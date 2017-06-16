TransAlta Is Undervalued And Getting Paid For Coal Shutdowns

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) is an independent power producer headquartered in Alberta, Canada. The company had its genesis as a hydro producer in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains supplying electricity to the City of Calgary. Subsequently, it invested heavily in coal generation, which is a significant portion of its current asset base. However, the company also has significant renewable assets, and generation facilities in the US and Australia as well. Given the diversity of the asset types, a sum of the parts analysis is appropriate here, as the cash flows from the coal assets are worth much less than the cash flows from the long life renewable assets. The company is also traded in Canada under the symbol TA, and reports in Canadian dollars, so all values in this report are in that currency.

The company also has a publicly traded, majority owned subsidiary, TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF). I wrote an article suggesting that company was undervalued three years ago, and it has appreciated 39% in Canadian dollar terms since then (to a current $15.89 CAD), as well as paying a significant dividend, which is currently 5.5% paid monthly.

Coal

Coal is the elephant in the room for TransAlta. The company is a major coal generator, and coal is on the way out. Unfortunately for the company, its major coal assets are in Alberta, which elected its first left wing government in a couple of generations. That left wing government subsequently announced that it would require all coal fired generation to shut down by 2030. Thus, the coal cash flow will have to end by 2030.

That being said, TransAlta has actually decided to shut (or convert to gas) most of its coal facilities sooner than the regulatory deadline. It will shut its oldest two coal generators down this year, and convert an additional five to natural gas by 2023. That will leave only its two newest and most efficient plants operating until 2030. The company has indicated it expects to do better by converting most of its assets early, primarily by avoiding capital expenditures that would be required to keep the coal plants going. These plants are all of its coal capacity running on sub-critical technology. They are less efficient, so are sometimes not dispatched in Alberta's auction based energy market, especially when the wind is blowing. You can see which plants are currently dispatched in Alberta here.

The company will be keeping its Keephills 3 and Genessee 3 (both half owned) plants operating as long as they can, which means those plants will run until 2030. These plants are the most efficient the company owns, as they have super critical combustion.

Coal Payments

There is another source of value from the coal plants, and that is the settlement the company made with the current Alberta government. The company agreed to a payment of $37.4 MM per year from 2017 to 2030 from the Alberta government. Both the quantum and timing of the payments are important to the company. The compensation is mostly for the company shutting down its newer coal plants by 2030, some of which had lives that extended decades past that. Thus, the losses the compensation is for have mostly not happened yet, while the company is getting the money now. That is helpful from an NPV point of view, and also because the company can use the money now. They have a relatively significant amount of debt, and power prices in Alberta have moved down as the economy is weak. The economy there is primarily based on oil and gas, and so economic activity has been lower due to the situation in commodity prices.

The $486 MM the company will receive is material to the valuation. Naturally, the present value to the company is lower than the total payments, but given the payments are an obligation of the Alberta government, I believe the appropriate discount rate is low. The Alberta government has relatively little debt outstanding, but they do have 2040 bonds outstanding, which trade at a 3% yield to maturity. Therefore, I'll use that rate to discount the payment stream, which results in a $435 MM value.

Coal to Gas Conversions

One valuable consideration the company received in its negotiations with the Alberta government (other than buckets of taxpayer cash) is a promise for the Alberta government to add a capacity market. It happens that a capacity market is potentially extremely valuable to TransAlta, as the company can convert its former coal facilities into gas facilities. They would be less efficient gas facilities than cogeneration or combined cycle plants. Alberta already has simple cycle gas generators, and they very rarely run. However, once the coal facilities are off-line, the province will likely be short power whenever it isn't windy. Thus, there will be a necessity to have reserve power available, and the company will receive capacity payments for providing the backup to the new renewable power supplies. They expect the converted power plants to continue operating until the mid-2030s. The company has estimated the capital costs for converting the plants at approximately $300 MM. The company has indicated they expect to cover this from cash flow and savings on other coal capital expenditures.

Alberta Coal Valuation

There is simply no way to value the coal portion of the company without making a significant number of assumptions. The biggest factor is the power prices in Alberta. Those power prices have been at historic lows lately as a result of lower industrial activity due to an oil and gas slowdown, but they have been rising recently. Alberta power prices are sensitive to natural gas prices, as natural gas generation is often the marginal supplier of power. The other factors are how profitable the capacity payments for their coal-to-gas conversions end up being, and what discount rate you use for the payment stream.

