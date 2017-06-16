Realty Income: Not Quite Time To Buy

For investors looking to poke holes in the story behind Realty Income (NYSE:O), I think most traditional concerns levied at the company are off base. I'm a firm believer that the so-called "death of retail" is misplaced, particularly among the diversified quality tenant base that Realty Income primarily leases to. Well-managed brick-and-mortar and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can coexist in my opinion, and, if anything, you'll see leasing activity increase with these companies if the situation does become more distressed (via sale-leaseback transactions). There are concerns in the model in my opinion, however, and I'm going to throw my opinion out there on this one. But first, I'd recommend (for those that haven't had the opportunity to) taking a look through Brad Thomas' coverage on Realty Income, such as this most recent note that tries to quell some recent bearish coverage. I agree with substantial portions of his work here, and in particular I'm going to reinforce his statements on investing spread below. However, I'm also going to go out on a limb and make these two statements:

You can time your purchases on Realty Income in a way that generates alpha Now is not the time to be buying Realty Income

Now, just because I'm not a buyer, that doesn't mean that investors should go run to call their brokers to sell. The business model here is proven, and Realty Income has been generating alpha for investors for over two decades now. However, my fear is that the current valuation is not a compelling one (can find a chart down further), and the very facets of the company that allow it to dominate the free-standing tenant market (its size and scale) will eventually begin to work against it. That time will not be today or tomorrow, but eventually, investor expectations on distribution growth will have to be reined in somewhat.

How Realty Income Creates Cash Flow For Shareholders

Realty Income talks briefly about investing spread in their investor presentations, and you can revisit Brad's article for a refresher as well. That spread is the lifeblood of what makes the company generate value for shareholders. Simply put, Realty Income has to be able to raise cash (either via borrowing or issuing equity) at rates lower than the initial cap rates on the properties they buy and lease. If that can't happen, Realty Income cannot expand. Historically, that has been an easy hurdle; Realty Income has the lowest cost of capital among peers, and along with the company's size and liquidity, the company has an inherent advantage right out of the gate. In a nutshell, if it doesn't make sense for Realty Income to buy a property, it doesn't make sense for anyone. By extension, this means they can be incredibly selective in both the properties they buy and the tenants they lease to.

The expectation might be for me to try to pin future weakness on interest rates, but that is more misinformation than anything else. The usual expectation is that a rising interest rate environment will cripple REITs, but that has not been the case historically. Rising interest rates means higher costs of capital for buyers, so natural market dynamics will demand higher cap rates from property sellers, all else equal. The investing spread (cap rate - cost of capital) remains intact. What is hurt is the underlying value of properties (net asset value) as cap rates rise, but for healthy firms, investors generally focus more on valuing cash flows versus potential liquidation values. If investors go back to the last cycle of interest rate increases (2003-2006), acquisition spreads held up well, and FFO/share continued its steady march upward. If you back to that period of time, REITs like Realty Income and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) kept up just fine with non-RIET benchmarks.

So why is this so important? Simply put, they need the growth. Same-store rent growth is very low (<1.5% annually over the past four years). Same with re-leasing spreads, which generally see very little excess recapture (renewal at rates above prior terms). This is par for the course on most triple net leases, and is also is symptomatic of dealing with such a strong tenant base, most of which have the access to capital to develop assets themselves. Investors shouldn't forget that top counterparties such as Walgreens (WAG) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) are substantial owners of their own properties, and are not opposed to shifting ownership internally if it makes economic sense. As a result, same-store activity generally just keeps up with inflation, and that should be the overall expectation.

