Cyber Security Is The Necessity Of The Future

ETF is currently the best way to capture growth with resonable risk.

There is no apparent leader in the industry yet.

Why Cyber Security?

The WannaCry virus which crippled over 300,000 computers globally reminded the world how fragile computer systems are. As IT systems are playing a larger role in all of our lives, how to shield the system against malicious attacks is one of the most pressing issues prioritise by many.

According to PWC's crime survey 2016, incidence of cybercrime increased sharply among their respondents, making it the 2nd among the most reported types of economic crime. Yet, most companies are not adequately prepared for it, only 40% of the companies responded to the survey have personnel that are "fully trained" to act as the first responder and only 37% have fully operational incident response plan.

According to "The Global Risks Report 2016" from the world Economic Forum, a significant portion of cyber-crime goes undetected and according to "2016 Cost of Data Breach Study: Global Analysis", the average cost per breach was $7 million in the US.

This implies that the cyber security is still largely unappreciated by many firms and the increasing incidents of cyber security incidents provided many opportunities for firms specializing in providing cybersecurity to grab. (Report)

(Yahoo Finance)

The importance of cyber security has been acknowledged by Mr Market. As of 6/5/2017, over the past 52 weeks, the PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) has surged by 26.63% and the First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) has surged by 25.98% while S&P500 has increased by 15.53% over the same period.

5 largest holding of HACK is FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), Imperva Inc. (NYSE:IMPV), Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS), Trend Micro Inc. (OTCPK:TMICY) and Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) which make up 4.9%, 4.42%, 4.4%, 4.15% and 4.13% of the HACK fund respectively.

Key Metrics

According to FireEye's 10-k

Metrics Use Deferred Revenue Amounts that have been invoiced but have not yet been recognised as revenue in the period because of the unamortized balance of revenue from previously invoiced subscription to service. Billings Billings drive deferred revenue and represent a significant percentage of future revenue. Sales productivity Renewal Rates Measure the long-term value of customer agreements and firm's to retain core customers. Follow-On Sales Follow-on sales lead to increased revenue over the lifecycle of a customer relationship and can significantly increase the return on our sales and marketing investments. Number of users Revenue from product sales and service directly correlate with a number of end user of the system. R&D Indicates a firm's ability to stay ahead of technology trend and continue to attract new customers.

Differentiator:

Firms in the HACK fund provides homogeneous services. Most firms earn revenue from 2 major channels.

Products and License Revenue Provide different computer security products to end users to defend clients from cyber-attacks. Service revenue Support service revenue consists of maintenance and support. Support service is usually bundled with appliances and add-on software modules.

As none of the firms has a distinctive products or service that differentiate it from other firms, none of them has a distinctive moat that can shield itself from fierce competition. Even if a firm has developed a distinctive security technology, the advantage brought by the technology is unlikely to sustain for a long period of time because of the rapid development of cyber attacking methods and the rapid catch up of other firms. To sustain leadership in the industry, the firm must constantly invest heavily in R&D while maintaining a strong financial position.

Ratios of 5 Largest US traded securities in HACK ETF:

FIRM 2016 Gross Margins 2016 ROE 5-Year Average Revenue growth rate FIREEYE 61.93% -50.93% 84.22% IMPERVA INC 79.64% -17.43% 27.56% QUALYS INC 78.54% 8.47% 21.03% Gigamon Inc. 82.4% 23.65% 35.48% Checkpoint software 88.4% 20.64% 6.91%

(All ratios are taken from Morningstar)

At first glance, it seems like of the 5 largest holdings of Hack Fund, Gigamon and Checkpoint software technologies Ltd are sound companies with above average margins and ROE. However, ROE of Gigamon Inc. has only recently reached double digits in 2016 and Revenue growth rate of Checkpoint software is significantly lower than its peers in the fund. For these reasons, none of the 2 firms justifies being a satisfying long term investment for now.

Conclusion:

There's no room for doubt that Cyber Security is a rapidly expanding sector and the pace of expansion is going to accelerate in the near future because of the increasing number of cyber-attack and escalation of awareness towards cyber security. Yet, as value investors, we are looking for companies with an economic moat that can shield it from excessive competition and remain profitable regardless of overall market fluctuation. Currently, none of the cyber securities firms has a technological advantage over other firms to secure the lead role in the industry, and the industry itself is highly innovative therefore landscape is still changing rapidly. Therefore we believe it is still too early to determine which company is going to win the competition, for this reason, we recommend investors to buy HACK or CIBR to capture the rapid growth of the industry and limit risks at the same time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.