Alberta power prices are up 31% so far in 2017 compared to the previous year, which is a material uplift for TransAlta's earnings. The increases are accelerating, with the 2 months of Q2 that have occurred (but not been reported by TransAlta) showing a 39% power price gain. Just as importantly, the amount of power consumed is going up as well. This allows TransAlta to sell more power at higher prices and means their coal plants are operating more often, which makes their operations more efficient. For the two months of Q2 that have been reported, Alberta power demand is up 7.9% from 2016. The combination of improved production and improved prices should have a salutary effect on their earnings, which is a potential catalyst, as strong quarterly earnings always help the market appreciate a stock.

The other factor in go-forward earnings from their coal business will be the end of their power purchase agreements, the last of which ends in 2020. When the (previous) government deregulated the power market, it honored the capital based deals companies had for existing power plants, where they were guaranteed their opex plus a return on their capital. TransAlta's coal fleet had a number of these deals, so the Alberta balancing pool purchasers have been paying them guaranteed rates. Those rates are higher than the current market price. However, I will forecast their coal cash flow as flat even after the end of the PPAs for a few reasons. The first is that the end of the PPAs coincides with the beginning of coal plant retirements. Because coal is cheaper baseload, prices in Alberta tend to spike once all the coal plants are dispatched. That will happen much more often once a few coal plants are retired. Additionally, TransAlta controls a significant percentage (forecast at 28% for 2020) of the power market, and once the PPAs are over it will be able to economically dispatch power as it chooses. For example, on a non-windy day, the company could choose to bid high or conduct maintenance on an older coal unit, which would push the power price up dramatically, allowing them windfall profits on their remaining generation. Economic dispatching is legal in Alberta, and combined with reduction in coal capacity industry wide is likely to boost power prices.

The other factors in the out years are how profitable their coal to gas conversions end up being. I am going to assume flat operating earnings from 2017-2030. The coal plants that will remain as coal generators until 2030 are the most efficient (and hence the most profitable) units, which helps. Additionally, I believe the Government of Alberta will use the carbon tax fund to pay for the capacity payments. They have already planned to use this money to pay the coal transition payments, and I expect they will be willing to do so to keep power prices low. The NDP government has made electricity a key part of its platform, and they will be politically motivated to keep the market stable and prices low. Paying for capacity out of an outside fund is a way to keep costs away from consumers' electric bills without using direct tax dollars, which makes it more politically palatable. Thus, I believe capacity payments will be sufficient to cover the current earnings that the company has from its coal plants when combined with higher prices. Finally, the converted plants will spend have less sustaining capital every year, as there is significant capital associated with removing overburden from the mine, renewing the mining vehicle fleet, and doing maintenance on the coal boilers and pollution control systems. These savings will help offset the higher operating costs of burning natural gas.

TransAlta had $369 MM of EBITDA from the Alberta coal units in the trailing twelve month [TTM] period and paid $169 MM in sustaining capital spending from that. That results in a $200 MM per year. I will assume that higher prices (mainly from lower supply), lower capital spending and capacity payments will offset lower generation, leaving coal cash flow flat from 2017 to 2030. Using a 10% discount rate, that comes to a $1,620 MM value for the coal plants.

TransAlta Renewables

This one is a pretty simple valuation exercise. Given it is a liquid public company, the rational thing to do is value their stake at the public value of the shares, which is $2,521 MM. If one really thought the subsidiary was overvalued, you could always get out of the exposure to it by shorting its shares while being long TAC. TransAlta renewables have a relatively strong valuation, which is both a risk for a price downturn and an opportunity for the company. The opportunity comes from the fact that they could vend assets into the renewables entity at full prices, and still have that be accretive to the value of that entity. That makes drop downs of both new developments and existing assets relatively attractive. This is potentially a source of upside going forward, but I won't account for any accretion here as part of my valuation, preferring to leave it as a potential catalyst to the upside.

TransAlta Renewables also owes the parent company $215 MM in a convertible debenture due 2020. Given this value will be deducted by the market prior to deciding how to value the shares, I will add it back. Because Renewables is consolidated, this does not appear on the TransAlta balance sheet, as it was eliminated on consolidation. That provides a total value for the stake of $2,736

US Coal

The company has a number of other assets, including the largest coal fired power plant in Washington State. The company has agreed with Washington State to close the first coal generator there in 2020, with the remaining unit to close in 2025. In exchange for the agreement to close at that time, the company received a guarantee that no new environmental regulations would be applied to the plant, and that the company would receive preferential permitting for new natural gas facilities at the same site. The US coal operations had $61 MM of TTM EBITDA. Deducting the $17 MM of sustaining capital spending they reported in 2016 suggests $43 MM of cash flow from the asset. I will assume that is flat going forward until 2020 and is half that from 2021-2024. Discounting that cash flow stream at the same 10% I used for the Canadian coal assets values the plant at $201 MM.

