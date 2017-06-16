Misconceptions About Crash Protection

To illustrate, we use a hedge on Berkshire Hathaway we presented in a 'bulletproof' portfolio last month.

We've noticed some misconceptions about risk management and crash protection, and we aim to clarify them here.

Even blue chip stocks can get hammered during a crash, and not all crashes are followed soon after by raging bull markets. Hence, crash protection is worth considering.

Misperceptions About Crash Protection

Comments on a recent article of ours (Staples Won't Save You) suggested there's some misunderstanding about managing the risk of a market crash. We'll try to clear up the misunderstanding, using Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) as an example.

In our recent article, we noted another author's suggestion to hold shares of unhedged stocks as a form of crash protection, and we mentioned two conditions that needed to apply for that to work for you:

You can tolerate steep declines in your stocks. The next crash is, like the 2008 crash, followed soon after by a roaring bull market, and not followed by a long bear market.

We pointed out that not all stock market crashes are swiftly followed by bull markets, and a current counter-example we offered was Japan, where stocks still haven't surpassed their 1990 highs.

No Unhedged Stock Is Safe From A Crash

Even blue chip stocks like Berkshire Hathaway can take a beating during a crash. We made this point in an article last month (Building A Moat Around Berkshire Hathaway):

Sometimes it seems that the unique nature of Berkshire Hathaway as Warren Buffett's investment vehicle leads investors to forget that it's still a stock, and, as such, subject to the same sort of market risk other stocks are. One of the more remarkable examples of this was hedge fund manager Mohnish Pabrai saying he used Berkshire Hathaway shares as a "placeholder for cash." He was disabused of that idea during the financial crisis, when Berkshire Hathaway shares reacted like a stock.

The alternative approach we suggested in that article was to use a hedged, or "bulletproof" portfolio similar to the ones we present in our Bulletproof Investing Marketplace service, and we included this example of one featuring Berkshire Hathaway, along with Graco Inc. (GGG), Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) and Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) and Yelp (YELP):

The porfolio summary illustrates our "heads you win, tails you don't lose much" approach: the worst case scenario for this portfolio, even in the event of an epic crash, would be the "Max Drawdown" -- a decline of 7.55%; while the best case scenario, the "Net Potential Return" (potential return net of hedging costs) is a gain twice as large, 15.35%.

The reason why the Max Drawdown is so small is that each position is hedged against a greater-than-8% decline over the next several months. On our website, the plus signs (+) for the hedges are clickable. Here's what you see when you click the one next to Berkshire Hathway:

What that means is, in addition to the 100 shares of Berkshire Hathaway you hold in this portfolio, you hold 1 put option on it.

What's A Put Option?

It's a contract that gives you the right (but not the obligation) to sell your underlying security for the strike price between now and the expiration date. In this case, the put option gives you the right to sell 100 shares of BRK.B for $155 each up until mid-September, when the option expires.

You have that right regardless of what price Berkshire trades at between now and then. If it falls to $80 per share this summer (we aren't predicting that, just using this as an example) and you want to get out, you can sell your shares for $155.

You have that right regardless of why Berkshire shares decline. It doesn't matter if the shares dropped because of a broad market crash or because an earthquate hit Omaha: you have protected yourself against a decline of more than 8% from your purchase price, regardless of what caused it.

Misconceptions About This

Here we get to a couple of the misconceptions about this.

One misconception that came up in our 'staples' article was that you need to know the future to hedge. This is 180 degrees backwards: if you know the future, you have no need to hedge. Hedging is a way of limiting your risk in the face of future uncertainty.

Another misconception that frequently comes up is that you hedge when you think a stock will go down. If you think the stock is going to go down, you shouldn't own it. You hedge when you are bullish, but want to limit your risk in the event you are wrong, or the market goes against you.

When To Own A Security, And When To Hedge It

In our view, you should own a stock when you think it is likely to go up in price. That may sound like common sense to most of you, but there are dividend investors who will disagree (We know Berkshire Hathaway doesn't pay a dividend, but bear with us for this general point). They'll say a lower share price enables your dividends to buy more shares at lower prices when you reinvest the dividend. Perhaps, but:

You're down on the shares you already bought.

You may end up being down by more than you collect in dividends.

If the stock price drops far enough, it may be indicative of bad news that will put your dividend in jeapordy.

There's a chance your stock won't recover. 40% of stocks since 1980 have suffered declines of 70% or more without recovering, according to a JP Morgan study (Hedge After Reading).

So, our first criterion for owning a stock or exchange-traded-product such as an ETF is for us to be bullish on it.

Because we want to limit your risk, our second criterion is it must be hedgeable. So we limit our universe to the ~3,400 stocks, ETFs, and ETNs that have options traded on them.

What About Cost - Isn't Hedging Expensive?

It can be, which leads to our third criterion: for a security to make it into one of our bulletproof portfolios, it has to have a potential return higher than its cost of hedging, and the higher the better. So we find the least expensive ("optimal") hedges, at the same risk tolerance, for each security in our universe that passes our 2 screens to avoid bad investments, and then we sort the survivors by potential return, net of hedging cost, or net potential return.

You can see those net potential returns listed in the portfolio above. You'll notice that Berkshire Hathaway's net potential return was significantly lower than the others. That's because we entered Berkshire Hathaway into that portfolio, while our system picked the other securities.

For our Marketplace service, we let our system make all the picks. It's better at that than we are.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.