Hecla Will Likely Underperform

For now, I'm still holding off on Hecla as I see much better opportunities in the precious metals sector.

The increase in cash flow from Lucky Friday could help to counterbalance (at least partially) the decline in cash flow from San Sebastian.

I'm not overly concerned about Hecla's financial position, but they have been a little slow in reducing their net debt.

The mined grade at San Sebastian is declining and will only get worse, resulting in much lower production and cash flow from San Sebastian going forward.

San Sebastian only accounted for 15% of the total revenue for the company in Q1, but it accounted for almost 50% of the profits.

Hecla's (NYSE:HL) San Sebastian mine in Mexico has been a huge boon to the company and the stock price over the last year, as the high-grade nature of the deposit has allowed San Sebastian to generate tremendous cash flow during that time.

As a result, HL has been one of the best performing precious metal stocks since the sector bottomed in January 2016. The following graph shows the percent gained in HL from those lows, compared to the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL).

HL data by YCharts

Since the sector peaked in August of 2016, HL has held up significantly better than most gold and silver stocks. The shares are down over 20% since early August, compared to some of its peers which are down by 40-50%. You can thank San Sebastian for Hecla's outperformance, as it has been a true cash cow for the company over the last 5 quarters.

San Sebastian only accounted for 15% of the total revenue for the company in Q1.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

However, on an income basis, it accounted for almost 50% of the profits. Revenue at San Sebastian in Q1 was $21.972 million, while income from the operation was $13.454 million. It's generating almost the same amount of profit as the company's Greens Creek mine - which has almost 3x the revenue and has been the money maker for Hecla for years now.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

If you remove San Sebastian from the equation, then there is a big hole to fill in terms of profits and cash generation. And that's the problem. I believe that production and cash flow at San Sebastian has peaked, and there could be a considerable drop-off in the not-to-distant future.

Production And Grade At San Sebastian Now On The Decline

In 2016, San Sebastian was mining at extremely high grades. Hecla was feeding 31.94 oz/t silver and 0.254 oz/t gold through the mill last year, resulting in silver and gold production of 4.3 million ounces and ~34,000 ounces, respectively. The exceptional ore grade allowed Hecla to produce silver at a negative AISC (using gold as a by-product credit).

(Source: Hecla Mining)

But late last year, I started warning subscribers of The Gold Edge that mined grade was going to be declining, as the reserves were being swiftly depleted and the resource grade wasn't nearly as strong. This would result in much lower production and cash flow from San Sebastian going forward.

As you can see in the Q1 2017 operational results, the silver and gold milled grades were basically half of what they were in the prior year's quarter. This is why silver and gold production decreased by ~40%. This hasn't impacted costs to a large degree yet, as while the grade has declined, it's still very robust (San Sebastian was milling over 21 oz/t silver and 0.183 oz/t gold for the quarter).

(Source: Hecla Mining)

The remaining reserves at San Sebastian, though, only amount to 5.6 million ounces of silver at 17.2 oz/t and 37,000 ounces of gold at 0.11 oz/t. That's about 1.5 years of reserves remaining, and they are at a much lower grade compared to what was mined in Q1 2017.

This is why production for 2017 at San Sebastian will decline to 3.0-3.4 million ounces of silver (a 20-30% reduction compared to 2016 output levels) and 21-25k ounces of gold. Costs are expected to continue to creep higher as well.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

There are an additional 8.3 million ounces of silver in the M&I category, but the grade drops precipitously to 5.4 oz/t. There is simply no way that Hecla can maintain the current production and cost profile at San Sebastian if they are mining at that grade.

San Sebastian had an extremely short LOM (life-of-mine) when Hecla brought it into production just 1.5 years ago. The company could still pluck the low-hanging fruit and generate a tremendous return in a very short amount of time, so it was worth it to them. Now, a good portion of that low-hanging fruit has been picked.

Unless Hecla finds some higher-grade resources, this operation will continue to decline. This should be of great concern for current shareholders, as San Sebastian was the largest profit generating operation in 2016. That's a massive void that will somehow need to be filled.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

Exploration At San Sebastian

Below is an overhead diagram of the current operations and exploration targets at San Sebastian. The near-surface, high-grade zones are being mine via open-pit (such as the Middle Vein which is outlined in yellow). However, most of the near-surface material has been depleted, so now Hecla has to head underground. The western portion of the Middle Vein is currently being developed for underground mining (the new ramp is shown on the map). The exploration targets are outlined in green - success in these areas will determine whether San Sebastian can keep up this breakneck pace of cash flow.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

