically by the car. Level 2: In level 2, at least one driver assistance system of "both steering and acceleration/ deceleration using information about the driving environment" is automated, like cruise control and lane-centering. It means that the "driver is disengaged from physically operating the vehicle by having his or her hands off the steering wheel AND foot off pedal at the same time," according to the SAE. The driver must still always be ready to take control of the vehicle, however. Level 3: Drivers are still necessary in level 3 cars, but are able to completely shift "safety-critical functions" to the vehicle, under certain traffic or environmental conditions. It means that the driver is still present and will intervene if necessary, but is not required to monitor the situation in the same way it does for the previous levels. Jim McBride, autonomous vehicles expert at Ford, said this is "the biggest demarcation is between Levels 3 and 4." He's focused on getting Ford straight to Level 4, since Level 3, which involves transferring control from car to human, can often pose difficulties. "We're not going to ask the driver to instantaneously intervene-that's not a fair proposition," McBride said. Level 4: This is what is meant by "fully autonomous." Level 4 vehicles are "designed to perform all safety-critical driving functions and monitor roadway conditions for an entire trip." However, it's important to note that this is limited to the "operational design domain (ODD)" of the vehicle-meaning it does not cover every driving scenario. Level 5: This refers to a fully-autonomous system that expects the vehicle's performance to equal that of a human driver, in every driving scenario-including extreme environments like dirt roads that are unlikely to be navigated by driverless vehicles in the near future.

The evolutionary route consists of car companies adding features, invariably starting off in premium models, in order to generate additional sales value and differentiate the car. At present, ADAS systems are only part of the picture, the leading concept here is the connected car (cars that have connection to the internet and a variety of sensors enabling them to sense their environment and interact with other vehicles), consisting of numerous elements:

ADAS (including adaptive cruise control and self-parking, safety features including driver assistance, lane management, and the like)

Infotainment

HMI; a technology layer through which the driver and passengers interact with the car's different systems (infotainment, connectivity, ADAS)

Communications; with locational services (GPS) smartphones, smart homes, real-time traffic services, cloud services, personalized roadside assistance, other cars, road signs, etc.

This development poses risks and opportunities, lets start with the latter.

Opportunities

The AV revolution opens up opportunities, like additional revenue streams and ways to differentiate cars. There is a difference between today's connected car packages which are largely for premium cars, or tomorrow's packages, which will shift to autonomous driving, from PWC:

On a per-car basis, connected car packages will account for 8.3 percent of the total price of premium cars, or $4,243, in 2017, and that proportion will rise to 14.2 percent, or $7,513, by 2022. The volume market won't see similar gains, however; the respective 2017 figure is 5.4 percent of the total, rising to 6.9 percent

While the danger is commoditization, but there is also the opportunity for differentiation. Toyota TM) for instance announced in 2015 to invest $1B into AI over five years to improve car safety as a unique selling point. But of course, it's hardly the only one.

Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) has chosen the evolutionary path and plans to bring full level 3 autonomy to its luxury sedans by 2018. GM (NYSE:GM) has super cruise, which will launch this fall:

Super Cruise offers features very similar to Tesla's Autopilot, which can take over control of driving in highway settings, maintaining lane position and adapting speed based on surrounding traffic. The feature will be available on a limited basis, with access narrowed to "divided, limited-access highways" with "defined 'on' and 'off' ramps" according to The Verge. The system will also track driver head position using infrared cameras built into the steering wheel that will make sure they pay attention while the feature is engaged, and will alert them via a steering-wheel mounted light notification system, and audio alerts, if they stop.

But, it should be said, both companies are also aiming higher, for full autonomy. They're basically following a dual strategy.

Risks

This evolution is itself fraught with risks:

It produces important shifts in technologies and capabilities.

It allows other players, whether established companies or start-ups to capture an increasing share of the value creation of cars.

The end result, level 5 autonomous vehicles is likely to bring fundamental change in terms of viable business models, which are likely to shift from private car ownership towards transport as a service (Taas) and has important implications for the number and type of cars sold.

Here is PWC:

As revenues and profits shift from hardware to software, from products to services, and from the old economy to the new one, some players will succeed and others will falter.

Many of these capabilities are difficult to develop internally and can be sourced from suppliers, as technology has often been developed for other industries. But by doing so, more of the value creation will go to these third parties and inasmuch as these are non-exclusive, the opportunity for differentiation will be diminished as these other parties capture most of the value.

Level 5 autonomy

If level 5 autonomy manages to get over the substantial regulatory, infrastructural and other barriers, it is likely to have a profound impact on car manufacturers.

For starters, the demand for cars could very well go down substantially, as an increasing amount of consumers will opt to acquire transport as a service at the moment of need. Given the big societal benefits (congestion, air quality, road safety etc.) we discussed in an earlier article, it is likely that many state and local authorities will actively promote such a transformation.

Car manufacturers that haven't been able to make the transition by then will be faced with a rather stark choice, extinction or buying into the technology.

