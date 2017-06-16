Coca-Cola: A Classic Staple

This article is about the venerable Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO), which is the 7th largest holding in my portfolio, with 3.17% of the portfolio market value, providing 2.87% of the portfolio's dividend income.

KO was added to the portfolio in September, 2016, with an initial purchase at $42.95. The current cost basis is $42.27. KO is one of five consumer staples stocks in the portfolio, which I'll summarize at the conclusion of the article.

In this article I'll address the question of whether Coca-Cola is a relatively good value today, I'll name some of the "pros" and "cons" about an investment in KO, and I'll present my investment thesis for being long Coca-Cola.

An iconic company with 55 years of dividend increases

Interbrand's 2016 ranking of best global brands has Coca-Cola in third place, behind Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Coca-Cola has paid a dividend each quarter since 1920. The company has raised the dividend each year since 1963.

KO has the 11th longest dividend "streak" among the Dividend Champions that David Fish monitors, at 55 years. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 8.3%. This growth has slowed somewhat. The 3-year growth rate is 7.7% and the 1-year growth rate is 6.1%.

(Coca-Cola logo from Coca-Cola.Co. UK)

A bottle of Coca-Cola cost 5 cents from 1886 to 1946. The company kept the price steady for 70 years because of a bad bottling rights deal they signed in 1899, which meant the company would not be able to benefit from increases in the price of bottled Coke. They couldn't put the 5-cent price on the bottles, so for many decades they blanketed the country with ads for 5-cent Coca-Cola, such as this one in 1905:

(1905 Advertisement from Vintage Ad Browser)

Another blue chip dividend stock with a new CEO

My two most recent articles were about Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and General Electric (NYSE:GE). Both of those companies have relatively new CEOs, as does Coca-Cola.

James Quincey, 51, became President and Chief Operating Officer in August, 2015. In May, 2017, he became Chief Executive Officer in addition to being President.

From 2013 to 2015, Quincey was President of KO's 38-country Europe Group. He was President of the Northwest Europe and Nordics business unit from 2008 to 2012. From 2005 to 2008, Quincey was President of the Mexico Division. Quincey joined the company in Atlanta in 1996 as Director of Learning Strategy for the Latin America Group. He then served in several operational roles of increased responsibility in Latin America, leading to his appointment as President of the South Latin Division in 2003.

Prior to joining KO, Quincey was a Partner with The Kalchas Group, a spin off from Bain & Company and McKinsey. Quincey, who is bilingual in English and Spanish, received a Bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Liverpool.

(CEO James Quincey photo from Coca-Cola website)

Quincey succeeded Muhtar Kent, who continues to serve as Chairman of the Board. Kent was named President and COO in 2006, CEO in 2008, and Chairman in 2009.

Is the Coca-Cola Company a relatively good value today?

A common theme across all market sectors is change: How well does a company handle change? Is it a disrupter or is it being disrupted? Coke began as a company that sold syrup to (mostly) pharmacists who sold the product as a "fountain" drink by mixing the syrup with carbonated water. The company faced its first great change when the technology of bottling began to make bottled soft drinks more available. Some of Coca-Cola's early advertisements promoted the 5-cent drink as by the "Fountain" or "Bottle."

(Photo from eBay)

Many local soft drinks emerged in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Coca-Cola quickly grew to become a national--and then international--brand. Much of the company's early success was due to its investment in advertising. It had one product to market and it found many ways to get its message across.

(Photo from Star Drug Store, Galveston, TX)

From the days of one product sold at one price, Coca-Cola now sells over 500 sparkling and still brands of soft drinks, with 21 brands each generating over $1 billion of annual sales. Fanta, introduced in 1940, is the company's second oldest brand and the second largest brand outside the U.S. Sprite, introduced in 1961, is sold in more than 200 countries and is the third largest soft drink worldwide.

With Coke's long history, global footprint and 55 consecutive years of dividend increases, it's no surprise to see the black price line on F.A.S.T. Graphs well above the dark green shaded area. Only during the depths of the Great Recession in early 2009 does the graph show a Price/Earnings ratio below 15. Using the blue "normal P/E ratio" line and the white/light green/dark green visuals, Coca-Cola was clearly overvalued until mid-2004, and with the exception of the brief undervalued period in late 2008-early 2009 period, KO has traded in the upper part of the "fair value" (light green) area. Coca-Cola tends to be awarded a premium valuation by the market.

F.A.S.T. Graphs shows the current P/E ratio as 23.7. By the metrics displayed on F.A.S.T. Graphs, KO seems to be near the high end of its trading range.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In considering whether KO is a relatively good value today, it's important to remember that the market is making all-time highs and relative bargains are very rare. If one has a long-term time horizon, and if KO fits within one's idea of an elegantly designed portfolio, one could set a target buy price to make a small, initial purchase--with the intent of adding to the position over time as long as the KO investment thesis remains intact.

What are the pros and cons of investing in Coca-Cola?