The diagram below is a longitudinal section of the Middle Vein. Notice the high-grade, $400 NSR value per ton material in the open pit (purple shaded area). To the west of this pit is the new underground infrastructure that is being developed in order to reach the other high valued ore. Infill drilling in this section has returned some very impressive assay results, including 3.98 oz/ton gold and 399.3 oz/ton silver over 6 feet. Outside of this area, though, there is just a lot of low value gold and silver. Hecla did have a good hit in the western extension of the Middle Vein (0.76 oz/ton gold and 10.2 oz/ton silver over 3.0 feet). It's open to the west and at depth, but these are also narrow veins, which might not be as economical to mine. While drilling at the east end of the Middle Vein also found some mid to higher grade ore (similar to what Hecla is mining now), not a significant amount of additional high-grade resources have been discovered in this vein. Also notice that there are drill holes beneath the deposit, but nothing of importance has been found.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

There has also been some step-out drilling just east of the East Francine pit that intersected a zone of mineralization which contained grades up to 0.77 oz/ton gold and 196.7 oz/ton silver over 3.6 feet. However, a recent drill hole only returned 0.03 oz/ton gold and 12.4 oz/ton silver over 7.0 feet. It's still open to the east, so there could be additional discoveries.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

According to Hecla: "A RC (reverse circulation) drill is evaluating targets north and northwest of the mine area and has identified new mineralized veins."

Although looking at the assay results from these targets in the Q1 report, shows underwhelming grades for both silver and gold.

Here is the long story short: San Sebastian's mined grade and production continues to fall. I don't see Hecla hitting anything major yet that would give me confidence that the operation can keep production and costs at the current level for much longer. The underground section they are moving into does contain high-grade material. Outside of that area, though, there just isn't much yet that can keep this operation humming along past 2018.

If they don't discover additional high value gold and silver, then it's only a matter of time before this shows up in the income statement.

The market isn't pricing this in yet, and seems to be overlooking the problem. When I talk about spotting red flags early in mining companies, this is what I mean.

Problem #2

I have been disappointed that Hecla hasn't reduced its long-term debt over the last 1.5 years, even though operating cash flow and free cash flow have been stout.

At the end of 2015, Hecla had US$155 million in cash and US$500 million of debt, or a net debt position of US$345 million.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

Since then, they have generated over US$263 million of operating cash flow, yet long-term debt still stands at over US$500 million. The cash balance has grown, so there has been some improvement in terms of net debt (now US$288 million), but I would just prefer to see more progress on this front.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

I'm not overly concerned about Hecla's financial position, but they have been a little slow in reducing their net debt. Especially compared to other companies in the sector. And with the problem that I have discussed above about OCF and FCF declining because of San Sebastian, then it puts this issue a little more front and center.

Hecla's Lucky Friday Mine - The Silver Lining?

Hecla's Lucky Friday mine in Idaho has been in operation for 75 years. Over the last several years, they have been completing the construction of another shaft at Lucky Friday that extends to a depth of 9,600 feet below the surface. This #4 shaft gives Hecla access to the highest-grade ore in the mine's history.

The graph below is the monthly Ag grade at Lucky Friday, which has been on a nice, steady uptrend over the last several years. The current mined Ag ounce per ton is around 13.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

However, look at the grade of ore they are now able to access thanks to this #4 shaft. The red shaded areas are over 24 silver equivalent ounces per ton. The orange and yellow are between 12-24 AgEq opt. Granted, the graph above is just the silver grade being extracted, and not equivalent ore, but the current silver reserves are still over 16 oz/t (much higher than what is being mined).

(Source: Hecla Mining)

There are over 77 million ounces of silver reserves now at Lucky Friday, and given the additional resources available as well, this shaft should extend the mine life for 20-30 more years. The diagram below shows that the past 20 years of mining occurred above this high-grade area. That should give investors a better idea of the scale of this reserve and resource base.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

This year, Hecla is focused on developing the 6500 level to connect the #4 Shaft to the orebody. Production at Lucky Friday should now increase to about 5+ million ounces of silver annually, up from 3.0-3.5 million ounces. AISC should also decline given the higher-grade ore that will be fed through the mill.

This is a very important mine for Hecla, and while I have been highlighting some negatives about the company, Lucky Friday helps to offset some of those unfavorable aspects. The increase in cash flow from the mine could help to counterbalance (at least partially) the decline in OCF from San Sebastian.

I Expect HL To Underperform

I don't believe that most investors understand the declining cash flow situation at San Sebastian. Hecla has been knocking it out of the park lately because of this mine, but over the next 2-4 quarters, we will likely start to see San Sebastian's OCF and FCF trail off even further.

While Lucky Friday will be help in the short-term, I'm not convinced that it will make up for the loss of cash flow from San Sebastian. HL could underperform as a result.

The slow pace of debt reduction will also weigh more on the stock if cash flow declines.

HL isn't necessarily a sell, as I believe gold and silver will rise in value over the next few years. The stock will most certainly come along for the ride. From a long-term perspective, the company is well positioned, as Greens Creek and Lucky Friday are two long-life, low cost assets that are located in a top mining jurisdiction.

However, I just don't see the same appreciation potential and earnings leverage over the next year or two compared to other stocks in this sector (which have been sold off much more aggressively). Those are the companies I'm focused on and heavily investing in.

If you would like to read more of my in-depth coverage of the gold sector, you can subscribe to The Gold Edge.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.