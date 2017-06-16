Will GE Holds Its Recent Gain?

Source: Finviz

Investment Thesis

On June 12, 2017, General Electric (NYSE:GE) climbed 5% after the company stated that Jeff Immelt was stepping down as CEO. 139 million shares changed hands versus a normal daily volume of 40 million. As the above chart shows, overall, since the beginning of this year, the stock has been trending down. An attempt to break the downtrend failed. I expect a pullback in the share price before the downtrend is broken.

Source: Tradingview

Leadership

When Jeff Immelt took over the leadership role in 2001, GE was the #1 company in terms of market cap, at $406 billion. As he steps down, the market cap is approx. $253 billion. The stock was trading at around $45, vs. around $29 today. GE is no longer the #1 company in terms of market cap. Whenever there is a leadership change-especially a long-time leader--the market will react positively as investors welcome a fresh set of eyes.

Source: Visual Capitalist

I can give a couple of examples. When a long-time Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) CEO, Bernard Duroc-Danner, resigned in November 09, 2016, the stock gained about 30%; later on, the stock gave back most of its gain before it rebounded. When the CEO of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Steve Ballmer, resigned in August 23, 2013, the stock went up approx. 8%.

According to the research report, the reputation of a CEO is a critical factor in investor decisions to buy or sell a company's shares. In fact, on average nearly a third of investment decisions are based on perception of the CEO. As a result, leadership transitions put a significant portion of the investment decision at risk as opinions of the new leader are formed. The report further says as follows:

However, investors generally grant new CEOs a six-month "honeymoon" to set the vision and strategy for the company while establishing appropriate expectations for key stakeholders. Once this honeymoon period has ended, investors expect CEOs to begin delivering on their strategy.

Conclusion

The EBITDA's growth (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) has been improving, -46% in 2014, -6%in 2015 and %11% in 2016. The EBITDA for the last three years are around $20 billion per year. The company pays decent dividends quarterly, $0.24 per share.

It is fairly standard that the market reacts positively when a long-time leader resigns from the company. Because of profit taking and other causes--revising existing strategies would take few months at least--I expect there may be a pullback in the share price to around $27.

General Electric Co's incoming chief executive said he will conduct a swift review of the conglomerate's business portfolio with "no constraint," but signaled no major changes as the company sticks with its strategy of selling software-related services across its many divisions. "I'm going to do a fast but deliberate, methodical review of the whole company," Flannery told Reuters in an interview. "The board has encouraged me to come in and look at it afresh."

Instead of rushing and buying GE now, I would wait for share pullback. I would be comfortable placing a buy order at around $27. To read my previous articles, please click here.

