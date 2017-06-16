Tesla Solar Roof Kills 2 Birds With 1 Stone

This article is the second part of the series about Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Solar Roof. In part 1, we covered technical issues behind Solar Roof design and installation. In this part, we look at the economics of the solution.

Setting aside the technology challenges, a look at the Tesla's disclosures on system economics makes it clear that the Solar Roof pitch is dubious at best.

Here are some notable assumptions:

Note that this assumption goes back to the failed SolarCity business model. Due to the constant cost reduction in solar and wind electricity generation, energy costs are on a secular decline. Assuming a 2% increase in energy costs over in this deflationary energy cost environment is a complete farce.

The bundled approach that Tesla is using obfuscates the economics of the system but note that the cost of roof does not include taxes, permit fees, and roof specific costs. In several jurisdictions in the US, the sales tax alone can be about a 10% adder. While permits are one-time costs, property taxes can also be a big ongoing expense. Some jurisdictions around the country may not assess additional taxes for the solar aspect of the roof but the remaining upgrade is likely to incur a heavy tax burden.

Several jurisdictions also require that houses be made "current" in terms of building codes if the house goes through a major upgrade (sometimes defined by a dollar amount and sometime defined by a percentage of the value of the house). Given the high cost of solar roofs, many customers may face additional costs to get their home to be "current" on codes - this can lead to significant additional costs.

It is also unclear if shipping costs are included in the pricing. If not, that might add several hundred dollars, or even a couple of thousand dollars, to the cost of Solar Roof system.

In states with net metering, Powerwall batteries rarely make any sense. We ran many different scenarios on Tesla Solar Roof configuration, and, in every case, the savings using Tesla's own math decreased with the addition of Powerwall units. In other words, the Powerwall has a negative ROI and does not make any sense by Tesla's own configurator.

Investment Tax Credit may not apply to everyone as the Tesla blurb above says but what is less known is that the ITC will step down starting 2019. Based on Tesla's current production schedule, by the time Tesla ramps its production, ITC will start phasing down (more on Tesla production schedule later).

Cost of Solar Roof

Setting aside these issues, to get a sense of economics being marketed by Tesla, we looked at the cost of installations in several California cities using Tesla's Solar Roof configurator. (Focus was on somewhat upscale neighborhoods which are likely to be Tesla's target demographic.)

For a typical house in the 3,000-square-foot range, it appears that the cost of Solar Roof installation with one Powerwall will be around $60,000 to $80,000!

After ITC credit for the solar portion of the roof, the net cost may be in the neighborhood of $50,000 to $70,000.

As expensive as this sounds, the cost of Solar Roof is understated by the above numbers. One of the many problems with a Solar Roof quote is that the Powerwall has a very different product lifetime and warranty than the Solar Roof. Depending on the usage, Powerwall(s) may have be to be replaced twice or more in the life span of the roof. The Tesla Solar Roof configurator does not account for any Powerwall replacements.

Also, the degradation of Powerwall performance will be much worse than the degradation in the performance of Solar Roof. Has Tesla accounted for the drop off in performance of the Powerwall over time and the implications on the cost of storage and electricity? We do not know as Tesla does not provide any details behind its assumptions.

Even setting aside these concerns, note that the Solar Roof pricing is a far cry from any standard roofs that are being installed anywhere in the US. (reference: roofcalc.org).

Note that the above link only shows the cost of the roof. To this cost, we need to add about 5 kW of traditional solar panels to allow for a system comparable to a Solar Roof system. Today, a 5 kW solar system can be installed below $3 per watt in most places around the US. After ITC credit, the cost of the solar system falls to less than $10,000.

Readers can pick the US region of their choice and see that Tesla Solar Roof is not in the same ball park as typical roofs anywhere in the US. We submit that, for a typical 3,000-square-foot house, a roof with functionally equivalent to Solar Roof can be built with traditional solar system for $25,000 to $35,000 for most customers in the US.

In most cases, Tesla's Solar Roof will be about two times as expensive as alternative solutions. This cost premium will make it very difficult for Tesla to sell its Solar Roof system. It is one thing to sell the Tesla faithful on the beauty of the Solar Roof and get $1,000 reservations. But it is yet another thing to convince the customer to make a $50-$100K purchase decision. We do not see comparisons with traditional solar deployment working in Tesla's favor once the Solar Roof systems become commercially available.

