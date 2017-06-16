Don't Forget To Buy Grains

CORN

The first USDA forecast figures concerning the structure of the corn market balance in 18/17 can be seen as positive for the current market situation. Without going into details, I would like to note that the estimated stock-to-use ratio of the global corn market in 18/17 is 18.3%, while a year ago a similar ratio was 20.2%.

If you go further and assess the balance of the current level of the corn price based on the established long-term dependencies between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the nearby corn futures, you will clearly identify the potential for price growth in this market:

To be more specific, the current corn futures price deviates from its balanced level by more than one standard deviation:

So, a broad view of the expected pattern of supply and demand in the global corn market in 18/17 gives a reason to anticipate the average corn price will higher than it is at the moment.

In addition, there are other positive factors.

Only since the end of July, it will be possible to make the first real forecasts regarding the new U.S. corn yield. And before this, the weather risk will represent a significant portion of the corn futures price. It is also worth noting that the weather in the United States is not ideal, and the drought is emerging in the North of the country:



According to the latest COT report, the net short money managers’ position in corn (CBOT) is 138,758 lots, which is close to the maximum value over the previous three years:

At that, over the last reporting week, the money managers bought more than 62 thousand corn contracts, which significantly exceeds the average weekly number of the money managers’ operations in this market.

If the money managers decide to average their position in corn, they’ll have to make many purchases.

The market technique is also quite positive. In early June, the corn futures price has finally broken the upper bound of the corridor, in which it has been moving since March. Now the price is consolidating, holding above the key moving averages.

Applying the foregoing to the dynamics of The Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) (a fund that tracks the price of corn futures) I expect the fund price to grow up to $20 in the next 20 days.

WHEAT

The USDA predicts the global wheat ending stocks in 17/18 at the level of 261,19 MMT, which is 4,8 MMT higher than in 16/17. Given that the global consumption will even drop slightly, at first glance the global wheat supply will increase further in the current year.

But let's take a look at the structure of stock dynamics by country:

As you can see, the growth of the global wheat stocks occurred mostly due to China that does not export wheat. In other words, the wheat stocks are really huge, but nearly half of them will never get to the world market.

If the USDA projections come true, the ratio of the world wheat stocks and the level of consumption (stock-to-use ratio), excluding China, will be 21,5%, which is very close to the minimum values over the past five years. In other words, the reality is that there will become less wheat in the world market over the new season.

Let’s consider the situation specifically in the United States.

In 17/18, the USDA expects the ending wheat stocks in the United States to decrease to 25,156 MMT, that is even below the level of 15/16. At that, wheat consumption (use and export) will not practically change. As a result, the ratio of ending stocks to the level of consumption and exports (stock-to-use ratio) will drop to 42,19% compared to 49,26% a year earlier. If we forecast the average price of wheat futures in the new season on the basis of the stock-to-use ratio, we’ll see that the price could potentially grow by almost $1.

Also do not forget that the lack of snow cover in winter, followed by the spring drought, have not gone unnoticed for the U.S. wheat. The first examinations of the winter wheat crop in October showed that the proportion of crops in good and excellent condition amounted to 58%, and by June the figure dropped to 50% versus 62% a year earlier.

As in the case of corn, the technical analysis of the wheat market is also encouraging. Starting with March, the wheat futures price has been moving along an upward support line and is already approaching 100 and 200 day SMA. In my opinion, the emerging trend is clearly positive.

Applying the foregoing to the dynamics of The Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) (a fund that tracks the price of wheat futures) I expect the fund price to grow up to $7.3 in the next 40 days.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

So, the fundamental factors indicate the simultaneous growth potential of both wheat and corn prices, which is especially positive because these markets are highly correlated among themselves. The weather risks in the next month will provide support. The technical picture is also positive. Thus, in my opinion, now is a good time to open long positions in these markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.