CANSLIM Memo: Plumas Bancorp

Consistent growth in quarterly earnings and revenue. One of the top performers in the sector.

Rapidly expanding in the Pacific area of the US, at the same time reducing debts and liabilities.

This article contains an analysis of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) using the CANSLIM methodology developed by William O'Neil. It is a popular growth investing strategy which first introduced in the stock market bestseller How to Make Money in Stocks. In essence, this investing method is built upon three kinds of momentums:

Price momentum-how fast the price is going up.

Earnings momentum-how rapid the earnings is increasing.

Ownership momentum-how many institutions are buying.

The company will be studied according to the three perspectives above, and it will be decided whether the company is a good pick for momentum play. Technically-oriented operators (like trend followers) are most likely to be benefited from this article.

What does the company do?

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The Bank operates twelve branches: eleven located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and one branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration.

What's new or special about the company?

Since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates last year, bank stocks have been enjoying a revival. As a small community bank, the company's business is very likely to be benefited from the resulting increase in deposits and interest margins. The company is also positively cutting costs and expanding business as they recently opened a new branch in Nevada, took over the Redding Branch from the Rabobank, and are in the process of opening another one in Oregon. Most impressively, they achieved such expansion at the same time of retiring a massive debt of USD 7.5 millions and buying back an eight-year warrant purchasing 300,000 shares of the bank's common stock.

Is there any associated risk?

The company is a micro cap regional bank with a market cap of merely 95 million. While it certainly does not imply that the business itself is not sound, the readers shall be reminded that there are three kinds of risk to face if they want to trade the shares of PLBC:

Liquidity risk. Large institutional investors are unlikely to invest in smaller companies because they do not want to get stuck in their positions. Therefore, fewer dealers are likely to be active in this kind of market, and execution issues like slippage could be larger than trading larger cap companies. Information risk. While PLBC is a NASDAQ-listed company and their information can be found on the SEC website, analysts and reporters are less likely to write about them. Hence the publicly available information will not be as abundant as larger banks, and shocking news are more prone to happen than their bigger counterparts. Stability risk. The size of a company bears no absolute correlation to the company's financial health or business prospect, but in general, large companies are more likely to overcome financial turmoil. It is especially true for small banks, as many of them were either taken over or no longer in business after the last financial meltdown. It is something to bear in mind when it comes to investing in regional banks.

How does the price chart look like?

PLBC is under a clear uptrend in the past 52 weeks. It went from $9.45 to $19.5 in 12 months, or a 104.2% increase within one year. For the past few months, the price has been trailing above its 50-day moving average, which in turn is above the 200-day moving average, indicating a mean-diverging behavior consistent with explosive momentum.

On a 52-week timeline, PLBC has both outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) as well as other the finance industry (NYSEARCA:XLF). While the SPY only gained 17.4% and XLF only 33.2%, PLBC went up by 104.2%, significantly beating the general market and the respective sector.

PLBC belongs to the community banks industry. Inside the industry group, there are two similar companies which are also showing strength: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and F S Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW). They went up 65.95% and 78.95% respectively in the past year, which are both greater than the S&P 500's 17.4%. It is an important indication that the movement of the share price is, to some extent, supported by the industry trend as a whole.

How does the P&L account look like?

For the past eight quarters, PLBC has been undergoing phenomenal growth both in terms of earnings per share (or EPS) and revenue per share (or RPS). For easy comparison, here is the tabulated information of both the quarterly EPS and RPS, and their respective change compared to the same quarter last year. These numbers are directly taken from the company's 10K and 10Q statements:

Quarter EPS EPS Chg. RPS RPS Chg. Mar 2017 $0.40 29% $1.66 13% Dec 2016 $0.41 24% $1.59 9% Sep 2016 $0.39 22% $1.61 8% Jun 2016 $0.36 33% $1.56 11% Mar 2016 $0.31 29% $1.46 5% Dec 2015 $0.33 22% $1.46 3% Sep 2015 $0.32 19% $1.50 10% Jun 2015 $0.27 17% $1.41 5%

To eliminate seasonal bias, one may consider both the EPS and the RPS on a trailing-twelve-month (or TTM) basis. In the following chart, one can see in the following chart that the EPS-TTM has gone up 92.59% in last 12 quarters, and the RPS-TTM up 30.11% in the same period. It shows that the company is having consistent growth in the past three years.

Lastly, the return on equity (or ROE) of the company also shows an increasing trend in the past 3 years. On a TTM basis, the ROE has gone up from 12.86% to 16.72% in three years. At the same time, the TTM profit margin also increases from 15.78% to 24.22%. Both numbers show that the profiting efficiency of the company has been improving.

How does the institutional ownership look like?

There is an increasing number of institutional investors owning PLBC shares over the past few months. Since February 2017, it has gone up from a low of 22 to the current number of 29, which shows a growing base of institutional support.

Also, there are a number of insiders who purchased PLBC shares in the last few months. Since October 2015, it has gone up from a low of 6.09% to the current number of 7.28%. It is a sign that the management has faith in the development of the business so that they are willing to risk their money with it.

Summary

PLBC showed momentum in every aspect in the analysis. The price has outperformed the general market, the financial sector, and some other leaders in the same industry. Also, the earnings and revenues are growing consistently quarter after quarter. Most importantly, both institutional investors and company insiders are showing great interest in the shares themselves. All these add up to a great prospect for PLBC in the coming year or two.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLBC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.