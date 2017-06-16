Biotech Forum Daily Digest - Spotlight On Fibrocell Science

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight piece on Fibrocell Science is provided below.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals soared over 50% in trading on Thursday as its generic version of the EpiPen was finally approved by the FDA after a long journey.

The biotech sector continues to meander in a narrow trading range. Listless trading will probably continue until second quarter earnings start to hit or M&A activity picks up.

Biotech continues to meander in a narrow trading range. Wednesday's trading saw a nice surge in the sector as we got within one percent of upward resistance levels that have been in place now since the very end of 2015. Thursday, biotech gave up its gains from the previous day.

First quarter earnings season is over and we are about six weeks away from when second results start to be reported in earnest. Absent a surge in M&A activity, it is hard to see much different for the sector other than the listless trading we have seen throughout 2017.

One company seem to benefit in trading Thursday from a FDA that is becoming more focused on faster drug approval times and fostering more competition in the generic drug markets. Yesterday, a generic version of the EpiPen made by Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was finally approved for use after a long and winding road. This caused the stock of ADMP to jump more than 50% in trading on Thursday. We speculated that Adamis would be a beneficiary of Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) EpiPen fiasco and gave this small cap a 'Thumbs Up' in January to start the year.

Will they or won't they? It has been a wild ride in the market for shareholders of nano-cap Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN). The stock dropped by a quarter yesterday in anticipation of recently announced secondary offering. The shares this morning are up some 75% in pre-market trading after the company decides to pull that offering.

What are you smoking? In one of the zaniest pieces of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) buyout speculation in quite some time, Citigroup's Garen Sarafian says the Cupertino tech giant should buy AthenaHealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) to gain access to its over 80 million patient records and extensive physician network to bring clinical data to the iPhone. Definitely a creative combination, but hard to see Apple going in this direction despite its huge cash hoard.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been the frequent target of analyst plaudits this week. Five analyst firms have reiterated Buy ratings this week including Oppenheimer and Citigroup. Price targets proferred have ranged from $20 to $26. The stock was up over 15% in trading on Thursday. The company also disclosed interim Phase 2 results from its lead drug candidate tazemetostat mid-week.

The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) fell some four percent on Thursday after the company posted the results from Phase 2a study evaluating its compound cerdulatinib in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Citigroup reiterates Portola as a Buy with a $51 price target this morning. Citi's analyst states "interim cerdulatinib data in relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies "look good" and provide upside not in his model. Success in developing cerdulatinib for this indication could provide additional upside for the shares"

Credit Suisse raises its price target on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to $88 from $74 previously this morning as well. Credit Suisse's analyst also raises 2023 sales projections for the company's rucaparib to $1.3 billion from $700 million. The analyst further believes both Clovis's and Tesaro's PARP inhibitor can co-exist as market is big enough for both players. She also has both companies as logical buyout targets which Tesaro is already actively pursuing. Guggenheim believes Tesaro will be the winner in this space.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

In today's Spotlight feature we look at a small biotech stock that has seen better days at the request of real-time follower here on SeekingAlpha. So can this ~$3 'Busted IPO' turn things around. Let's find out.

Company Overview:

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) is a small Pennsylvania based biotech concern that focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The company came public in the first half of 2013 and currently has a market capitalization of just under $50 million. The company uses its proprietary autologous fibroblast technology to develop products for its biologics pipeline. Fibroblasts are the most common cell in skin and connective tissue, fibroblasts repair tissue infrastructure by producing extracellular matrix proteins, including collagen

Pipeline:

The company has two products of note in development both of which are partnered with Intrexon (NYSE:XON) leveraging their expertise in synthetic biology.

FCX-007:

This compound is in Phase I development and is targeted at Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa {RDEB}. FCX-007 was granted fast track status by the FDA for treatment of RDEB earlier this year This status offers several benefits including more frequent meetings with the FDA to discuss the drug's development plan as well as the possibility of accelerated approval or priority review, if relevant criteria are met.

FCX-013:

This biologic is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of Linear Scleroderma. This compound was just granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA, the company's second such designation. This is potentially a valuable asset that might be worth more than the current market cap of the company one day. This designation makes the company eligible to receive a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher after the product is approved. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future product or it can be transferred or sold.

One year ago, the company was developing a compound called azficel-T for the treatment of vocal cord scarring resulting in chronic/severe dysphonia. However, that compound was stopped in development after it flunked a Phase II trial cratering the stock.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company raised some $18 million via a secondary offering in September of last year. This March it raised additional capital via issuing $8 million of convertible preferred stock and the Company warrants to certain of this existing investors. The company ended the first quarter with just over $20 million of cash on hand which management has stated is sufficient to fund operations until the second quarter of 2018. Given the company's size, it is not surprising it is sparsely covered by analysts. The only analyst activity I can find on Fibrocell in 2017 is H.C. Wainwright's Buy rating with a precise $5.70 a share price target last week.

Verdict:

Fibrocell is many years (and probably a couple of additional capital raises) from successful commercialization. Its pipeline development progress to date has been less than encouraging despite some potentially lucrative FDA designations. Given that, I have to pass on recommending this stock for purchase at this time.

