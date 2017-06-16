Valeant: Was Inova Sale The Worst Deal Ever?

Deals at such a low valuation help confirm the bear thesis on Valeant — that its assets aren't enough to leave any equity behind. Valeant management must speak up.

On June 8, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) announced the sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 million to Pacific Equity Partners and the Carlyle Group. Shares initially rallied to close up almost 10% for the day, but by the following morning most of the gains had disappeared. This happened as the company filed its 8-K form with the SEC showing the multiple achieved for this sale was 7.5 times EBITDA.

Considering Valeant CEO Joseph Papa previously told investors they had identified approximately $2b worth of revenues that could provide approximately $8b worth of proceeds and a multiple of approximately 11x EBITDA on average, I can't help but wonder if that goal is still possible.

Source: Valeant Q2 earnings call slides

So from management's perspective they were targeting a 4x revenue multiple and an 11x Ebitda multiple. Let's see where Valeant is on summary with their asset sales so far examining the largest transactions that they have achieved year to date.



Source: Valeant 8K Filings

So from the major asset sales Valeant seems to be over-performing on the revenue multiples and slightly underperforming on the EBITDA multiples. Since we don't have information on the smaller asset sales, I wouldn't be surprised if the average EBITDA multiple is actually higher than I have forecast. Papa mentioned at the Jefferies conference that some of the businesses divested actually had negative EBITDA contributions, and that divesting them would ultimately help their EBITDA going forward.

So up to before the Inova sale, everything seemed to be marching according to plan. But one has to wonder what made Valeant sell Inova for such a low multiple. We will explore multiple possible answers.

Complexity

Inova has presence in 18 countries, but primarily it marketed its drugs in Australia and South Africa. There's a chance Valeant management found that business unit too complex and too time-consuming for the amount of revenue it received.

Additional investment necessary

Many business units had been running without R&D funding, and it's possible Inova had been stripped of much-necessary R&D funding and that the current EBITDA multiple was artificially inflated. Much money was necessary to grow the business and to expand the footprint in those 18 countries. CFO Paul Herendeen mentioned this during the 3rd quarter call:

I've spent the better part of my first 60 days getting up to speed on our individual business units around the world and pressure testing their forecasts for 2016, for 2017 and beyond. What I saw in some instances were units that were running at an unsustainable pace, units that were controlled but fragile due to constrained resources. We are fixing those things, and we are implementing procedures to improve our visibility into the performance of our units, and importantly, the quality of their results. These changes come at a cost to our near-term revenue and our near-term operating expense run rates, but they are the right thing to do.

Revenue and profit quality

Since Inova doesn't break up its sales numbers, we don't have a lot of information. What we do know is that weight loss drug Duromine and cough syrup Nyal are the two main contributors of revenue in this unit. Duromine is not patent-protected; therefore, a drop in profitability could severely affect Inova's financials should a generic hit the market. Also, Inova was a main distributor for Bausch & Lomb products in those markets. Does the $125 EBITDA includes the commissions earned for such distributions? If so, it's entirely possible Valeant did actually got a multiple closer to 11x EBITDA.

Distribution deal

It's entirely possible that, as part of this sale, the private equity consortium is going to significantly invest in distribution channels in those 18 countries in exchange for an exclusivity agreement from Bausch & Lomb for Inova to be the sole distributor in those markets. So basically all the money Valeant needed to grow that business will come from private equity, and Valeant's hit to EBITDA from the sale will be minimal.

Silence from management

Valeant CFO Paul Herendeen had an opportunity to explain the Inovio sale during the Barclays High Yield and Syndicated Loan Conference, but failed to do so. Actually, he seemed to go out of the way to highlight all the negatives about the company. It would be nice to actually understand the reason Valeant left a seemingly stable market like Australia for a multiple that appears so low.

Value-destroying deals

Bill Ackman pointed out during an interview at Dealbook 2016 that the international segment of Valeant should be valued at about 15x EBITDA, since those revenues were very predictable and needed minimal reinvestment.

When Valeant sells an asset in that category for half that multiple, it destroys, rather than increases, the value of the category. Valeant currently trades at about 9x EV/EBITDA 2017e.

Conclusion

From current asset sales, we have seen an average multiple of 10x on EBitda and 4x multiple on revenue. Should the whole company be valued at the same multiple, we should be trading at about $25 per share right now. But any further asset sales at low multiples will probably be a negative and further depress the share price. Management should hold an investor day conference soon to update investment firms about their plans for the future, as well as their reasoning behind some of these asset sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.