IBM And The Case For Dividends

I haven't exactly been an IBM (NYSE:IBM) bull in the past few years. My thoughts have been documented more than a few times but the gist is that I disagree with IBM's strategic direction. That direction has led to lackluster results for years now and the share price has suffered as a result. On the other hand, it continues to return huge amounts of capital to investors and this has certainly bolstered the long case for some. In particular, IBM's dividend is back near 4%, tremendously high in this age of overpriced dividend stocks. Given its importance to the long case, I'll take a look at how safe it is as well as how much room there may be for growth going forward.

I'll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

Let's begin with a chart that shows IBM's payout for the past decade to get an idea of growth.

This is impressive to say the least as IBM's payout per share has been nearly quadrupled in this time frame. That's extremely difficult to come by these days and in particular for a mega-cap that's been paying dividends for a long time. Perhaps better than anything else, this chart shows IBM's commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders in a big way.

If we isolate just the magnitude of the dividend increases, we can get a better idea of how IBM has gotten here and also assess if the past decade's growth is something we can reasonably expect a repeat of in the coming years.

These increases are huge in terms of a time period this long and increases in the double digits for so many years. I reckon IBM's average payout increase during this span is a whopping 16%, which is almost impossible to replicate elsewhere among mega caps. This is pretty astonishing and IBM deserves credit for taking care of shareholders with respect to the dividend. As critical as I've been of the business itself, I have nothing but great things to say about its dividend policy and that's certainly worth mentioning.

Now, how has IBM been able to produce these kinds of gains? After all, raising the dividend like this is very expensive and requires an enormous amount of cash to fund it. The premise I work under with respect to dividends is that only free cash flow can fund payments over time. Dividend payments are cash outlays that must be funded with cash from some recurring source over the long term. Any company can juice dividend payments by having asset sales, using cash on the balance sheet, raising debt or other means. But over time, the only thing that can fund a dividend "forever" is FCF. In light of that, let's have a look at how IBM has fared on that front.

There are two things in play here. First, IBM's dividend cost is dwarfed by its substantial FCF every year during our dataset. That's extremely important and it means that this is how IBM has been able to produce such massive gains in the dividend. It has seemingly endless FCF it can spend on capital returns or whatever else it likes.

The second thing I'd like you to notice is that its FCF has been flat-to-down since 2008. Think about that one for a moment. IBM produced lower FCF in 2016 than it did in 2008. That's a problem for a variety of reasons but with respect to capital returns, it directly impacts what IBM can do in terms of the dividend and buyback. After all, we know the dividend has grown by leaps and bounds but FCF is lower than it was nine years ago so something has to give eventually.

If we look at it another way, using FCF usage, we can see the potential issues that could crop up. This chart shows the proportion of IBM's FCF that is consumed by the dividend each year and helps us assess current safety as well as future growth potential.

Given that we know the dividend has flown higher but FCF has remained flat, the above is really no surprise. I don't generally like to see an upward slope as steep as this one with respect to FCF usage but in IBM's case, the impact is muted. The reason is because the numbers we are talking about are so low, even after years of flat FCF and an ever-rising dividend. Last year IBM still used just over 40% of its FCF to pay the dividend, an extremely low value that implies ultimate safety and room for growth. I don't get concerned until a company's FCF usage is twice that level so to be sure IBM's dividend is ultra safe. In addition, this sort of FCF should allow for lots of growth in the payout going forward because - as I said - IBM could literally double its current dividend without concern at current FCF levels.

The trick is that last bit about current FCF levels. How long will IBM's FCF be at or above $12B? I mentioned FCF hasn't grown for nearly a decade and when you're talking about long-term capital returns, that is tremendously important. As I mentioned at the open, I don't have a lot of faith in IBM's current strategy of chasing growth in a small part of its business and letting the rest decay. The results speak for themselves and while this may eventually get IBM back to a place where it is growing, I have no idea how long that will take or, indeed, if it will ever happen. The legacy portion of IBM is deteriorating rather rapidly and that concerns me and this is a big reason why FCF has been flat for nine years.

That said, if you want a high yield with some opportunity for substantial growth in the coming years, you can do much worse than IBM. There's some risk in the stock price as it moves around quite a bit but if you just want income, you probably don't care about that. And that's fine. For a 4% yield that will continue to grow by leaps and bounds, I don't know of a much better place to be than IBM.