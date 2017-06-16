Hornbeck Offshore Unexpectedly Secures New Credit Facility At Reasonable Terms

While equityholders should still expect some degree of dilution, the new credit facility materially improves their chances to remain meaningful stakeholders after the debt restructuring process will be completed successfully.

Expect the company to follow up with a combination of discounted debt tender offer, debt-for-equity exchange and issuance of new, longer-dated debt securities.

Available liquidity increases significantly, providing the company with new options to address its overly large debtload in a more shareholder-friendly manner.

Note:

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

The past few weeks have been tough for shareholders of Hornbeck Offshore Services as the stock has recently cratered to new all-time lows around $1.50 before recovering to the current $2 area since the beginning of June.

The stock slumped after reports about unsuccessful negotiations with bondholders emerged at the beginning of last month. Obviously, holders of the company's 2019 convertible bonds were not interested in exchanging their notes for new, longer dated debt secured by collateral as they generally viewed the company's proposal as insufficient to address Hornbeck's overall debt situation.

Picture: Offshore Supply Vessel "HOS Riverbend" - Source: offshoreenergytoday.com

Moreover, two of the company's main, US-based competitors, Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) and GulfMark Offshore (GLFM), recently signed restructuring support agreements with a majority of their creditors which are currently implemented utilizing chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Both companies will soon emerge with vastly improved balance sheets and sufficient liquidity to deal with the ongoing industry downturn for many years to come.

Until yesterday's news, I would have expected Hornbeck Offshore to end up in a very similar manner as the company's long-term debt of almost $1.1 billion looks unsustainable in light of current and expected future industry conditions and the first $300 million bond maturity just a little over two years away now.

While the company still has more than $200 million in cash on its balance sheet and not faced debt maturities or covenant issues so far, Hornbeck Offshore's existing, entirely undrawn $200 million credit facility was of little use to the company mostly due to an anti-cash hoarding provision that, pro forma for deployment of the use of proceeds, limited its cash balance to $50 million at any time the facility was drawn. In effect, Hornbeck Offshore was prevented from drawing under the facility until it largely used up its own cash resources. Moreover, due to the company's decision to take a covenant holiday, the borrowing base was recently reduced to $75 million.

Looking at the company's bonds, noteholders are already anticipating a major haircut as prices for the company's three note issues maturing 2019, 2020 and 2021 are currently between 50-60% of face value.

But now Hornbeck Offshore has made an important first step to successfully deal with its debt as the company surprisingly announced the refinancing of its existing $200 million revolving credit facility with a new six-year, first-lien delayed-draw credit facility providing for up to $300 million of term loans:

The New Credit Facility enhances the Company's financial flexibility by (I) increasing liquidity from the currently applicable borrowing base of $75 million under the Old Credit Facility, (ii) extending the maturity date that existed under the Old Credit Facility by over three years, and (III) eliminating all of the existing financial ratio maintenance covenants and the anti-cash hoarding provision of the Old Credit Facility. The New Credit Facility may be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of distressed assets and/or the refinancing of existing debt, subject to, among other things, compliance with certain minimum liquidity (cash and credit availability) requirements. Borrowings under the New Credit Facility accrue interest, at the Company's option, at either the LIBOR rate or Base Rate. The cash-pay LIBOR spread for floating-rate funded borrowings under the New Credit Facility is L+600 in year one, L+650 in year two, L+700 in year three, L+725 in year four and L+750 thereafter; subject to a 1.00% LIBOR floor. The Base Rate spreads are 100 bps less than the LIBOR rate spreads for each respective year. The New Credit Facility is pre-payable at 102% of principal in year one, 101% of principal in year two, and at par thereafter. The Company focused its efforts on lowering the interest rate in, and limiting the call protection to, the first two years. Should industry market conditions improve sufficiently by year three, the Company may be able to refinance the New Credit Facility on more favorable terms at such time. The Company also has the option, exercisable anytime or from time-to-time during the six-year term of the loan, of paying interest on the New Credit Facility "in-kind" (accruing to the outstanding principal of the loan, or PIK Interest), subject to a 100 basis-point step-up in interest rate and a minimum 3% cash-pay coupon for so long as the Company elects to pay PIK Interest, subject to any and all debt incurrence and permitted lien restrictions then in effect under any outstanding loan agreements or bond indentures as of the time of such increase in principal.

While an initial interest rate of 7% is not exactly a bargain for a secured loan and also constitutes a sizable increase over the terms of the existing credit facility, it could have been war worse given current industry conditions.

Moreover, the company negotiated the right to refinance the credit facility after two years without prepayment penalty.

In addition, the new facility contains no financial covenants other than a minimum liquidity requirement of $25 million.

Furthermore, Hornbeck Offshore has the option, subject to certain conditions, to pay some of the interest "in-kind" (PIK) which means the PIK interest payments will be a added to the outstanding principal of the loan thus providing further cash flow relief to the company over the course of the downturn.

Lastly, the new facility explicitly allows for refinancing of existing debt and distressed asset acquisitions

Frankly speaking, I view the terms of the new credit facility as quite favorable given current industry conditions, so how did the company manage to successfully negotiate this new credit line when its main competitors already had to file for bankruptcy protection?

In short, the answer is collateral. Out of the company's 72 vessel fleet, Hornbeck Offshore had to pledge 51 as collateral under the new credit facility compared to just 12 under the existing facility. This is not surprising as valuations have come down significantly over the course of the ongoing downturn. Back in January, a Credit Suisse analyst note pointed to current industry-wide asset valuations at 20-30% of stated book value. Clearly, this issue is reflected in the vastly increased collateral requirement for the new credit facility.

While certainly a very favorable (and quite unexpected) development, investors should view the new credit facility as only a first step towards a more comprehensive approach to address the company's capital structure.

With now almost $500 million in available liquidity (over time and if certain conditions are met), Hornbeck Offshore's options to deal with the $1.1 billion in outstanding bonds have certainly improved materially.

The company's next step could be a combination of a discounted debt buyback offer and the issuance of new, longer dated, debt securities perhaps secured by a second lien and/or the company's remaining unencumbered assets. Given that the closest debt maturity is a convertible bond, I could also imagine these notes to be at least partially converted into equity.

Bottom line:

Credit where credit is due (no pun intended). After early reports of unsuccessful negotiations with bondholders caused the stock to tumble to new all-time lows last month, Hornbeck's management team and financial advisors now unexpectedly pulled an ace from their sleeves by securing a new, sizeable credit facility at fairly reasonable conditions, particularly in light of current industry conditions.

With plenty of available liquidity now at hand, Hornbeck Offshore's leeway and its options to deal with its outstanding debt have vastly improved.

While I still expect a good chunk of dilution as debt levels will have to come down substantially for the company to relieve cash flow pressures and remain competitive, I do not expect equityholders to suffer a similar fate like shareholders in Tidewater or particularly GulfMark Offshore are currently facing.

Yesterday's news also resolves the mystery around CEO Todd Hornbeck's recent insider purchase in March. Admittedly I was baffled by the move at that time and, frankly speaking, his timing could have been better, but, clearly, he does not intend to take the easy way out and hand the company over to creditors at this point.

Kudos (once again) to Mr. Hornbeck for securing this important credit facility at reasonable terms. I continue to be impressed by management's capabilities as well as by its straightforwardness and ongoing efforts to provide transparency.

While the industry will face ongoing difficult conditions over the next couple of years, the chances for current Hornbeck Offshore shareholders to participate in a potential future recovery in a meaningful way, have increased materially now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HOS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.