Grange Resources: A Mining Net-Net Stock With A 8% Yield

An organic sales growth of 34% has been achieved in 2016 in comparison with 2015.

About Grange Resources

Grange Resources Limited (OTC:GRRLF) is a small-cap Australian mining company (less than AUD 200 million) that has been mining iron ore and producing pellets for 49 years in their Savage River mine, whose operating life extends beyond 2030. Grange Resources holds 70% of interest in The Southdown Project which, once operational, may increase fourfold the company's annual production. The company is currently looking for a new equity partner in order to take a strategic share of the company's interest in the Project to share costs, and so as not to undermine the current strong balance sheet and thus continue creating free cash flow.

Grange Resources has a concentrated portfolio of customers, comprising Australia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and China, the latter being the most relevant, with a 70.7% of total sales in 2016.

It can be assumed that future activities of Grange Resources rely to a greater extent in China's economic growth. There is certainly a customer concentration risk to be aware of.

The company's sales revenues are denominated in US dollars and the majority of their operating costs are denominated in Australian dollars.

Investment thesis

As shown by the chart, iron ore prices deflated from the beginning of 2011 until early 2016, when they returned to the 2009 minimum:

As expected, Grange Resources' stock has followed the same trend:

Prices fell and the company's sales decreased year after year from AUD 410 million in 2011 to 206 million in 2015. Those were tough years for the company and their shareholders, who saw the company fall since 2011 up to a 90% decline, even reaching AUD 0.08.

On the other hand, Grange Resources boasts some very desirable tangible assets - during such tough years for this industry, the company has managed to finance both their maintenance and expansion CAPEX through cash flow from operations. The management did not need to increase their capital (1154 million shares in 2011 against 1157 million shares to this day), therefore not diluting their value nor getting help from others such as loans.

It presents a strong balance with barely any debt, with AUD 157 million net cash and a capitalization of AUD 162 million, a unique opportunity for those keen on the net-nets Graham told us about. This company - hardly covered by international analysts - generated AUD 35 million FCF in 2016 and paid a 8% dividend financed out of profits.

At the beginning of the previous year, after speculations that China's strong demand for iron ore shall continue in the future, its price rose sharply. Grange Resources increased their iron ore product sales from 2.36 million tones in 2015 (+16.5%) to 2.75 million tones in 2016, and so did their income, which went from AUD 206 million in 2015 to AUD 276 million in 2016 (+34%).

Stocks quickly rebounded from a minimum of AUD 0.08 until reaching AUD 0.26, a 226% appreciation in barely a year. Subsequently, the correction in iron ore prices caused a drop of 45% in stock prices, thus creating yet another good opportunity for those investors with a long-term focus who do not mind possible short-term volatility.

Financial Position

The company's balance sheet is as solid as a rock, with AUD 157 million net cash, placing them in a position of privilege within the sector. Due to their solvency, the company's management is able to make new purchases, endure a long period of low iron ore prices and reduce the possibilities of bankruptcy to a minimum.

Valuation

For Benjamin Graham enthusiasts, Grange Resources is currently being sold below their net current assets. This means that both their Savage River mine and their 70% interest in South Down Project are given "cost-free" to the investor (we must bear in mind that Grange Resources claims that, once in operation, this new mine shall be able to produce four times more than their current mine).

When assessing the company through their operations, we get these figures:

(In order to estimate Enterprise Value a price of AUD 0.135 is used)

NOTE: If we look at prior balance sheets we will see that their NET INCOME has been negative. In one of their previous annual reports, the company claims that it includes "a non-cash impairment of the carrying value of Savage River assets, primarily as a result of lower than forecast iron ore prices arising from recent changes in the supply and demand dynamics of the market".

Outlook

The company is confident that iron ore prices, which fell in early 2017, shall keep going up during the current year backed by good news that may come from China and their building industry. Nevertheless, the company also warns that the price of the material shall also continue being volatile and that iron ore inventory at the ports in China has already risen to above historical average levels; big producers are still increasing their production to further reduce their operation costs or with new lower cost and higher production mine to replace higher cost mines.

On the other side and in the long term, world population shall keep growing and the demand of iron ore for building purposes will be strong, backed by other developing economies. Thus, an uncertain future is to be expected, marked by macroeconomic data.

Regarding the company's management, measures to keep a strong balance and keep moving forward with the Southern project shall continue being applied.

Conclusion

Grange Resources is a cyclical company, linked to external macroeconomic events that they cannot manage nor prevent. Their stocks are very volatile; therefore, any unexpected news may cause them to rapidly rise or sink - something that investors shall bear in mind when thinking about investing. For those who may feel tempted by their dividend yield, they must be warned that the company suspended their dividend in 2014 and approved it again in 2016. It directly correlates with the company's FCF, as it may disappear in times of financial distress for the industry due to low iron ore prices.

On the other hand, the company can be deemed efficient as despite the low iron ore prices they were able to generate FCF in 2016. Besides, with such low valuation ratios, their net cash (AUD 157 million, with capitalization of 162 million and 0.135 per share), the fall they've undergone since 2011 (-90%) and a 8% dividend yield, the company meets some requirements to create a good margin of safety for those investors focused on the long term.

