6% Income, Risk-Adjusted Portfolio

This article will present backtesting results under different scenarios going back to 2005 and compare the performance of the broader market. Potential risks and benefits are also discussed.

I had published an article back in January 2016, about a risk-adjusted (or risk rotation) portfolio with an aim to provide 6% Income. Since then I have not been able to provide any update on this portfolio, until now. Nonetheless, I have continued to study, research and invest in this portfolio and it has continued to impress me on most of the metrics.

Some background:

We will select the same six securities that were part of my previous article.

Out of these six securities, four of them are CEF's (Closed End Funds) along with two treasury funds TLT and SHY. SHY is being used as a proxy for CASH. Selection of our 4 CEF's is important as this will determine how much yield we are going to generate and also the capital gains that we can expect in the long term. The criteria for CEF selection are as follows:

The selected CEF has a substantial history and favorable track record in maintaining its NAV.

The fund provides at least 6-8% (or higher) yield.

The dividend (or distribution) is preferably paid monthly.

The yield is largely provided from the generated Income, rather than "return of capital."

The four selected CEF's should come from different "asset" classes to provide a wide diversification and least correlation.

The reason we want CEF's with 8% yield because for roughly 30% of the time our model will be invested in Treasuries and/or CASH, providing a lower yield. By selecting CEF's with about 8% yield will balance out the low-yield periods and thus aim to provide an overall 6% income yield. The selected CEF's should preferably pay dividends/distributions on a monthly basis since we will be moving in or out of them on a monthly basis and want to capture the monthly dividends before moving out of an investment.

With these criteria in mind, I selected the following CEF's. Each CEF should preferably belong to a different asset class to have as much diversification as possible. The following list is not set in stone; one can use any other set of CEF's as long as they meet the broad selection criteria.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT),

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE: FFC),

Kayne Anderson MLP (NYSE: KYN),

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSEMKT: NMZ).

Plus Treasuries and/or CASH

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (NYSEARCA: TLT)*

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond (NYSEARCA: SHY)**

* TLT is a 20+ year Treasury fund and often times provide the inverse correlation with stocks.

** SHY is a 1-3 year short duration Treasury fund, and we will use this as a proxy for CASH.

Please note our selection of KYN, an MLP fund that pays the distribution on "quarterly" basis, not monthly. I had to select KYN for this sample since none of the monthly paying MLP funds have a long enough history that could be tested going back to 2005. I wanted to keep an MLP fund to keep the asset class in our sample, and also to demonstrate how our strategy would keep us out of an MLP fund almost entirely during 2015. In a real life setting, if we choose to rotate our funds on a monthly basis, we must select a monthly paying MLP fund to be able to capture the distributions. For quarterly rotation, KYN will be just fine.

We will make some changes to the model this time around so that it can be easily implemented or tested by anyone using the online tools provided by Portfolio Visualizer. For the previous article, I had used my proprietary programs, which do provide much greater flexibility but difficult to implement. Using the Portfolio Visualizer tool, I will provide backtesting results from 2005-2017. The reason we picked up 2005 as the starting period because that is how far back we can go with some of our investment picks.

Why a CEF-based portfolio:

This portfolio is based on four main investments (EVT, FFC, KYN, NMZ) and two Treasury funds (TLT and SHY) to act as a risk hedge. The Treasury funds will balance out the portfolio risk and reduce the overall risk without compromising the total returns. The reason this portfolio is based on CEF's as opposed to, say ETF's, as they will provide a constant stream of income in excess of 6%, even when the portfolio may be in negative. This is an important factor for folks who are retired and in the withdrawal stage. The last thing we want to do is to sell shares to withdraw income during the times of market stress or corrections.

Back-Testing Results:

Scenario-1:

We assume that we invested 100,000 on January 1st, 2005 and stayed invested until May 31' 2017. We will modify our original model slightly by taking dual momentum into consideration. By dual momentum, we will consider the performance of various six securities in two different time periods, namely 62 days and 21 days. We will assign 60% weight to 62 days momentum and 40% weight to 21 days momentum. Our model will pick the top three investment picks (out of six) to invest for the next rotation period. To keep things simple, investment dollars will be divided equally among the top three picks. We will present the results using a monthly rotation of assets as well as quarterly rotation. The quarterly rotation will be easy to implement with less trading costs in commissions as well as ease of management. Interestingly, performance results are quite similar for monthly or quarterly rotation for our back-testing period, though it may not be the same for future results.

Performance using Monthly Rotation:

Notes:

Timing Model portfolio is our "6% CEF Income model".

Equal weight portfolio represents equal investments in six securities.

Performance using Quarterly Rotation:

Scenario-2:

This scenario is same as scenario-1 except that we will withdraw 6% income at the end of each year, with a 2.5 % increase every year to account for inflation. To keep things simple, we will withdraw 6% income at the end of the year, instead of drawing monthly income. If we were to withdraw the income monthly, the results would not be much different. The performance of the 6% Timing model is dramatically better when compared to S&P500. The main reason being the large drawdown that S&P500 suffered during the 2008 financial crisis, whereas the 6% Timing model was almost even at the end of 2008.

Scenario-3:

This scenario will assume that we invest $10,000 every year on 1st of January starting the year 2005 for next 10 years until 2014. Our total invested capital is still $100,000 but invested in a staggered approach to reduce risk. The rest of the strategy will remain same as scenario-1.

Scenario-4:

Same as scenario-3, except that we will withdraw 6% income from the invested capital every year starting with 2005, with a 2.5 % increase every year to account for inflation.

Note: By staggering the investment in scenario-3 and scenario-4, we have attempted to reduce the positive bias that was created in favor of our 6% Timing model by 2008 financial crisis. As the results show, the performance difference is not as dramatic as in scenario-2. This is to counter the possible argument that 2008 was a one-time event and may not happen in the future with the same severity. But at the same time, we cannot rule out that possibility, and this is one of the main goals of the 6% Timing model to preserve the capital during the times of stress. A staggered investment approach will also be beneficial for new or young investors, who may like to develop confidence over time with a new strategy.

Conclusion and Lessons Drawn:

In every scenario, the Timing model (6% Income with Rotation), outperforms the broader market represented by S&P500. In some cases, the outperformance may not seem significant, but the main advantage comes from the fact that drawdowns will be far lower than the broader market in a crisis situation or a major correction. In our timing model, the maximum drawdown was only -15% in comparison to -50% of S&P500. With quarterly rotation, the drawdown was even less at only -7.5%. So, if you are a retiree or you are someone who cannot tolerate large drawdowns and likely to panic and sell at the worst time, the timing model definitely offers a unique advantage. It will provide most of the upside of the market, but limit the downside. The system may not beat the market by any large margins, but it does seem to provide safety and preservation of the capital during crisis situations and the market-comparable returns during good times. The back-testing also shows that choosing between the monthly rotation and quarterly rotation would not change the results to any large degree, though it may vary to some extent. We feel that monthly rotation should provide slightly better results since it can react quickly to the changing market conditions. However, it is impossible to tell for sure which will be better going forward. One can also take a middle approach by choosing a bi-monthly rotation. This decision should be guided by factors like trading costs and your ability to stick to a regular fixed schedule.

Author's other portfolios:

Please see my other portfolios with unique goals and risk levels. For regular updates and to keep track of these strategies, please consider following me.

Full Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for information purpose only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately. However, the author does not claim for 100% accuracy. The portfolio or other investments presented here are for illustration purpose only. The dollar amounts in the model portfolio are hypothetical and may not match with Author's actual investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVT,FFC,KYN, NMZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.