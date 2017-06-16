Korea Electric Power Corp. At The Cross Roads: Nuclear Power And Coal Under Threat, Renewable Energy Projects Look Interesting

While KEPCO has a mature domestic power supply business and ambitious international presence, is it a good time to sit on the side and see where this ends up?

Nuclear plans, both locally and export markets up in the air with President Moon Jae-in’s plans to exit nuclear power.

At the end of March, "And Value for All" wrote an interesting article on prospects for South Korean energy company Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) (NYSE:KEP), where it was argued that this Korean company, which is majority owned by the South Korean Government, is too big to fail and undervalued, notwithstanding political upheavals in South Korea. Three months later, with the election of President Moon Jae-in, politics may be settling but this interesting company is still in for a wild ride. Here I explain why.

KEPCO has two clear business activities. Its mature domestic business is organized to best serve the public good to ensure stable electric power supply. Its overseas business is focused on leveraging its domestic technology capabilities to seek profitable opportunities which create jobs. In its overseas business activities it seeks to be agile and innovative, looking for outstanding business opportunities. It has Offices in Beijing, New York, Riyadh, Tokyo, Hanoi, Johannesburg and London.

During the election campaign President Moon Jae-in had policies about exit from coal and nuclear energy generation, and it is now clear that he meant what he said.

President Moon Jae-in's plans about changes to the nature of energy supply are indicated in the figure below.

South Korean power sources, with President Moon Jae-in's plans indicated. Source

Here I address what is a going on with respect to nuclear power, coal, renewable energy and gas.

Nuclear power

20% of KEPCO's revenue comes from its nuclear operations. That is a lot of the company's resources dependent on the nuclear industry. And prior to election of President Moon Jae-in KEPCO's plans were for substantial expansion of nuclear from 23.1 GW at end of 2016 to 38.3 GW by end of 2029, with 7 nuclear plants (8.6 GW) under construction. President Moon Jae-in is hoping to phase out nuclear power, although the timeline is unclear. He has stated that no new nuclear plants will be built and two reactors under construction will not be completed.

Other nuclear construction companies Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY)/Westinghouse (which is building a number of Westinghouse AP1000 with disastrous cost and time overruns) and AREVA (OTCPK:ARVCY) have had difficulties in executing on major third generation projects after Fukushima. Indeed the first Westinghouse AP1000 reactor is finally almost completed in China, while 4 units in the US remain incomplete and Westinghouse is bankrupt.

By contrast KEPCO is building a reputation for on time construction of its third generation APR1400 reactors. The first of 4 units is ready to be turned on and awaits finalizing its operating license. KEPCO's subsidiary Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KNHP) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Nawah Energy Company in the UAE, for technical support, maintenance know-how and spare parts for the KEPCO APR1400 nuclear plants that are under construction.

KEPCO is aware of the convoluted history of Britain's re-engagement with nuclear power, that has involved France, Japan, Russia, China and the US (but not yet South Korea). I suspect KEPCO sees UK's planned nuclear resurgence as an opportunity to grow its international nuclear market.

Indeed with Toshiba's disastrous experience with bankruptcy of Westinghouse, it is pulling out of international nuclear activities and this provides an opportunity for KEPCO. There does seem to be interest in the UK Moorside NuGen nuclear project, which Toshiba will own outright soon, and yesterday KEPCO's CEO and President Cho Hwan-eik met with Satoshi Tsunakawa, President of Toshiba for discussions about possible involvement of KEPCO in NuGen going forward.

However, there are signs of a legal challenge from a group of 28 South Korean lawyers to KEPCO participating in the NuGen project.

A key take home message from the new President is that KEPCO's nuclear ambitions at home have dim prospects and this is likely to impact on KEPCO's major international nuclear efforts, which include design and build of nuclear reactors, providing technical support and training, as well as supplying nuclear fuel. The company manages many nuclear reactor and nuclear technology projects around the world, notably an $18.6 billion project in the United Arab Emirates that is maturing now. KEPCO has plans for 6 additional nuclear plants outside of Korea by 2025, which would earn the company $25-30 billion if they proceed. The question is will they proceed? The industry is in "wait and see" mode.

Coal

New President Moon Jae-in's order to temporarily shut down 8 old coal fired plants for a month will have an estimated $62.4 million effect on this year's cash flow. Next year's 4 month shutdown will mean a ~$350 million hit to KEPCO's annual cash flow. KEPCO will rely on more expensive gas based power generation. Moody's expect the effect on cash flow will be modest based on an oil price of $45/barrel in 2017 and $50/barrel in 2018. In another report 10 reactors more than 30 years old are part of a planned closure that will be complete in 2022.

