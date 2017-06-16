Using Real Estate Investment Trusts To Capitalize On The 'Death Of Retail'

Whether you are looking for margin of safety or high dividend yield, all five of these REITs would make an excellent addition to any portfolio.

Investment Thesis

Retail Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) have been beaten down over the last several months. The threat? Increasing online sales and stiff competition from other stores with physical locations. While the success of Internet sales cannot be denied, it is my belief that there will always need to be physical locations. Because of this belief, the bigger question for investors should be whether or not a company has a real estate portfolio that will stand the test of time and is able to adapt to changing consumer preferences.

The goal of this article is to identify several REIT's that I believe will fit this mold. Depressed prices for the stocks offers a valuable entry point for investors to capitalize on. The stocks that I am most interested in include:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Kite Realty (KRG)

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Background

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. - SKT outlets have approximately 15.1 million square feet spanning over 22 states (primarily on the East Coast) and Canada. Within these outlets, there are over 3100 stores leased to over 500 different brand-name companies. SKT has seen its price drop by over 36% over the last 52 weeks. Kite Realty Inc. - KRG focuses its locations in the southern and eastern United States. With 120 locations located in areas with average household incomes north of $85,000, KRG has positioned itself as a landlord of upscale retail locations and an expert in redeveloping existing properties. KRG has seen its price drop by 36% over the last 52 weeks. Brixmor Property Group Inc. - BRX focuses on shopping locations anchored by grocery stores (over 70% of shopping centers are anchored by grocery stores). BRX properties are primarily located in the southern and eastern United States. BRX has seen its price drop by over 33% over the last 52 weeks. Acadia Realty Trust Inc. - AKR focuses on "shopping centers and mixed-use properties with retail components." AKR focuses 85% of its core portfolios gross value on five key gateway cities including: New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Boston. AKR has seen its price drop by approximately 24% over the last 52 weeks. Kimco Realty Inc. - KIM is one of the most diverse publicly traded open-air retail REIT's in the United States. KIM has interests in 517 shopping centers comprising of 84 million square feet. These operations are located across 34 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. KIM has seen its price drop by nearly 40% over the last 52 weeks.

Food For Thought

I found AKR's letter to the shareholders extremely interesting given the current circumstances of the retail industry. The CEO, Kenneth Bernstein, compares the current events to similar events that occurred in 1999-2001 when there was a significant increase in retailer bankruptcies (including Ames, Caldor, Phar-Mor, and the Grand Union). In addition to retailer bankruptcies, the threat of e-commerce began to take shape, making it all the scarier to own retail real estate. In the end, it turned out to be a great time to invest as AKR shareholders experienced an 822% return since 1999.

Bernstein attributes much of the volatility in today's market to oversimplified headlines and cyclical challenges that retailers face. With all the noise being generated, it is easy to see why investors are overreacting. It is for this reason, that I believe it is a perfect buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Discount Comparison

In order to put these REIT's into perspective, I have created the following chart to better capture some of the key metrics of these investments.

I personally feel that SKT, KIM, BRX, KRG, and AKR stand as glaring examples of undervalued Retail REIT's. With a significant margin of safety already priced in it is a great opportunity to pick up shares.

Tanger Factory Outlets

Given the deteriorating retail conditions in the United States and across the world, SKT's operating results have been quite phenomenal. I attribute much of SKT's success to the quality of the tenants that they lease to.

Source: SKT - Q1 Investor Presentation

While several of these tenants have struggled in recent years, it is important to note that SKT has positioned its outlet centers in high-traffic and high-income areas that make these stores exceptionally profitable when compared with other locations. How do I know that their locations are desirable?

Source: SKT - Q1 Investor Presentation

Just look at SKT's occupancy since their IPO almost 25 years ago. Regardless of economic climate and shifts in consumer preferences, SKT has managed to maintain occupancy levels above 95% for their entire post-IPO history. It is important to remember that results like this coming from a retail REIT are very uncommon especially given the challenging economic climate they have been operating in. Although 2015 to 2016 presented some challenges, SKT managed to post solid operating numbers.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlets - 2016 Annual Report

It is for these reasons that SKT tops my list of potential value plays. If they can continue to navigate this difficult retail environment an enterprising investor would realize significant capital and dividend returns.

Kite Realty

KRG is a REIT that doesn't get the respect it deserves because even though it continues to meet and beat earnings expectations, its stock has experienced a significant markdown. KRG's properties are located in 20 states, but the five primary states it operates in have significantly higher incomes than the state averages.

Source: March 2017 - Investor Presentation

In a recent article I wrote on KRG (Here), I found that they have shored up their balance sheet significantly over the last several years. Here are some of the most significant balance sheet metrics I found:

Unencumbered Assets to Total Assets of 65%. Weighted Average Debt Maturity - 6.4 Years. Weighted Average Interest Rate - 4.0% Fixed Charge Coverage up from 1.8x in 2010 to 3.3x in 2016. Floating Rate Exposure down from 21% in 2010 to 7% in 2016. Approximately $90 Million of Debt Maturities until 2021.

