13 Reasons Why (Wal-Mart Is A Buy)

As with all investments, there are risks to owning Wal-Mart stock, including the possibility of bad economic conditions and changing government policy.

After stumbling in 2015, Wal-Mart has regained its footing and appears to be ready to take off.

I'm sure some readers will be disappointed that I am not planning, and won't be doing, the unthinkable. Instead, I am shamelessly exploiting the title of a popular web series to bring readers here to read my article.

Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker

(Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix)

And no, I'm not releasing my writing on cassette or passing it around in secret.

It's a Win-Win Situation

It's a win-win situation for both of us. I get lots of page views, while you, the reader, get to read 13 reasons why Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is an outstanding investment.

Are you ready? Let's get started.

Reason #1: The Company Had A Stumble

There comes a point in time when every great company loses momentum, sales stagnate, and the share price tumbles. It has happened to all the great ones - to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1990s, to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the mid-2000s, and to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for the entire first decade of the 21st century.

These titans all had their moment of glory before stumbling. But all three bounced back to become amazing new growth stories. Apple turned itself around by shifting to mobile products such as iPods, iPads, and iPhones. Amazon.com transformed itself from selling books online into selling just about everything online and developing AWS, a cloud computing hosting platform. Microsoft has converted from a software sales model into a Software-as-a-Service model, and like Amazon, is also a cloud computing host.

Wal-Mart found itself showing signs of sputtering back in 2013. The Wal-Mart business model was unable to compete with Amazon and online retail in general. The first sign was a drop in comparable sales every quarter in 2013. Then total sales flatlined in 2015, resulting in the share price plummeting throughout 2015.

(Source: Portfolio123)

But Wal-Mart appears to have overcome its difficulties and is starting to demonstrate that it can compete with the likes of Amazon.

1Q marked the company's first quarterly EPS growth in more than two years at 2% year over year. The company has exceeded analysts' estimates in the past seven quarters and now appears to be back on track, much like other giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple have done in the past.

Reason #2: Investing In Its Employees

In 2014, Wal-Mart brought in new management, starting with Doug McMillon as the new CEO, followed by U.S. President and CEO Greg Foran six months later.

The company subsequently announced an investment of $2.7 billion towards an increase in entry-level wages and a revamp of its workforce training. The idea was that a happier, more motivated workforce would help create cleaner, more customer-friendly stores for shoppers to visit.

Bear in mind that these initiatives have plenty of critics. The criticism is that Wal-Mart is keeping its costs low by requiring new hires to complete an exhaustive training program that lasts at least six months before wages are boosted to $10 an hour. And the salaries of company executives are still astronomical relative to the average worker.

Critics aside, these efforts appear to be paying off, as demonstrated by the 10th consecutive quarterly increase in store visits and comparable sales growth.

Reason #3: Online Sales Growth

In Wal-Mart's most recent quarter, the company reported an increase in online sales of 63% year over year, more than quadruple the rate that AMZN grew its product sales during the same period. The staggering increase in online sales can be attributed primarily to the acquisition of Jet.com.

Wal-Mart is putting distance between itself and other brick-and-mortar retailers such as Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), which has been slow off the mark recognizing the importance of online sales.

With online sales representing only 5% of WMT's total revenues, there is plenty of room for growth in the coming years.

Reason #4: Increasing Number of Products

Amazon has a massive lead over Wal-Mart in the number of products it sells online. But Wal-Mart is making astounding progress in this area, growing from 10 million products one year ago to over 50 million products today. A greater selection of offerings generally translates into more sales.

Reason #5: Increasing Margins

While competition is fierce, and margins have been on the decline throughout the retail industry, Wal-Mart has been combating the trend by aggressively making acquisitions in higher-margin businesses such as ShoeBuy, ModCloth, and Moosejaw. This newfound direction can be attributed to Jet.com founder Marc Lore, who was put in charge of Wal-Mart's entire e-commerce businesses. According to CEO Doug McMillon:

the recent acquisitions were meant to improve Wal-Mart's assortment and give it expertise in higher-margin categories like shoes and apparel."

Reason #6: Expanded Online Grocery Service

Wal-Mart has continued to expand its online grocery service, which allows customers to place a grocery order online and pick it up curbside at a Wal-Mart location for free. The service is now available at 670 locations in the U.S., and Wal-Mart plans to grow that number in 2017, while expanding to other countries.

Reason #7: Pickup Discounts

Wal-Mart also introduced pick-up discounts to customers that order certain items online and choose to pick up their order in a store. Wal-Mart is far more efficient shipping products to its stores than it is shipping individual orders to customers, allowing it to provide a sometimes sizable discount for in-store pick-up. According to the company, 90% of the U.S. population is within 10 miles of a Wal-Mart store.

Reason #8: Best Free Shipping

Wal-Mart introduced free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more during the first quarter. This aggressive move prompted Amazon to slash the minimum on its own non-Prime free shipping offer twice, and it made the $99 annual Prime membership less attractive for those who care only about its free shipping benefits.

Reason #9: Wal-Mart is Better Value Than Amazon

At half the market capitalization, Wal-Mart is producing three and a half times as much revenue as Amazon, as well as roughly twice the amount of operating and free cash flows (we won't even look at earnings).

The low valuation of some retail stocks is justified, as declining sales, net income, and cash flows do justify low multiples. But Wal-Mart isn't one of those declining retailers, and thus the low valuation makes shares attractive, I believe.

Reason #10: Capitalizing On the Demise of Retail

Wal-Mart's Free Cash Flow has risen considerably over the last two years despite a rapid concurrent expansion by Amazon. In fact, Wal-Mart's FCF rose from $16 billion in FY 2014 to $21 billion in FY 2016. One factor is that Amazon has put a lot of specialty brick-and-mortar retailers out of business. Credit Suisse expects total U.S. store closures of about 8.6K this year, which would be a new record high. Wal-Mart has, and will continue to, benefit from the demise of other brick-and-mortar retail businesses.

Reason #11: Drone Deliveries

Drone delivery is a remarkable technology application; too bad it is caught up in regulatory burdens in North America and the rest of the developed world. Not so in third-world countries where the technology is particularly useful in places where there are no access roads. This emerging technology will definitely open up new markets for Wal-Mart.

Reason #12: Digimarc-Enabled Packaging

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) is expecting to improve margins for the retailer and the retail industry in general. Something called Digimarc-enabled packaging will be coming to a store near you in about 2 years. What this means for Wal-Mart is higher throughput at the cash register. What it means for investors is more profits.

Reason #13: $3.7 Billion Return to Shareholders

Investments in e-commerce operations are generally less capital-intensive than investments in brick-and-mortar stores. As a result, Wal-Mart has a cash flow advantage over Amazon, which is an attempt to grow its brick-and-mortar operations. Its e-commerce initiatives are driving cash flow generation, resulting in an improvement of the firm's financial firepower.

In the first quarter, Wal-Mart generated $5.4 billion in operating cash flow and $3.4 billion in free cash flow. That, combined with the more than $6.5 billion in cash on its balance sheet, allowed the company to return $3.7 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. Something every serious investor should think about!

Investment Risks

As with any investment, holding Wal-Mart shares has its risks. The competitive nature of retail is a risk unto itself. The possibility of recession or worse economics could drive down profits. Change in government policy such as protectionism or elimination of net neutrality also present risks.

Conclusions

Wal-Mart has had its moment of reckoning, with sales flatlining and share price tumbling throughout 2015. But that period of time is over, and the stock appears to be ready to soar to new heights. 13 reasons have been given for why Wal-Mart is a Buy. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.