A recent report indicated that South Korea has 8.76 GW of coal plants on pre-construction, 5.92 GW under construction (14.68 GW in active development) and 1.2 GW on hold, with 33.42 GW operating.

It is clear that KEPCO has (had?) major plans for expanding its coal operations. Acquiring the Bylong project in Australia is an example of this. This proposal is to extract 6.5 million tons of thermal coal annually. However with so much valuable agricultural land in NSW now affected by mines, there is pushback on the KEPCO project.

KEPCO isn't alone in seeking to develop Australian coal assets, with 2 other Korean consortia actively seeking to develop coal assets in NSW, Australia. Korean steelmaker POSCO (NYSE:PKX) is planning a mine to extract 3 million tons of coking (55%) and thermal (45%) coal annually. Another project involves the Korea Resources Corporation (Kores). All of these projects are controversial due to concern about their impact, especially on local water resources.

A sign of the times is that Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages Norway's massive pension fund, has announced that it will divest from KEPCO due to its involvement in exploiting coal. In 2015 Norges Bank Investment Management removed POSCO from its investment list.

The fact that President Moon Jae-in has taken decisive action to stop new coal developments and that he is concerned about pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, suggest big negative changes for coal in Korea.

Renewables

KEPCO Capital Expenditure and Capacity Addition plan (pre -election of President Moon Jae-in). Source KEPCO.

The figures shown above for breakout of capacity, which represent the pre-election projections, showed renewables providing 6% at the end of 2016 and a plan for renewable energy decreasing to 4% of capacity by 2029 (slight increase in actual capacity from 6 GW to 6.9 GW). The landscape has changed dramatically with the new goal by President Moon Jae-in now at 20% renewable contribution by 2030.

Newly re-elected (for a third term) CEO and President Cho Hwan-eik has stated that he will devote next year to expanding KEPCO's renewable energy activities both at home and overseas.

Hence KEPCO is aware of the need to transition from nuclear and coal power to renewable energy, as is outlined below. A renewable energy-friendly government no doubt helps. There is already evidence from KEPCO's recent investments both at home and abroad of new focus on solar PV and wind power, along with new grid infrastructure to support renewable energy.

Indicating that KEPCO takes a forward looking attitude to regional renewable energy developments, yesterday KEPCO's President Cho Hwan-eik met with Masayoshi Son, Chairman of major Japanese IT company SoftBank concerning the Northeast Asia Super Grid Project. This is a hugely ambitious proposal to share electricity by connecting solar and wind farms in Mongolia with South Korea, China and Western Japan. This project aims to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and strengthen Northeast Asian economic development through building energy infrastructure.

Last year KEPCO announced $7.5 billion investment in renewable energy by 2020, including smart grid developments and electric car storage. KEPCO indicated that electric vehicles are likely to cause dramatic changes in the energy market.

Frequency regulation is an example of renewable energy/storage leverage and KEPCO has had a significant role in adopting battery-based frequency regulation throughout the South Korean energy generation system.

KEPCO invested in it first US renewable energy plant in August last year in acquiring a 30 MW solar PV plant in Colorado. The acquisition concluded recently.

KEPCO is building an interesting profile in the international scene with new investments in renewable and distributed energy programs. One example is a recent MOU with US solar company Sunverge and South Korean battery company Kokam to offer smart VPP solutions in the US. The partners report that the US VPP market is growing fast, from $280 million in 2015, to $430 million in 2016 and expected to grow to $2.8 billion by 2021. With a projected growth rate of 37% annually it is easy to see why there is a lot of interest. KEPCO has also completed a microgrid deal in Canada with electricity distributor Alectra Utilities.

KEPCO has also broadened its presence as a leading utility firm in the Middle East (beyond nuclear power), with construction of an 89.1 MW wind farm in Jordan. KEPCO has been involved in international wind projects in Japan, US and other countries over the past decade.

All of the above recent news indicates a lot of action on renewable energy in its local and international businesses.

Gas

The major move to exit coal and nuclear generation comes at a time of dramatic expansion of LNG in Asia and gas will be required to share new power needs with renewable energy generation. It is thought that introduction of substantial LNG to replace substantial coal and nuclear energy generation will squeeze profit margins and this is a partial explanation for the downwards pressure on KEPCO's share price.

