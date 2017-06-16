GBP/USD - Is Hawkish BoE A Game Changer?

By Craig Erlam

While the Bank of England warned last month that it will take little upside on growth and inflation to consider voting for tighter policy, markets were caught off guard on Thursday when two policy makers joined Kristin Forbes in voting for a rate hike.

Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses whether this is a game changer for the pound and whether we can expect to see further gains in GBPUSD. He also discusses the other factors at play here and gives his analysis of the chart.