Canadian Gas

The company owns a number of gas fired generators in Canada. It had previously sold a half interest in most of them to a yield vehicle, which was subsequently purchased by Cheung Kong (OTCPK:CKISY). These assets had $246 MM of EBITDA in the TTM period, and only $12 MM of sustaining capex. Half of the $234 MM result is $117 MM in cash flow. I'll use a 12X cash flow multiple for this cash flow, suggesting a $1404 MM value for TransAlta's share of these plants. This is a reasonable quality business, with aeroderivative turbines and cogeneration offtakers for the waste heat. That makes an ongoing multiple of cash flow a reasonable way to value this business.

Hydro

The hydro assets are my favorite part of their business. These are very long life assets, some of which are 100+ years old and still going strong. They are also generally irreplaceable, as the supply of quality sites for hydroelectricity is limited. This segment had $78 MM of EBITDA and had $29 MM of capital expenditures. They have been doing large life extension projects on their hydro plants, including some in the Canadian Rocky Mountain parks. I suspect that capex is unusually high, but I will assume it is flat going forward for conservatism. These assets are under a power purchase agreement where the Alberta balancing pool's purchaser pays the costs and returns on capital and gets the revenue from the sale of power until 2020. The hydro plants are highly dispatchable, as they can store the water behind their dams (and hence store the power) until power prices are higher. This allows the hydro plants to consistently earn the highest power prices in the market. Given my impression of the quality of the business here, I would be willing to pay 15X cash flow. Given that cash flow and earnings are approximately equal here, this seems reasonable, and works out to $735 MM.

Debt and G&A

The company has $4,262 MM face value of debt outstanding, which is naturally a direct deduction from my calculated valuation. Canadian interest rates have remained low, and there is the potential for the company to benefit on refinancing, especially if it is able to continue reducing debt, which is its current major corporate priority. The company is still investment grade rated by three out of four ratings agencies that rate its debt, suggesting its debt levels are within reason. However, $827 MM of the debt is owed by TransAlta Renewables, not TransAlta. While that debt is consolidated on to the TransAlta balance sheet, their equity value of Renewables shares presumably already deducts that companies debt, so deducting it again would be double counting. Also, $18 MM of long-term debt relates to the non-controlling interest in TransAlta Cogeneration. Since I didn't count the associated assets, I won't count that bit of debt either. That leaves a deduction of $3,417 MM.

The company also has 38.6 MM preferred shares outstanding, all of which have a $25 liquidation preference. These preferred shares all trade at a discount to face value (and may be an interesting income investment independently) but I will deduct them from my valuation at full value as they are senior to the common shares. This is a $965 MM value.

The G&A burden of the company should also be subtracted from the sum of the parts valuation. The company had $76 MM in G&A in the TTM period. However, they also have an energy marketing business run out of headquarters that is consistently profitable. Its $49 MM of earnings in 2016 was slightly below the three year average earnings for the business. I'll subtract that from the $76 MM of G&A, and multiply the remaining $27 MM in costs by 15X (more than the highest multiple I've used for any of their income streams) for a $405 MM deduction. I prefer to use a higher multiple for G&A than I do for operating assets, as it is more certain to occur. That being said, their G&A has been declining slightly, so cost consciousness is in effect here.

Valuation and Conclusion

My sum of the parts valuation here comes to $8.14 CAD, or $6.12 USD. I believe this is a reasonably conservative valuation, as I've used 10% discount rates for time bounded business. That is a strong equity return in the current market.

There are also a number of potential upside catalysts, where I haven't included the option value in my analysis. The biggest is continued dropdowns into TransAlta Renewables. It could pay up for contracted assets, including the hydro assets, as well as the rest of the Canadian gas assets. There will also be new development opportunities in Alberta. For example, the company is proposing to add a very large pumped storage project to its Brazeau dam. That has the potential to be a very lucrative project, as higher renewable content in the Alberta grid is likely to make power prices more volatile, improving earnings from pumped storage. Also, the political climate is likely such that there is a good chance of the company getting a long-term contract from the government's power pool bidding process to give them a regulated return. Vending that asset into the Renewables business would then give them a chance to win twice from the same catalyst.

There is 9% upside to my price target from a current price of $7.48 CAD, and a number of significant catalysts to add value. Additionally, there is the potential for shares to re-rate higher than my conservative valuation if earnings come in strong (and higher power price and demand in Alberta make that likely). The company currently pays a 2.14% dividend yield and is paying down debt as well, which should also help the market appreciate the story here.