Cost of Solar Roof - A More Subtle View

Tesla's disclosures suggest that it will be charging approximately $11 per square foot for the inactive portion of the roof and $42 per square foot for active potion of the roof.

Note that traditional solar systems are typically priced based on cost per watt whereas Tesla announced implied pricing is based on cost per square foot. Given that Tesla has taken a bundled approach to pricing, it is unclear if the $11 per square foot per inactive tiles and $42 per square foot per active tiles is representative of Tesla's Solar Roof costs.

What makes direct comparison even more difficult is that fact that, at a rated watt per square foot, Tesla systems will deliver fewer kWh on any given day due to the coatings and louvres that the company uses (there may be further degradation in performance if there is insufficient venting for the tiles but this is something we do not know yet).

For the above reasons, we decided not to hazard a guess on directly comparing Tesla Solar Roof costs to traditional solar systems. However, some in the solar industry have estimated the costs and the results are not pretty. For example, at solar industry's premier media outlet, Green Tech Media, an author estimates that Tesla Solar tiles cost $6.30 +/- $0.50 per watt. Note that even at the low end of the range, the Solar Roof costs two times current average price of sub $3 per watt.

It is unclear how the ITC will work in the context of Solar Roof. ITC certainly does not cover non-active tiles, underlayment, structural repairs, code related upgrades, or the removal of the old roofing. Even excluding that, will the IRS balk at the steep $42 per square foot cost of the Solar Roof? Will IRS compute credits based on the incremental cost? For example, $31 per square foot of active tiles ($42 - $11)?

While the final IRS say on this subject is likely years away, we can be assured that the after ITC Solar Roof costs could be much higher than comparable traditional deployment.

Note also that the cost comparison above is overstating the cost effectiveness of Solar Roof since we are comparing vaporware with shipping systems. Solar installations are becoming simpler and, over time, cheaper. By the time Tesla Solar Roof is in commercial deployment, the cost of comparable solar systems will be lower than it is today, further widening the cost gap.

Not only that, solar is increasingly migrating to DIY markets. In a DIY situation, using an electrician for the grid connection, one can have a solar system installed today at around $1.50 a watt. This is likely to get even lower as time passes.

By the time Solar Roof starts shipping in meaningful volumes, maybe in 2018, we expect that the cost comparisons to traditional installs and DIY installs to get much worse.

Tesla's Production Problem

Tesla has stated that Solar Roof pilot production will begin in Fremont during summer 2017 and that production will begin in Buffalo sometime after that.

Based on the most recently disclosed time table at the Buffalo fab, it is unclear if Tesla has even completed the ordering of the required production equipment at Buffalo. A recent article on the subject from fellow contributor Montana Skeptic shows how Tesla employment obligations have been reduced over time. Scanning local Buffalo papers indicate that there is little activity at the Buffalo factory at the current time. The Tesla plant does not appear to be close to production and has very few employees. Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), which has taken over the operating role for the fab, has started hiring for a few positions which indicates that manufacturing is likely months away. From current indications, early production may begin in 2017 but the fab will not get to volumes until sometime in 2018.

In other words, it would be well in to 2018 before Tesla can produce meaningful quantities of Solar Roof products.

Impact of ITC Expiration And Net Metering

From a consumer perspective, waiting for the Solar Roof would likely be a bad idea due to two reasons: ITC expiration and net metering.

The impact of ITC expiration or phase down is obvious. The longer the customer waits, the less likely it is that they will be able to exploit this generous subsidy. This subsidy is likely to be phased out by current law starting 2019 and runs the risk of being eliminated due to legislation changes due to the perceived hostility from the Trump administration.

The other much less appreciated subsidy for residential solar is net metering. There is increasing pressure on utilities to cut down on this subsidy and it is a near certainty that net metering will be made less generous or completely eliminated over time.

Without these two major subsidies, the cost of the Solar Roof to the consumer will be even higher. Given that residential solar is attractive in many markets due to subsidies, it may be better to have solar systems installed before the end of current subsidy regime.

Tesla Sales Problem

From an economic perspective, the biggest challenge for Tesla is that, even if the system works reliably over the long term, which is a big IF, cost of sales on this Solar Roof product are going to be very high. As such, customer procurement for public solar installers exceeds the cost of solar panels.

