Kroger Krushed, Amazon Ascendent

After Kroger's crash Thursday, our skepticism appears to have been well-founded.

In April, we expressed skepticism about another author's thesis that Kroger posed a threat to Amazon.

It Is To Laugh

We were going to append "It Is To Laugh" to the title of our April article, "Amazon: Threatened By Kroger?," but we figured including the photo above, of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos laughing, sufficed. That article was in response to this one, by pseudonymous Seeking Alpha contributor DoctoRx, "Threats To Amazon, By Wal-Mart, Kroger, And Costco," in which the good doctor suggested Amazon needed bricks & mortar to grow, and Kroger (NYSE:KR), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) were viable competitors to Amazon's ambitions there. We expressed skepticism in our response:

We're skeptical, first, because of how Amazon shares have performed via those competitors since Amazon went public 20 years ago. If Amazon's a bubble, it's taking a long time to pop.

We went on to note another reason why we were skeptical, related to the current state of bricks & mortar retail, but really, we could have stopped with that one (and now we learn Amazon has leapt into bricks & mortar retail in a huge way, buying Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM)).

Don't Fight The Tape

Kroger shares crashed Thursday, after the company's weak guidance. Here's how Kroger shares have fared compared to Amazon's since we wrote our April article:

How We Pick Stocks Like Amazon

We put our ego aside. Are we going to find some flaw in Amazon's business model that the wisdom of crowds has missed for 20 years? Probably not. We use a different security selection approach, one detailed in a recent article (Introducing Bulletproof Investing). In a nutshell, we look for names that a) are going up in price; b) look like they may continue to go up in price, according to option sentiment; and c) are relatively inexpensive to hedge.

Amazon has fit those criteria repeatedly over the last several years.

It did so last August (Tell Me More About Amazon's P/E). Amazon's performance since then:

And in January of 2016 (Einhorn Shorted Amazon - You Shouldn't).

And in September of 2015, when we included it in the bulletproof portfolio in this article.

The Same Method Uncovers Less Widely-Known Stocks Too

For example, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was our number one name last September. Since then:

Of course, we get picks wrong too. But because we include cost-effective hedges in our bulletproof portfolios, when we get ones wrong, investors are not down a lot. We'll never blow a Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD)-sized hole in your portfolio (For that, you can see Bruce Berkowitz).

Our Top Names Now

We use the same security selection process that made Amazon and MercadoLibre top picks on those occasions to pick our top names every week, out of the 3,400+ stocks and exchange-traded products in our universe. We post the top-10 every week for our Bulletproof Investing subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.