KRG is currently going through the same transition as Kimco Realty is and while this has decreased the FFO available to shareholders, I believe that their efforts will pay off in the long run. KRG has approximately 140-160 million of current and future redevelopment projects that are expected to return 9% to 11% upon completion. Investors who have confidence in management should see this as an excellent long-term investing opportunity.

Brixmor Property Group

One of the statistics that caught my eye with BRX is that they lease to a very productive tenant base. For example, they are highly dependent on shopping centers anchored by a grocery store, of which, the grocers who lease from BRX have gross sales that are 36% higher than the average US grocer and their occupancy costs are on average 2% less.

BRX has demonstrated that its operations have reached significant size and scale as they continue to expand faster than its closest peer Kimco Realty.

Source: NAREIT Presentation

Even as large retailers such as Macy's (M), JCPenney (JCP), and Sears (SHLD) continue to struggle their store closures only continue to benefit landlords like BRX. This provides more opportunity for retailers such as TJX Corporation (TJX), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Ross Stores (ROST), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Party City (PRTY) to claim market share for having differentiated products that set them apart from other retailers.

Source: NAREIT Presentation

Where BRX really sets themselves apart from the competition is that they have already completed a significant number of redevelopments that make their open-air shopping centers more attractive to a diverse group of clientele. BRX claims that it can do this for 75% less than it would cost to build these locations from the ground up.

Source: NAREIT Presentation

Based on this model, BRX can create more value for less money and therefore generate a higher yield than competitors who employ a ground-up development process. In my opinion, BRX has achieved critical mass which allows them to take advantage of opportunities that smaller REITs may need to pass on due to financial constraints and limitations. With a focus on open-air shopping centers, BRX continues to take advantage of changing consumer preferences as they move away from large shopping centers like JCPenney, Sears, and Macy's.

Acadia Realty

The primary reason why AKR made my list was because of management's letter to the shareholders. In Bernstein's address, he notes that AKR did not fall into the trap of purchasing street retail properties as they became overvalued in 2015. In 2015 and the first three-quarters of 2016, AKR was the net seller of properties and therefore generated significant returns that management intends to deploy in non-primary markets and/or primary markets where they can add value through leasing and redevelopment.

Source: AKR - 2017 Spring Corporate Snapshot

One of AKR's greatest strengths is that it has one of the healthiest balance sheets of any REIT in its peer group.

Source: AKR - 2017 Spring Corporate Snapshot

With AKR's core focus on New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Boston it has created a focus on high-income earners that live where they work. The strength of AKR's portfolio has given it a reason to exist and therefore thrive even as the retail sector continues to struggle.

Kimco Realty

in 2016, Kimco put plans in motion known as its 2020 Vision. There are four strategic objectives associated with this plan and they are as follows:

Enhancing a high-quality portfolio by focusing on major metro markets in the United States. Unlocking value by redeveloping existing properties and selectively building new ones. Strengthen the balance sheet to provide maximum financial flexibility. Continued development of corporate talent.

The goal of these objectives is to provide "steady growth in net asset value ((NYSE:NAV)), funds from operations (FFO), and total shareholder return.

Actions taken in 2016 appear to follow this game plan very closely, as Kimco sold nearly all of it shopping centers in Canada as well is 31 non-core US properties thus allowing them to exit the states of Mississippi, Nebraska, Idaho and West Virginia. Proceeds from the sales were redeployed by purchasing 15 shopping centers in Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle and Washington DC. Lastly, Kimco has continued to reduce dependency on joint ventures as 85% of their total net operating income (NOI) now comes from wholly owned assets versus 60% in 2012.

Source: Kimco - 2016 Year End Report

It can be tempting to look at the net income available to common shareholders, but the primary measurement for REITs is FFO. Because of the significant dispositions and changes to their joint ventures, Kimco's 2015 to 2016 results appear abysmal at best. Therefore it is best to look at the adjusted FFO for a more accurate illustration of Kimco's results.

Kimco is in the process of revitalizing its properties and focusing on its core strengths. The sheer magnitude of Kimco's operations gives it a competitive advantage against many other REITs. Given these core strengths, I see Kimco's discount as a very attractive entry point for those willing to wait as the turnaround is completed.

Conclusion

I stand by my one through five ranking system, but it is worth noting that I am more accepting of risk than you may be. I would suggest that the conservative investor places AKR in the number one slot because they appear to be the REIT that has positioned themselves as the most financially conscientious REIT with the property portfolio that has a reason to exist.

All of these REITs have a reason to exist, which is one of the most important things that I look for in a REIT before making an investment. All of the REITs listed are considered to be long-term plays on the current market overreaction on physical retail.

