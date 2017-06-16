Noble Corp - A Serious Look At The Company's Backlog After The Last Fleet Status Release

I have accumulated NE from below $5.50 to as low as $3.87 and I feel quite confident that I made the right midterm choice.

The Shell portion of the backlog is significant at $1.9 billion now and could eventually reach $2.1 billion depending on the future day rate adjustment.

Image: Jack-up Noble Tom Prosser. Courtesy: Offshore Energy today.

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE)

Complete Fleet Analysis and Fleet Status as of June 15, 2017.

1. Class: Drillships

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location (0-rate) 1 Noble Bob Douglas 2013 10/40 Early 7/17 Early 7/17 - Late 7/17 Early 10/17 - Early 11/17 Available Undisclosed Undisclosed [Murphy - Tullow] US GoM- Suriname 2 Noble Bully II 2011 8.25/40 Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell and Noble Corp. 5/18 5/18 - Early 4/22 200 [Idle 365 days] 200+ (floor) [Shell] Malaysia 3 Noble Don Taylor 2013 10/40 Late 2/19 482 [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 4 Noble Globetrotter I 2011 10/40 Mid 7/17 Mid 7/17 - Mid 7/22 436 275+ (floor) [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 5 Noble Globetrotter II 2013 10/40 Late 12/2018 Late 12/2018 - Early 9/2023 185 (idle) 275+ (floor) [Shell] Tanzania 15% bonus eligible

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Paul Romano 1981/1998 6/25 Early 8/17 128.5 [Hess (NYSE:HES)] US GoM

4. Class: Jack-Ups

Note: JU Sam Hartley: Original program was for six-well project, with an expected completion of three years. Because the program is running ahead of schedule, the rig could be available late 2017 or early 2018.

Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Noble Corp. 20 5 1 14 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 8 3 5 0 Total 28 8 6 14

Backlog Detail:

Noble Corp.'s contract backlog totaled approximately $3.25 billion now.

In $US million.

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. [Use it with caution]

Commentary:

Noble Corp. released its June fleet status. Let see what has changed?

1 - The Drillship Bob Douglas got two 1-month contract with Murphy and Tullow. Day rate was not disclosed (<$200k/d?)

2 - The Noble Bully I is now cold stacked while on standby with Shell.

3 - The Jack-up Noble Hans Deul has received an early termination that reduce the contract from 8/18 to 9/17. Backlog loss estimated at $29 million.

4 - The Jack-up Houston Colbert will work 2 more months for JX Nippon until mid-July 2017, in Qatar.

5 - The Noble Sam Hartley is scheduled to end its contract end of 2017 or early 2018 with Total in Brunei, instead of the initial 1/2019.

Conclusion:

The recent fleet status is still showing a survival status quo for the offshore driller still waiting for an elusive recovery. However, Noble corp. Has a solid backlog, well over $3 billion that will help the company to survive this incredible business environment.

Revenues may have bottomed now in the mid $300's million?

Noble weakness is not really fundamental but just circumstantial.

Noble is now trading at an attractive price per share, due to the oil prices situation which is cyclical in nature, not because its business model is flawed. The company is now on a survival mode and the risk of restructuring is quite limited.

It is hard to recommend a buy in this sector though, and I will not. However, I sincerely believe Noble offers a good opportunity for the long-term at this low price per share. Of course, the situation can still worsen and NE can eventually trade in the low $3's.

The recent merger between Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Atwood (NYSE:ATW) is an important reminder that the offshore drilling industry is entering a new consolidation phase. If you want more information about the Ensco/ATW deal, please click here to read my article.

Noble and Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) seem a perfect match in this regard, and will create a strong positive synergy, especially in the jack-up segment. I would not be surprised if NE and RDC decide to merge in an all-share deal.

I have accumulated NE from below $5.50 to as low as $3.87 and I feel quite confident that I made the right midterm choice.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV, NE, RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own long positions in the offshore drilling sector, but I mainly trade or day trade most of the stocks referenced above.