Apart from the number of cars sold, another big effect is that a substantial part of the market risks being commoditized. If many cars are no longer personal property but engaged on a trip basis at the moment of demand, in many cases it doesn't matter all that much what the car looks like as long as it is able to move people safely, comfortably and swiftly from A to B.

In fact, in-built electronics can make the experience personalized and it might even detect mood and the nature of the trip and adjust settings accordingly. That is, much of the differentiation shifts to software, rather than design and driving features on the basis of which car manufacturers differentiate their models today.

Faced with this bleak future, it's paramount that the car manufacturers adjust towards this new world, and many are already doing so.

Three ways forward for car manufacturers

So, in order to tune into the AV revolution, car manufacturers have three strategic choices:

Develop their own AV capabilities in an evolutionary way.

Partner with AV providers.

Buy into AV platform providers.

Some car manufacturers seem to limiting themselves to the first route, but we think this could be a mistake. They might have to buy into full autonomy capabilities (for instance, from Waymo) later on, forfeiting a considerable chunk of the value chain.

Nevertheless, we understand it looks attractive as features are added to existing connected car systems, allowing companies to earn additional revenue and differentiate their products and learn and avoiding having to license large chunks of what provides value to their cars.

However, the capabilities required are often rather different and the speed of development and data that the AV newcomers are already acquiring can easily put the existing car manufacturers at a disadvantage. Here is GM VP Mike Ableson, explaining their acquisition of Cruise Automation (from Forbes):

"We're a manufacturing company, so the hardware side of autonomous vehicles, we felt like we really understood," he said in a Feb. 16 interview in Los Angeles. "But when we looked at the Silicon Valley development model, the speed at which those companies move and the talent they attract, we thought that would be a real asset to the company. That led to the Cruise acquisition."

So many car manufacturers that are embarking on embracing the development of level 5 autonomy internally and/or with a partner.

Besides GM, Volvo (OTC:VOLAF) is one of these companies, although for reasons that are rather different and have little to do with company capabilities and everything with human capabilities. Whilst going through test during the evolutionary route improving their ADAS capabilities, they realized that keeping drivers around for emergency situations wasn't going to work.

Humans are simply not reliable for this kind of emergency standby task, especially when they are otherwise not engaged:

To make Level 3 work, the car must verify its human hasn't, say, dozed off or strapped a VR headset to his face. This involves installing cameras and sensors to monitor things like head position and gaze direction. It means providing visual, aural, and haptic alerts to get the person's attention. And it requires making absolutely sure the autonomous technology is robust and sophisticated enough to handle any situation for the 5 to 10 seconds needed to for the human to realize what's happening and take control.

And there is another rationale, from Wired:

If every car on the road featured Level 2 capabilities, fatal automobile collisions would drop by 80 percent, according to Delphi, one of the world's largest automotive industry suppliers. Level 3 doesn't advance the ball much further, so why bother?

Given the complexities of Level 3 and the seemingly starkly diminished returns, it actually doesn't really make much sense.

Ford (NYSE:F) is also basically abandoning the evolutionary path and shoot straight for the end result, and even Audi is having a parallel track shooting for level 5. It has poured $1B in AI start-up Argo AI, which is an interesting sign as it shows their level of commitment to developing the brains of autonomous vehicles inhouse.

Ford also acquired ride-sharing service Chariot and invested in Velodyne, a company producing lidar, the laser scanning tech, a crucial part for self-driving cars.

Besides buying Cruise Automation for $600M, complementing its capabilities and keeping it out of the hands of competitors, GM is partnering with Lyft, investing $500M in the company and building a national(!) fleet of self-driving cars. The test program looks to get quite big, from Forbes:

Starting in 2018 GM intends to deploy "thousands" of automated Bolt hatchbacks in what could be the largest such test fleet in operation, according to Reuters

Just as Ford, Toyota, after lagging considerably behind also poured $1B into developing AI capabilities for autonomous driving, and the first results are becoming visible, from the Verge:

The Toyota Research Institute (TRI) showed its first self-driving car this week, a Lexus LS 600hL test vehicle equipped with LIDAR, radar, and camera arrays to enable self-driving without relying too heavily on high-definition maps. The vehicle is the base for two of TRI's self-driving research paths: Chauffeur and Guardian. Chauffeur is research into Level 4 self-driving, where the car is restricted to certain geographical areas like a city or interstates, as well as Level 5 autonomy, which would work anywhere. Guardian is a driver-assist system that monitors the environment around the vehicle, alerting the driver to potential hazards and stepping in to assist with crash avoidance when necessary.

The company is perusing both an evolutionary as well as a revolutionary strategy, but we guess that with the size and R&D budget of Toyota ($10B per year), it can afford to do that. The company has also embarked on a strategic investment in Uber.