That creates the problem. For investors to be happy here, they need to see distribution growth: 5% annually, give or take. If same-store NOI is going to be plugging along at 1.5-2% (assuming flat cost structure), Realty Income cannot afford to raise the distribution 5% annually; payouts eventually exceed underlying cash flow, because same-store annual rental growth only gets the company 25-30% of the way there. Remember, their existing portfolio is already tapped out (occupancy rates within spitting distance of 100%), and the cost structure has already been trimmed to the bone; any benefits from efficiencies in general & administrative costs would be extremely incremental. Realty Income must acquire and grow their lease portfolio to keep up, and each year Realty Income must acquire more and more properties at favorable investing spreads in order to meet expectations (below is in millions):

To see what happens if management does not aggressively seek growth, overall investment fell during 2007-2009 as the company dealt with the impact from the Great Recession. Given the dire outlook on commercial real estate at the time, the company's tight underwriting standards, and a tightening credit market, management simply opted to defer property acquisition until a later time, rather than trying to bottom fish for distressed assets. Naturally, FFO/share fell from $1.89/share in 2007 to $1.84/share in 2009, simply due to this lack of investment (falling occupancy rates were to blame for the ding to income). However, Realty Income had the excess room on the payout ratio to continue to increase shareholder distributions (from $1.56/share to $1.71/share). FFO payout ratio climbed from 82.5% (normal levels for Realty Income) to 92.9% (near all-time highs).

This is a typical law of large numbers issue. Each year, the company must acquire more assets than the prior year in order to maintain similar distribution increases. Per the company's most recent annual report, Realty Income still remained selective in the acquisitions it pursued, acquiring just 6.5% of the $29B in real estate acquisition opportunities that were available to it. This ties back into the brick-and-mortar debate; while my view of brick-and-mortar real estate is generally bullish compared to most market observers, my expectations are still for flat to mild declines in domestic square footage over the next several years. In order to grow the distribution, Realty Income is going to have to take on larger and larger pieces of that available leasing pie each year - a pie unlikely to grow. Naturally along the way, as you take on more deals by necessity, there are going to have to be some sacrifices in tenant or location quality. How far is management willing to go there? What portion of the current available market would pass Realty Income criteria? Similarly, any dry-up in available liquidity in the capital markets (such as the 2007-2009 period), or really any reason for management to temper acquisition activity, is going to stop FFO and distribution growth in its tracks.

Treasury Yield Spreads As An Indicator

Realty Income, as a company, functions much like a bond. Underlying tenant quality is so high, and operating results so predictable, that is has become the de-facto safety play in the REIT space. As investors know, that doesn't mean that the share price hasn't gone on some wild rides ever so often. So how do you time it? The way to play this, in my opinion, is to pay close attention to the yield spread between Realty Income's distribution and the ten-year treasury rate:

Buying at the peaks and selling at the troughs would certainly not have hurt you. For instance, buying Realty Income back in October of 2011 would have given an investor 76% capital appreciation over the next six months. Results are similar across other peaks, such as in November 2012 (42.5% appreciation over the next six months). Selling troughs usually worked out well too: selling in February 2011 and re-buying six months later avoided a 9% drop, and a similar strategy in May of 2013 avoided a 25% sell-off. Just to rub some salt in still-sore wounds, selling the most obvious recent low (February 2017) would have avoided the underperformance that most current investors are likely still feeling, where we've seen so many "buy the dip" calls that came in early.

By this measure, I don't see the buying opportunity just yet, and for further thought, the selected time period above (2010-2017) was already slightly below historical averages. While I think the knee-jerk criticism of this measure is that it does not control for company credit upgrades over this period (which could justify lower spreads), you really don't see that large of a difference in underlying interest rates paid by investment grade companies up and down the ratings scale. The stud of the corporate bond world, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), has its February 2023 bonds trading at 2.43% yield, while Realty Income's similar-termed maturities (October 2022) trade at 2.64%. That is a fractional difference for companies currently rated 6 notches apart on the grading scale at Fitch. Investment grade is investment grade.

Takeaway

Realty Income is a juggernaut, and if you pulled up SWAN in an investing dictionary, there is no doubt in my mind that "O" is on the short list of tickers that should be listed there. It isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and neither will the flood of research on it - most of it likely to be favorable. While the REIT space is not my forte, it is an area of the market that I've occasionally dabbled in, so hopefully my perspective here adds a little value in a sea of thought. Like always, I'll continue to encourage investors to look towards other REITs that don't see much coverage as potential investments, particularly within niche markets in the small cap space. While the company has been a star in the context of historical risk/reward, I don't think that should be the expectation going forward. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.