It does not help that, in the primary California market, early adopters have already gone solar and solar companies are finding it increasingly difficult to find new residential customers.

In Tesla's case, there are close to zero synergies with the existing SolarCity base because, by definition, the current customers already have solar with 20-year contracts and are unlikely to put a new roof in the middle of current contract (as we keep reminding readers, the SolarCity acquisition never made any sense even in the context of the Solar Roof).

How can a Tesla salesperson persuade a customer to purchase a system with a multi decade payback time? How will a salesman sell a $50K to $100K product from a company with a poor quality reputation, whose company's debt is junk rated, which makes no money, and which has a realistic chance of bankruptcy in the short term?

How hard is it to find customers who will pay for a product that is priced far above any comparable products? Other than Veblen good customers and some hardcore Tesla fans, we have a hard time seeing many takers for the Solar Roof product. Consequently, we expect Solar Roof related SG&A to jump up substantially as a percentage of sales.

One of Tesla's problems is that the vertical model of the company results in very high SG&A as a percentage of sales. Even 30% gross margins will not result in profitability at Tesla.

And, once Tesla finds a willing customer, how is it going to finance the deal? Not many customers are likely to have the $50K to $100K in cash necessary for the deployment. Will Tesla pull the failed SolarCity act again? 6% discount rates anyone? Will Tesla finance Solar Roof over the lifetime of the product? Is it 30 years? Or, over the life of the product - which would be infinity per Mr. Musk? Let's get those spreadsheets out, $100K at 6% financed over infinity.

Solar Roof Kills Two Birds With One Stone

Based on the information presented so far, Solar Roof appears to be Veblen good and a PR gimmick to set up yet another reason for a Tesla capital raise. Tesla may attract several thousand deposits from Tesla fans although we believe that there is very little chance that these sales leads will convert to sales (much like the off-the-hook Powerwall demand).

Based on the information provided to date, we give it a better than 99% chance that this product will be discontinued before it ever reaches volume production. Even if it survives, we doubt that many systems will be installed in 2018, let alone 2017.

To the extant Solar Roof ships in any volume, it successfully exploits the tax payers by getting ITC credits for a high priced and cost inefficient solar system. It also successfully exploits public stockholders by creating hype around a product that has less than 1% chance of being successful.

Base image from Forbes

Prognosis

As we discuss in the two articles in the series, technical and economic challenges to Solar Roof abound. Couple this with the insanity of a public company wanting to be in the roofing business, it appears that Mr. Musk has learnt very little from the blazing failure at SolarCity.

As if that is not enough, here is the worst part about the Solar Roof: The Solar Roof problem is a challenging and time consuming one to solve but the solution, once found, will be easy to replicate across the industry. Once a Solar Roof solution is found to be cost effective, low cost manufacturers will flood the market with cheap solutions and local roofers will install the solutions inexpensively. In other words, Tesla has no moat in the business even if it can succeed initially on the product side.

For a long time, we have taken the view that Mr. Musk takes a software approach to hardware and is unlikely to succeed due to lack of understanding of what it takes to run a successful hardware business. Solar Roof, once again, proves that to be the case.

It is remarkable that none of Tesla's high-profile product plans, whether it is the Model 3 or the Powerwall, or the Solar Roof, stand to scrutiny. This company has nothing going for it other than ongoing hype.

The company has been around for 14 years including seven years as a public company and, through its entire existence, the company has not made a profit in any year. And, given our prognosis of Model 3, we expect the company will not make a dime for the foreseeable future. With Tesla, it is always about the next product. Given the die is cast for humongous losses on Model 3, the discussion migrates to Model Y, semi trucks, and other things.

We submit that with constant capital raises for cash-burning businessesin the public markets, Mr. Musk is using public investors as venture capitalists to sell his half-baked ideas - ideas that never seem to get to profitability and likely never will. Unfortunately, a sizeable chunk of public investors are unaware of what it takes to build a profitable company and are falling for these cockamamie ideas.

We continue to believe that the stock price will implode with the right trigger and that it is as a matter of "when" and not "if." With humongous capital needs and big dependency on capital markets, bankruptcy remains a realistic concern.

