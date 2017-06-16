Iron Mountain Is Mispriced By 27%

In reviewing its possible sources of risk, we see significantly less risk than the market.

The buy thesis

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is a true GARP stock with about 8% projected annual AFFO growth and only a 13X multiple on 2017 estimates. It is traded cheaply on what is perceived to be greater risk than REIT peers, but we believe these fears are overblown. IRM is the market leader in data storage with all the right pieces in place to evolve as sources of demand change. Valued at our analyzed level of risk, IRM is worth $44.00 per share or about 27% above today's price.

Usually, when a REIT is as discounted as Iron Mountain , there exists a reason why the market doesn't like it. IRM trades at roughly half the AFFO multiple of other industrial REITs, so there must be something ugly. Most often, it is a lack of growth, excessive leverage or small size that would cause the market to discount a REIT.

Well, according to Wall Street consensus, IRM is growing at a decent pace and quite consistently going from $2.20 in 2015 to a projected $3.29 of AFFO in 2020.

Leverage is normal at 40% debt to total capital, and IRM is of institutional size with an EV of $15.4B.

So why the huge discount to peers?

Significant downside

I believe IRM trades at a cheap multiple because it has substantial downside in the event its core business disappears. Unlike most REITs, it does not have the value of its underlying real estate as a backstop.

If a traditional industrial REIT loses a tenant, it can often be replaced by another tenant at a similar rate. Industrial space leases for somewhere in the vicinity of $3.00-$15.00 square foot depending on the quality and location. This is a big range, but within each locality it is a much smaller range and replacement tenants often are at similar rates to former leases. More importantly, the market rent per square foot is proportional to the enterprise value per square foot of most traditional industrial REITs.

For example, STAG Industrial's EV/ square foot is about $60, so if it loses a tenant there is a backstop from the real estate value that prevents it from being a major loss. In today's environment, it is fairly easy to find tenants willing to pay $4.00-$6.00 per foot, thereby providing STAG a decent recovery on the vacancy.

The going market rate does not provide the same kind of protection to IRM because its EV/ square foot is extremely high. With an EV of $15.454B and only 27.349mm square feet, it trades at $565 per square foot. While this sounds expensive, IRM produces tremendous NOI through its data management business such that it is actually the cheapest industrial REIT on a cap rate basis.

However, If IRM's core business disappears, the real estate backup value is nowhere near this high. Rent of even $10.00 per foot would be a terrible return against an EV of $565 per square foot. Thus, most real estate investors are not comfortable with IRM as an investment because it lacks the standard layer of REIT protection to which we have become so accustomed.

For this reason, IRM trades at under 13X 2017 AFFO while other industrial REITs average 24.8X.

That is roughly half the price of its peers.

With such a steep discount, it is clear that the market is attributing a reasonably high probability to the scenario detailed above in which IRM loses its core business and is forced to re-lease its space at a market rate.

I find this extremely unlikely for the following reasons.

Diversification: IRM is highly diversified by geography with active business in 47 countries and it has no major individual tenant concentration. Past and current trends: IRM's business is growing organically with net box volume growth every year.

Thus, for some factor to disrupt IRM's business it would not only have to break the trend, but it would have to be so systemic as to affect a large portion of diversified tenants across a broad geography.

It would seem that the most likely cause of systemic disruption could be a transition to digital as opposed to paper data storage and management. Since 75% of IRM's business is still paper data storage, this could potentially be a headwind to IRM.

To me, a transition of this nature seems inevitable. Digital records are more efficient. However, I think the pace of change will be fairly slow. This will allow IRM to continue collecting on its paper business while it transitions to digital.

Evolving business model

Iron Mountain is already the go to provider of digital data management, but what is often overlooked is how their paper business will grandfather them in to the growth phase of the transition.

Let us consider a financial company that has 15 years of paper records stored at an IRM facility and this financial firm wants to go digital. Well, IRM has a service in which it converts paper data to digital. It seems far more likely that the financial company will use IRM in the conversion than to remove their physical boxes, take them to some other service and have the other party transfer them to digital. Any firm with sensitive information does not want to spread that information to more sources. IRM already has access to the information so the most secure transfer is to have IRM move it to digital. Further, IRM has a shredding business to eliminate the paper trail once digitalization is complete, so they are the one-stop-shop for going digital.

I view the transition to digital less as a threat to IRM and more as an opportunity. The paper business has a significant amount of capex as it requires a substantial fleet of trucks to collect boxes from its tenants. Digital does not need such a fleet, and the cost of maintaining the electronic equipment and servers can be passed on the customer.

Upside

There are numerous reasons why the market attributes such a sizable discount to IRM, but as discussed above, we do not see the threat as all that large. Given the lower level of risk that our analysis suggests, IRM should trade at a 16X multiple since it has fairly strong growth. This equates to a price of $44.00 against 2017 AFFO guidance of $2.75, or about 27% upside from market price.

