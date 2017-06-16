Analyst Day - Strategic Vision For Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is hosting its Analyst Day in New York City on June 19th starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The last such event gave a very exciting road-map for the company, and this coming event promises to be no different. Expect Analyst Day to touch on all of Enphase's "cool" products like the new line of IQ microinverters, IQ Envoy, AC Modules, AC Batteries, as well as other new accessories.

On June 8th, Enphase added 2 new patents to its IP, which give the company a strong position in a not-so-well-known technology called "micro grid" that is going to gain in popularity as 1) solar+storage hardware pricing continue to decline, 2) product awareness and visibility increases, and 3) grid-parity becomes a reality - green energy solutions giving homes complete energy autonomy during an electrical outage will become a standard for all residential solar+storage system installs. With these new patents, Enphase has now developed "droop control" circuitry, which will allow Enphase customers to turn their solar+storage systems into their own micro grid, giving them safe backup capability during a power outage. This potential product would not only attract the over 620,000 existing Enphase customers, but it could also become a standard option for all new customers.

Having an AC-coupled backup solution or micro grid has always had its problems because of transient electrical loads within a home which present an instability problem and can damage expensive electronics. Think of electricity like water flowing through your home's electrical grid - turning on an electrical device is like turning on a faucet, and immediately, a drain on power occurs; this drain can damage electronics, and in a backup or micro grid scenario, it is the job of the inverter to maintain a consistent power factor. Enphase's new patents are basically a control box invention that will maintain a home's electricity demands without causing damage to the electrical devices. Enphase's 4-quadrant-capable microinverters are the best inverters for use in a micro grid due to their superior power factor performance; they are capable of matching any power factor required, something many central string inverters cannot do. Expect to hear some news on this front at the event.

Besides the new patents, Enphase has just begun shipping new accessory products like Q-Aggregator and IQ Combiner that allow solar installers to further simplify and standardize their solar PV and storage installations. These accessory products help attract installers to the Enphase product line, and they help decrease installation times, and saving money.

The AC Battery product complements both existing and new solar PV solutions, and with 40% of all ACB sales occurring in existing non-Enphase solar PV systems, this first revision product is an important part of Enphase's complete home energy system strategy. Recall that 70% of Enphase's ACB sales have been in Australia, with 60% in New South Wales where Enphase is most likely in the top-3 contenders along with Tesla and LG. A lower kilowatt-hour cost for the next ACB would be very advantageous to this existing market base, and it is something that those early storage adopters are anticipating.

The all-in-one Enphase AC Modules from solar panel partners Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS), LG Solar (OTC:LGEAF) and SolarWorld (OTCPK:SRWRF) with integrated IQ microinverters are also another hot product that we should expect to hear about at the event; the ACM's will increase Enphase's microinverter revenue, and more importantly they will strengthen Enphase's marketing muscle in areas where Enphase currently has no presence.

All of these topics aforementioned should be addressed at the upcoming event; this will help assuage Enphase's lackluster $54.8M Q1 revenue, along with a drop in PPA revenue, especially in California. Nevertheless, the latest news on solar PV around the world paints a positive outlook for Enphase and the solar industry. The 3rd-tier solar installer or "long tail" revenue are becoming much more of an important factor for Enphase's bottom line, and Enphase's market is the long tail, and growth in this market is increasing. Residential solar PV may be maturing in California, but in other states in the U.S., and around the world, it is just starting to heat up. With Enphase's IQ-series microinverters, the company now has the products necessary to compete effectively with companies like SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG).

At the upcoming Analyst Day, Enphase shareholders will be anticipating news on the company's new products as well as potential products that have yet to be announced. Could a mini-inverter of 1kW-1.5kW possibly be in the cards, one that could get to a C/I price-point of 3-4 solar panels which could then compete with Tesla's Powerwall 2 (NASDAQ:TSLA)? If so, it would be a welcome announcement, and it would also allow for a possible ACB 2.0 storage product at 1.2kW/2.5kWh (0.5C). A 1.2kW mini-inverter at $199 would bring ASP to $0.17/Watt which could be very competitive, but this is pure speculation.

Whatever Enphase announces at the event, probably the most important news will be its OpEx and profitability forecast addressing Enphase's lackluster 12% Q1 2017 margin. Going back to the 2015 Analyst Day, Enphase alluded to the fact that their 6th-generation (s290) and 7th-generation (s300), now IQ6 and IQ7, respectively, would allow them to reduce production costs by at least 30%. With IQ at 50% of the sales for Q3, 20% margins should be easily reached. With an OpEx of $18M or less, which is what they are aiming for, their breakeven revenue is $90M, and this is a number they reached twice last year. At 30% margins, when Enphase has both IQ6 and IQ7 being sold, that breakeven number drops all the way to $60M, and at $90M, they'll be making $9M per quarter, tax-free, too, because they still have ~$200M in tax loss carry-over on their books. With Jinko Solar, LG Solar, SolarWorld-USA, Tindo Solar and other panel partners getting on board the ACM bandwagon, is $100M in revenues really that far away?

It has been a long winter, but with TJ Rodgers, Enphase's new active Director, and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) veteran Badri Kothandaraman, Enphase's new COO, controlling Enphase's purse-strings, shareholders can be cautiously optimistic heading into Q3. Remember, the dream for Enphase is analogous to the PC revolution of having a computer on every desktop, but instead, having a microinverter under every solar panel. The long-awaited iPhone-sized IQ7 should finally make that dream possible at a competitive cost, finally overtaking the venerable "optimized-string" product in $/W. Get ready for the main event, for it promises to be very exciting for Enphase shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH, CY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.