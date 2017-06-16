Micron Technology: Powering Beyond The Plateau

Credit Suisse kicked off what will surely be an avalanche of upgrades and updates on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) prior to its 3Q earnings release on June 29th. Their March 14th report was titled "A "Stronger-for-Longer" Plateau, Not A Peak." I'd go further. I think we are not just continuing a plateau in chip pricing. I think the upward trend has now resumed.

Here is my "screen scraper" which automatically grabs the DRAMeXChange nightly chip pricing, the pricing on 128Gb NAND chips from InSight, the mysterious DXI index, and price and volume from NASDAQ:

The data isn't so important as the trend the color blocks show. (And it is easy to understand before the first cup of coffee or before I've located my glasses.)

And here are my two charts fed by this nightly DRAMeXchange data. (Note: these are the average of chip prices not a price per Gb):

And here is a longer term view of the DXI index vs. Micron stock price. The DXI was at 17,581.61 on April 12th. It closed last night at 17,461.77:

So where do these chart squiggles leave us for the upcoming 3Q announcement? Models for Micron are driven by six main variables: the Average Selling Price per bit, bits, and cost of goods for each of DRAM and NAND. Here's a snapshot of three pundits predictions and, importantly, the date of their prognostications:

That would be your humble wordsmith on the right. Some of my biggest departures from these two sell side analysts are DRAM bits and NAND ASPs. On the first, I think yields may be coming up fast on the 1x chips and the legacy chips. On the NAND ASP, the explanation for the decline has been that Micron is concentrating on higher density chips with a lower ASP. I think the roaring NAND price may not have been fully realized in the previous quarter and I buy Bernstein's Mark Newman's observation that the length of contracts is stretching out. This should drive NAND ASP to a positive number for the quarter - we will see.

How about third-party sanity checks on these numbers? The nearest goalposts for contract pricing on Micron's fiscal 3Q are February 24th and April 28th (we should see May contract numbers shortly). These prices can be seen in the first table of my article which reproduced the Wells Fargo spot and contract data.

Those goalposts show the 4Gb DDR4 DRAM contract price up 18.5%, the 8Gb DDR4 DRAM chip up 11.9%, and the 128Gb NAND chip up 15.8%.

On the DRAM side those are only representative of the PC Market. This article quotes DRAMeXchange's prediction on the server market:

The latest forecast by DRAMeXchange indicates that the average sequential price increase for server DRAM modules in the contract market for the third quarter will be in the range between 3% and 8%.

The article goes on to say that server volumes should be up 10% in the second half.

What about guidance? How about the 4th quarter? As usual, this June 29th Micron earnings announcement. What's happening at the moment is unimpressive growth in some segments with really impressive memory content growth within those segments. SA's William Tidwell has teased out some of that in his recaps of Ernie Maddock's (Micron CFO) recent analyst presentations. And this is a huge theme in the aforementioned CS report:

New Demand Drivers: AI servers are ~8-10x more DRAM intensive, at 10% of total servers AI could be as large as the server market today. SSDs are 9% of exabytes, at 20%; SSDs would be as large as the overall NAND market today. Auto is pure upside - AD could become 20-80% of today's DRAM market, up from 0.5% today.

CS sports a $40 price target. They have nudged their 3Q estimate up to $1.60 for the third quarter. They predict 2018 revenue of $22.867 billion, EBITDA of $13.957, net debt of $2.515 billion and $7.01 EPS (excluding ESO).

Conclusions: Chip demand appears to be strengthening. I believe pricing is not just on a plateau but is increasing. While some capacity announcements have been made, they are still off in the future and seem more rational than past additions.

As more sell side updates come out I may try to update my model. I'm not happy with all of the inputs that got me to $1.62 but I think my errors may cancel and still believe the company can generate at least that number.

Guidance will be key. I'd like to see a $2 EPS guide for the upcoming quarters and believe the fundamentals support this.

I'm writing more out of the money calls against my positions. I've purchased calls on the SPXS triple inverse S&P 500 ETF in case the bottom drops out of the market. If the market price continues marching up I may purchase some puts as protection.

Good luck to all!