In exchange for an undisclosed sum Toyota will share in trials and it will also lease cars to Uber, getting part of the-ride sharing fares as payments.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), in partnership with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Intel's recent acquisition Mobileye, is also embarking on trials with autonomous vehicles:

In early January, BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announced that a fleet of approximately 40 autonomous BMW vehicles will be on the roads by the second half of 2017, demonstrating the significant advancements made by the three companies towards fully autonomous driving.

Audi is even starting a subsidiary company, from Fortune:

Audi, the German automaker owned by Volkswagen Group, has started a new subsidiary focused on autonomous driving as it pushes to deploy the next-generation technology beyond the confines of its own brand. The new subsidiary is called Autonomous Intelligent Driving and it will work for the entire Volkswagen Group, Audi AG CEO Rupert Stadler said Wednesday during the company's annual meeting. The subsidiary will be based in Munich. Stadler didn't say how much the company planned to invest into this new business.

And Audi is the first to test autonomous vehicles in New York (albeit level 3 autonomy, with two trained engineers in the vehicle). They are also partnering with others to acquire crucial capabilities, in 2015 Audi, BMW, and Daimler jointly bought mapping company Here.

Renault-Nissan (OTC:RNSDF) is also very active it's signed a research contract with Transdev (from Fortune)

to develop a public and on-demand transportation service that will connect people to fleets of electric driverless vehicles. The research will initially include field tests in Paris-Saclay with Renault's electric ZOE vehicles and Transdev's on-demand dispatch, supervision, and routing platform.

Partner Nissan has an aggressive timeline:

Nissan is working toward technology to put truly driverless cars on the streets of Tokyo by 2020. The project's goal is driverless commercial vehicles that could deliver packages or transport people on short trips. Work will begin this year with DeNA, a Japanese Internet company, and initial trials will take place in designated driverless car test zones in Japan. The 2020 goal is aggressive, but Nissan probably has the Tokyo Olympics in mind. Many Japanese companies have similar projects to wow Olympic visitors and help the country put its best foot forward. A key part of the driverless technology is something Nissan is calling "seamless autonomous mobility." It's basically an on-call human assistant to help autonomous vehicles when they encounter something that isn't in their programming.

An on-call human assistant, that is something we haven't come across in other programs but they argue that it would speed up introduction as it can deal with situations in which driverless cars paralyze (for instance, when there is something on the road which a human driver would simply evade when it's safe to do so, while a driverless car might be programmed not to cross the line marking opposing traffic).

Who is ahead?

It might surprise you, but there are those that argue that it's not the Silicon Valley upstarts like Google Waymo, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Uber who are ahead, according to a report from Navigant Research (from Wired):

If you're betting on Silicon Valley stars like Google, Tesla, and Uber to free you from your horrorshow commute with autonomous driving technology, don't. That's the key takeaway from a new report that finds Ford-yes, the Detroit-based, 113-year-old giant-is winning the race to build the self-driving car, with General Motors running a close second. Renault-Nissan, Daimler, and Volkswagen round out the top five. Meanwhile, Waymo- aka Google's driverless car effort-sits in sixth place, with Tesla in twelfth. Uber languishes in sixteenth, behind Honda and barely ahead of startup Nutonomy and China's Baidu.

One has to keep in mind that this doesn't just rank the companies on technological ability, but also on their ability to bring it to mass market and other criteria:

The report selected the 18 biggest companies pursuing fully driverless cars, and ranked them based on nine criteria, including tech, go-to-market strategy, production prowess, staying power, and sales, marketing, and distribution.

So the report might be biased in favor of the existing car manufacturers. Indeed:

Ford and GM both score in the low to mid 80s on the technology front; it's their old-school skills that float them to first and second place.

Here is Navigant's Sam Abuelsamid explaining:

The technology is great, but unless you can build tens of thousands of cars and get people in those cars, it's not really all that useful

We beg to differ as this discards the real possibility that a technology leader, for instance Waymo, lacking mass production capabilities, could license or partner with a car manufacturer which possesses these capabilities and still appropriate a considerable slice of the value chain, which happens to be the investment thesis for this article..

Conclusion

As car manufacturers are pouring resources and billions of dollars into developing autonomous cars, this can no longer be regarded as hype. Most companies take a dual track. In the short-term, they develop and advance ADAS systems for additional safety, revenue and diversification, and as a way to learn some of the capabilities on route to full autonomy.

But as we have seen, many are also developing, partnering and even acquiring crucial capabilities for advancing to full level 5 autonomy, as this is going to bring fundamental changes as to how the car market will operate and it will upend many business models of today.

There is little in the way of hard evidence to make a convincing claim that one car manufacturer is far ahead, and at this point it might not even matter a great deal as there are numerous regulatory and infrastructural barriers to overcome, giving laggards time to catch up.

We do stress the case for Waymo. Not only is their AV tech advanced, they stand a good chance to partner with those car manufacturers who do not master this transition in time, and even before that as companies weigh the advantages and disadvantages of developing things in-house versus partnering up with those that have the relevant technology and capabilities.

So Waymo stands to gain an important part of the AV value network.