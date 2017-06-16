Why PSivida's Recent Trial Results Are Still Stellar Despite The Downward Movement

78.2% of Durasert patients saw no recurrence of disease, which is right in line with the 81.6% of patients who had no recurrence in the first Phase 3.

pSivida Corporation (NASDAQ:PSDV), a company specializing in sustained-released drug delivery products for back of the eye diseases, recently reported positive results for their second Phase 3 trial for their Durasert technology. Unfortunately, the news wasn't positively accepted because of gross misunderstanding of the actual results. I'll get into the results seen from the trial and compare it to previous trials, along with the FDA approved Ozurdex, which is marketed by Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

Before beginning, I would advise investors to read my article titled, "An Eye On Opthalmology: Analyzing pSivida's Upcoming Clinical Trial", for a better understanding of the posterior uveitis market segments, along with some additional data from past trials. I was correct in predicting this would succeed, but did not expect the investor returns that were seen due largely to the misunderstanding of the data, whether that was done intentionally or not by shorts. There seems to be some concern that Durasert "causes glaucoma", along with some other side effect issues surrounding IOP elevation.

As mentioned, pSivida recently released positive Phase 3 results for their Durasert technology in posterior uveitis. In this 153 patient study, 78.2% of patients saw no recurrence of disease. That is right in line with the 81.6% of patients who saw no recurrence of disease in the first Phase 3 trial back in December 2015, seen here. pSivida's 12-month follow up study showed that 72.4% of patients saw no recurrence of disease, so clearly Durasert continues to produce stellar data in recurrence of disease, the study's primary endpoint.

The first misunderstanding surrounding these results is in regards to IOP elevation. The company states that IOP elevation can "lead to glaucoma". This is an obvious statement, but some investors are actually taking this news as Durasert causes glaucoma. In the second Phase 3 trial, patients saw an increase in IOP of 2.4mmHg vs. 1.3mmHg in the sham injection. Continuing, 41.6% of patients required an IOP lowering therapy. After 12-months, Durasert was only increasing IOP 1.3mmHg on average. A total of zero patients required surgery to lower their IOP.

Ozurdex is a drug that would compete with Durasert, and the results for Ozurdex are concerning. This is a drug that is also already FDA approved. A total of 25% of Ozurdex patients compared to just 2% placebo, experienced IOP elevation. Durasert raised IOP around 2.4mmHg compared to a whopping >10mmHg in Ozurdex. The patients in these studies would likely have IOP of 19-22mmHg, which is normal. A 2.4mmHg raise from there would put patients "at-risk" of glaucoma (greater than 24mmHg total is considered high). Having your IOP raised >10mmHg from these levels, like in Ozurdex patients, puts patients in severe risk of glaucoma, not Durasert. Just for comparison, 42% of Ozurdex patients required IOP lowering medications, compared to 41.6% in Durasert. Additionally, 15% of Ozurdex trial patients had experienced IOP >30mmHg, which is certainly where glaucoma sufferers would reside.

Durasert is one of the safest technologies out there. With a single injection the technology can prevent recurrence of disease, improve visual acuity and prevent vision loss. Ozurdex is producing side effects not seen in Durasert patients. Conjunctival hemorrhage, eye pain, conjunctival hyperemia, ocular hypertension, cataracts, vitreous detachment and headache are all side effects affecting Ozurdex patients that are not seen for the most part (except cataracts) in Durasert patients. Below are the side effects reported in Ozurdex's posterior uveitis trial, and the drug label can be found here.

The next key comparison is patients who required cataract surgery. In the recent Phase 3 trial, a total of 4.9% of patients required cataract surgery. A total of 61% of Ozurdex patients required cataract surgery after 12 months (33% in Durasert patients after the same time period). There is really no comparison between these two drugs.

pSivida stock was down nearly 20% on news of the positive trial due largely because of the misunderstanding in the company's data. There is no reason to think that patients wouldn't move over to Durasert once approved. Not to mention that Durasert's technology is already FDA approved in some of their other products. pSivida's Durasert technology, like Synergy Pharmaceuticals' Trulance drug, is just another drug that is vastly improved and ready to take significant market share away from drug giant Allergan, which they clearly won't think highly of. Just recently, in what was a very great sight to see, the CEO of pSivida, Nancy Lurker, recently purchased $100,000 worth of common stock on the open market. Her Form 4 was filed days after the unwarranted drop after positive data, which would signify her confidence and understanding of the data recently seen.

I still own my lot of shares at $1.70 and I am in shock at the gross misunderstanding of pSivida's data. Investors today can purchase pSivida stock just above where the CEO recently purchased. The CEO's average cost basis is roughly $1.76 per share. You never know how investors will interpret a company's data, but to say that this technology is "causing glaucoma" is almost laughable. I am just as confident now in this company as I was before the second data readout. Investors should stay tuned, as the company expects to file an MAA to the EMA for approval later this month.

As far as cash for the company goes, they had on hand $15.4 million at the end of March. The company also produced $600,000 in revenue for the first quarter of 2017 to at least mitigate some of the issue in needing more cash. The company's operating expenses are roughly $6.4 million per quarter, but increases are mainly non-recurring. A bulk of the expenses involved the previous CEO's departure, along with expenses involving the company's Phase 3 trial in posterior uveitis, which was just completed. I would expect the company to not have to raise cash until sometime in 2018, as they're no longer running costly Phase 3 trials. Keep in mind the company expects to file their MAA to the EMA by the end of this month, along with an NDA to the FDA by the end of 2017, which is roughly a $2.1 million expense just to submit the application. Investors should keep an eye out on the company's 24-week data for Durasert in knee osteoarthritis, which would arrive by the end of the year as well.

The risks involved with this company now, after the Phase 3 trial has been completed, is the EMA's response to the company's MAA. The application could of course be sent back for more studies that need to be completed. The same could be said about the company's NDA filing to the FDA at the end of this year. However, investors should remember that the company's Iluvien drug has been approved for some time, which uses the same Durasert technology. Another risk unfortunately is market sentiment. It would be impossible to predict how investors react to data. Clearly, investors reacted negatively to the recent data readout, but I hope this article was able to lighten the sentiment when looking at the bigger picture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSDV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.