KO has a strong balance sheet and a AA- credit rating. Here's a May 22, 2017 statement from S&P:

Coke strongly benefits from its leading position as the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, anchored by well-known brands, above-average EBITDA margins, and broad geographic diversification, including an extensive global network of affiliated bottlers. We believe this clearly outweighs the company's fairly narrow focus on nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and negative public sentiment toward the high sugar content of certain carbonated soft drink (CSD) categories, including its leading Coca-Cola product. Coke's operating and financial performance for the 12 months ending March 31, 2017, was largely in line with our expectations, including a broadly unchanged debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.6x year on year. But we also previously projected debt leverage improving closer to 2x by Dec. 31, 2017. However, we now anticipate a more moderate reduction in leverage in 2017 and beyond. This is because the company's debt will likely be higher than our previous forecasts, partly due to its use of cash, which otherwise could have been used for permanent debt reduction and to fund the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) acquisition.

Coca-Cola has raised the dividend 55 consecutive years. But, KO has some headwinds. Let's take a look at some KO pros and cons.

Some investors choose not to include within their portfolio a company that is synonymous with sugary drinks. I see this heavy exposure as a negative, apart from one's ethics or preferences. Some judicatories have placed taxes on sugary drinks to discourage (particularly young) people from consuming them. Negativity toward sugary drinks is a headwind for KO as it is presently constituted. In April, 2017, KO announced it would reduce its workforce by 20%.

On the other hand, KO has introduced non-sugary drinks to its portfolio line. Replacing one sugary beverage each day with water can trim more than 50,000 calories annually from a diet. Coca-Cola is the world's 4th largest supplier of bottled water, distributed under these brands: Dasani, Ciel, Valpre, Glaceau Smartwater, and Vitamin Water ZERO. Dasani was launched in 1999 in the US and in 2001 in Canada. Ciel, introduced in 1996, is marketed in Morocco, Mexico and Angola.

Coca-Cola is leveraging its Honest Tea brand to expand distribution for its new Honest Sport sports drink, a competitor to Gatorade, sold by PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP).

One of my concerns about KO is declining sales. The Better Investing report (below) shows sales declines in each of the past four years, from $48.0 billion in 2012 to $41.9 billion in 2016. The report indicates a 5-year sales growth rate of -3.3%. PepsiCo has done better, but it's trend is down, too, with a sales growth rate of -1.3%. Pepsi has divided their product offerings into "Fun for You," "Better for You," and "Good for You" categories, with emphasis on the latter two categories. It's easier for PEP to grow these category because they have food products such as Quaker Oats.

Another concern is KO's payout ratio. F.A.S.T. Graphs (above) shows adjusted (operating) earnings of $1.91 for 2016. KO reported Q1 2017 EPS that was 7 cents less than the Q1 2017 figure, so if you use a $1.84 figure for the trailing twelve months operating earnings, you get a payout ratio of 80%. That's above my comfort level.

If one is comfortable with KO's present or potential product offerings, there are many positives about the company's business model. The company has a worldwide footprint and a long history of global marketing and distributing expertise. The vast majority of earth's inhabitants are familiar with at least one of its products.

The question of valuation is different. One may have determined that KO would be a great addition to a portfolio, but at what price? Here are some ways to think about KO's valuation that may help determine a possible target buy price, using the Company Research report from Better Investing (below):

The 52-week price range has been $39.86 to $46.06. The closing price on June 15, 2017 was $45.25, which is near the high end of this range. My preference is to buy when a stock is below the mid-point of the range ($42.96). However, sometimes I miss buying a stock by holding out for a price that in retrospect turned out to be too low. The low price for 2013-2015 was between $36.50 and $37.00. The low price for 2016 was $40.22. My "target buy price" on my spreadsheet is $40.00, is close to the low reached in 2016 and close to the 52-week low. This would represent a correction of 11.6% from the present price. If KO were to drop to the $37.00 range, it would be a significant drop of 18.2%. My tendency is to set a target buy price based on yield. The current yield for KO is 3.27%. If I didn't already have a position in KO, I might target an initial purchase at a 3.5% yield, which would be $42.29 at the current annual dividend of $1.48. KO is currently slightly above my target allocation, so I'm not in a hurry to add shares. My target price for adding more shares is $40.00 (which would be a 3.7% yield).

(Company Research Sheet from Better Investing)

I'm long Coca-Cola and here's my investment thesis

As stated at the beginning of the article, KO is 3.17% of the portfolio market value, providing 2.87% of the portfolio's dividend income. The cost basis is $42.27. KO is one of five portfolio companies in the consumer staples sector.

Here are five reasons I include KO in the portfolio:

Coca-Cola has a strong balance sheet (S&P credit rating of AA-). The company is committed to a growing dividend. Even though Coca-Cola is 125 years old (founded in 1892), It has enormous unrealized potential for earnings growth. KO has a powerful global marketing and distribution network. The company has a new CEO, experienced though (at 51) relatively young.

Here are five things I'm watching closely. Whether I continue to hold KO for the long term will depend on how well the company addresses these concerns:

I would like to see Coca-Cola begin to pay down its debt. KO's recent dividend growth rate has slowed and I want to see renewed earnings growth so it can resume robust dividend growth and lower the payout ratio. I want to see sales begin to grow. I want to see the company grow sales and profits organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. I'm looking to James Quincey to lead a management team that executes a vision for growth with clarity and transparency.

Conclusion

I'm always eager to learn from the Seeking Alpha community. Your responses enrich our conversation. How do you see Coke's future?