The challenge for KEPCO

Given that KEPCO is a significant player in two energy areas (coal and nuclear), and an emerging player in renewable energy/energy storage, I'm not surprised that there is debate about the future. Since KEPCO has the South Korean Government as a controlling shareholder, it isn't surprising that the company might take a long term approach to its planning.

Signs of struggle are already becoming apparent, with reports of a legal challenge to apparent interest by KEPCO in assuming a major role in the UK NuGen nuclear project. It isn't surprising that KEPCO is looking carefully at the fate of the global nuclear industry post-Fukushima and now the Toshiba/Westinghouse catastrophe. KEPCO participation in NuGen would be a big deal as it would expose the company (and possibly the South Korean Government) to the kind of problems confronting Toshiba should the project fail.

On the other hand the Northeast Asian Super Grid renewable energy project, which aims to connect up renewable energy generation in Mongolia with power provision in South Korea, China and Japan, is a big and risky project at this time.

A significant business issue that might emerge for KEPCO could be whether a distributed renewable energy business is compatible with a centralized fossil fuel/nuclear model. In Germany major fossil fuel company EON that was in transition, separated its centralized fossil fuel business (Uniper (OTC:UNPPY)) from its emerging customer-focused distributed renewable energy business (EON (OTCPK:EONGY)). For shareholders this unlocked value as the demerged companies experienced a Euro 2 billion increase in value.

Key issues for EON, that KEPCO may face going forward, were:

i) Managing brand and reputation: trying to be green and clean with extensive fossil fuel assets

ii) Staff skills are different for a centralized fossil fuel/nuclear business compared with a distributed, customer focused renewable energy business

iii) Capital management: sorting out resource allocation between the past (fossil fuel/nuclear business) and the future (renewable energy business).

See also here for a discussion about capital allocation and issues for a company trying to manage fossil fuels and distributed energy. The key take home message seems to be: i) where possible embrace the future; ii) be a good parent; iii) manage centralized and distributed assets separately.

KEPCO company structure Source KEPCO

Currently KEPCO's subsidiary structures are primarily focused on its nuclear business (Korea Hydro-Nuclear Power Co, which includes hydro and pumped hydro assets) and 5 regional thermal power subsidiaries. Most of these subsidiaries have small wind power assets (0.75-22 MW). So at this time it seems that the renewable energy assets don't reside in a dedicated corporate structure. There are a further 8 subsidiary companies that are not wholly owned (7.5% - 96.4% owned by KEPCO). Only 6 of these subsidiaries are shown on the Figure. These companies have roles in Nuclear Fuel Design & Manufacturing, Maintenance & Repair, Telecommunications, IT Services, Engineering Services, Electricity Metering, LNG Supply and Supply of Heating.

Shareholders

An investment in KEPCO is to a significant extent an investment in the country as the Korean Government, Korean Development Bank and South Korea's National Pension Service account for 57.6% of shareholders, with Citibank (NYSE:C) holding 5.65% and Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency 1.21%. Minority shareholders make up 35.54%.

Critics of KEPCO point to employees being paid almost twice the average South Korean salary and generous "job-for-life" conditions. It is the favored company for South Korean Graduates. It looks like there might be some fat cut from the company as it finds itself engaged in a rapid transition in its business.

Valuation

The share price of KEPCO closed at $19.21 yesterday, which is close to 12 month low ($17.36- $28.37). So there is a lot of upside if the company can shake off the market indifference. "And Value for All's target price is $34/ share. The point is that KEPCO is a complex story, with a mature South Korean domestic business that controls a major part of South Korea's electricity supply and an agile international technology business, with special focus on nuclear and renewable energy. It isn't straightforward when getting a view about how one should consider each of these businesses, especially as they are both entering a period of massive change.

Conclusion

KEPCO is South Korea's major utility, but it is more than that. Above I've indicated that the company is a major player in coal and nuclear power generation, but it also is innovative and involved with exploring a major renewable energy project that will impact on Northeast Asia (notably the Northeast Asia Super Grid). There is a lot of change and some of it could be messy, but this company is worth having on your energy watchlist. "And Value for All's" analysis complements my qualitative comments. Taken together this is an interesting investment opportunity, but not without complexity.

I'm not a financial analyst. I am interested in the major transitions that are occurring in the energy space, as well as often overlooked markets that are undergoing massive change and growth. If my commentary helps shape your investment thinking please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.