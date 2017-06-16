Market Volatility Bulletin: Quad Witching Friday

CNBC: 10:15 EST

Stocks have been bearish in the first hour of trading this morning, spurred by a sell-off in grocers following the announcement of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) buying Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). On the news, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) lost 6%, Kroger fell 14.50%, Costco dropped 7%, and Sprouts Farmers shed nearly 13%. Amazon was up 3% after the announcement, while Whole Foods jumped 28%.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are trading marginally higher this morning, while crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures, now trading on the contract for August delivery is a third of a percent higher as well.

After printing as low as 10.53 during the overnight session, spot VIX is now back above 11 following the market sell-off during early trading.

CNBC: Thursday Close

Though still losing ground on the day, stock indexes (NYSEARCA:SPY) saw buying into the later part of the afternoon session, and closed near daily highs. The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed nearest to flat, while the Nasdaq experienced its fourth down day out of the last five trading sessions.

The energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) sold off heavily for a second day in a row, following Wednesday's surprise crude oil inventory build. After reaching $44.22, crude oil futures for July delivery continue hanging out near 6-month lows. The materials sector (NYSEARCA:XLB) also lost meaningful ground on the day.

Source: The Balance of Trade

On the positive side, industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE), and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) finished with strong days, all gaining at least 0.49%.

The US Dollar Index (NYSEARCA:UUP) continues to rally after cratering following Wednesday's interest rate decision, while US 10-year yields have so far failed to reach the 2.20 area they occupied before the news.

Shout-Out

To close out the week, we highlight a brief article by SA contributor D.H. Taylor: Increasing Interest Rates Will Burden The Consumer. As the title suggests, the piece focuses on the effects of higher interest rates will have for the consumer, and analyzes revolving credit card debt, mortgage rates, and the long-end of the yield curve.

Mr. Taylor begins by noting the current revolving credit card debt outstanding in the US: $779 billion.

He writes that a quarter percent increase in credit card rates is likely to add roughly $2 billion to the current debt servicing load for consumers, making it unavailable to spend anywhere else in the economy. When factoring in the additional interest rate hike assumed before the end of the year, the US consumer is left with roughly $6 billion less to spend in areas such as the already struggling retail sector.

Mortgage rates are another item that is quickly affected by an increase in the Federal Funds rate; in fact, the current average for a 30-year fixed mortgage has turned up slightly, now sitting at 3.91%.

Mr. Taylor lastly addresses the long-end of the yield curve, where 30-year prices have actually risen over the past six months. By shrinking its balance sheet, the Federal Government will in effect be losing its biggest customer, which has the potential to push prices down until a post-Fed buying equilibrium is reached.

Overall, the author makes the case that higher interest rates will slow an already burdened US consumer, potentially showing up in areas such as housing, retail, and auto sales.

Thoughts on Volatility

After moving higher in Thursday's overnight session, spot VIX fell during the US session yesterday, and has continued range-bound inside of the 10-handle after reaching highs at 11.91.

As the June expiry VX contract nears expiration, F1-F2 contango has remained firmly positive after April's brief move into backwardation. With current F1-F2 contango above 7%, longer-term holders of positively exposed VIX ETPs such as VXX or TVIX are paying quite the premium to simply hold the position.

As we have discussed on this bulletin previously, when the VIX futures market is in contango, long-holders must contend with the roll yield eating into their long position. That is to say, longs must not only avoid volatility heading downward, but also are likely to lose ground on their positions if markets continue range-bound movement, such as we have seen recently.

The popular VIX exchange-traded products we watch have moved mostly in line with the VIX over the last week, though it is the VX futures that they truly mimic. The unleveraged VXX has been range-bound around the 13-area, down roughly half over the last six months.

Source: Six Figure Investing

While Barclays may reverse split VXX any time the price closes under $25, in the past they have tended to do so when prices were much closer to $10. The estimate above from Six Figure Investing calls for a reverse-split in December. Given how quickly this product has degraded recently, we think the potential exists for the next reverse split to occur even sooner.

Certainly, the dynamics of these VIX ETPs can be quite interesting. Please fully understand these products and how they are designed before using them to express an outlook.

Organic at-the-money vol has toned down since SPY pulled off its lows of yesterday. Early morning jitters are thus far not believed, not by ES options anyway.

It's natural in our view for vol to have toned down since yesterday; traders needed to weigh in the initial impact of the Fed decision (which to our thinking was reasonably hawkish); they gave themselves a bit more room. Of course, they may still need that; for now however the thinking seems to be that vol will be quite contained.

A couple days ago, astute reader and commenter atom&humber had this to say:

In other words, buying Nasdaq optionality against S&P optionality. It's an interesting trade idea (thanks for sharing!), and for more detail you can read his additional thoughts in the comment thread.

If you have trade ideas to share, please do. Market Volatility Bulletin is intended to be a forum for sharing thoughts, strategies, experiences.

Tracking the Trade

A couple weeks ago, we received a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

Normally, when we track a trade, we follow it for two weeks or so. Now there is nothing to say that we couldn't do two weeks for this trade as well. But what we've decided is that we will follow this trade (with a couple of modifications along the way) over the next quarter or so.

We've tracked this position over the last couple weeks. We'll come back to it periodically, but we're done covering it every day.

If anyone has an idea for a different trade to track for the next couple weeks or months, let us know!

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational. We do not put these positions on in reality, and we are not recommending that you trade these spreads. They're really meant to give you the reader exposure to different ways of thinking about risk and the richness of views the options market can uniquely accommodate.

Strategy:

For insight into what leads Pierr04 to believe this is a good strategy, we can read what he has to say below (taken from a comment on Monday):

We'll quote Pierr04 again below when we address tactics. But read (especially the first paragraph) to get a real sense of thesis.

Now, it is not at all important that you actually agree with his core trading belief. In fact, what's more useful to the notion of flexibility is to disbelieve it, but to ask yourself how you would trade the thesis if you did believe it. What tactics would you use? Which basic structures? These are useful skill sets to develop whether you tend to be "long vol" or "short vol"; in fact, those that could most benefit from them, perhaps ironically, are the buy-and-hold investment crowd.

Tactics

From the outset, we took a different approach to trading this structure vs. what pierr04 initiated with. That said, it is important to recognize that he did not envision just sitting on his hands for fourteen weeks. Here is what he had to say Friday:

Our approach entailed scaling in more gradually; buying calendar spreads rather than just naked calls, and selling a one-month strangle to try and keep our theta more controlled. Pierr's tactic is to initiate the trade the way that he envisions it, and then to "trade around" the position: selling a futures to level out the delta when ES trades high, and buying futures when it trades low.

As with all market propositions, both approaches entail their own risks.

We are going to feature the performance and options sensitivities of the baseline trade that Pierr04 suggested, as well as our own modified trade. That said, we do this for educational purposes, and not at all as some sort of competition. As he said above, he never saw this as a trade that you just put on and leave be.

Pricing Update

Here is what the baseline looks like this morning:

At a mid of -$6.50, it is down substantially from its highs last week of around $35; the original mid that we initiated the trade was $12.25. Clearly, this trade is choppy.

What is very interesting, however, is the fact that the theta and delta on the position have each come off their high levels. The delta that was once as high as 1.3 is now down to .41: moves lower in ES will be less painful. Theta, which at one point stood at almost $1.50/day of harmful spread impact, is now down to a more manageable $.85. In other words, the trade's risk profile is muting.

Based on Pierr's tactic description, he may well have sold a futures contract when the ES pushed higher last week (and this Tuesday), and bought an ES futures (or perhaps a couple) when the market had gone lower on Friday, Monday… yesterday? He's essentially using the initial trade as a base for trading around. Clearly this comes with its own set of risks. But it is his approach to managing the profile on his options sensitivities.

It is worthy of mention that the upside on Pierr's baseline trade is far greater than our own. The "upside" on a 5% move would be a $30k+ gain! Ours is far more muted. But we will also be comparing our trade against the baseline periodically over the next quarter. Calendars will be less exciting, but also more forgiving.

Our approach

We modified the initial approach by scaling into the position, and also by selling calendar spreads (Aug18-Sep15 2600-strike) rather than naked calls. Finally, we sold a Jul7 2340 2450 strangle.

To compare current Greeks (as of yesterday anyway), we offer this table:

For a tally of how the baseline trade has performed over the last two weeks, alongside the scaled and modified position, we offer the table below:

It is well worth noting that had ES continued to march higher, the baseline trade would have significantly outperformed our modified version.

The Jul7 strangle - at least so far - has done much to aid our position. As the comment above notes, scaling did us few favors, as we picked up our initial 30 calendar spreads at a price of $1.15, and our adjusted basis on the 14 we've scaled over the last two weeks has been $1.078: not particularly helpful.

If ES remains range bound (or down!) over the next couple weeks, the strangle ought to really help our position. A cumulative 2% down move would be great for us, as it would allow us to make some interesting adjustments.

Mechanics - adding to our scaled position

The baseline is a 1x50, and so we want our position to mirror to the extent possible.

We'll look to get 2 more of these done at a mid of $.75. If filled, it will bring our scaled spread to $1.0375 per spread. As mentioned yesterday, scaling is no guarantee that you'll get filled at better prices, just as dollar-cost averaging is no guarantee that you'll always be averaging down. We did in fact get filled at a better average price, but only marginally so.

This now amounts to 46 calendars to the upside vs. 50 naked calls.

Conclusion

As we finish the bulletin for today, the June ES has closed out, at a price of 2433.75. That's the sixth consecutive up-quarter for the index.

For those who trade options, consider atom&humber's idea above - we think it has merit (solid, tradable thesis).

Always look to learn and improve at trading, or whatever it is you do, each day.

That's all for now. We welcome your comments. We'd love to hear readers' thoughts on what the next quarter will bring. Will the short-vol trade continue to work, or will it get a nasty bruise? Also, we ourselves said little about the Fed meeting, but that doesn't mean we're not interested in what you have to say!

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short-delta position using ES options and futures.