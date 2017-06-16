Fu Shou Yuan: A Great Business With A Dark Secret

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity. Fu Shou Yuan's stock listing in Hong Kong, #1448, offers stronger liquidity.)

Although an aging population has overall negative macroeconomic implications, it is a major growth driver for the death care industry. Morbid jokes aside, the death care industry serves an important human need. Basically every human civilization in recorded history has had a tradition of expending resources to commemorate the deceased. Even Neanderthals honored their dead.

Several characteristics of the death care business make it potentially lucrative:

Low capex requirements

Low working capital requirements(in some cases operators get paid well in advance of providing services

Demand is relatively inelastic. Significant pricing power at higher end.

Regulations and social stigma serve as entry barriers

Limited land available for cemeteries near to heavily populated urban areas.

For more detail about the wide moats of many death care service companies around the world, see this article written by Value Pendulum. They also provided some valuable insight into Fu Shou Yuan(OTC:FSHUF, 1448.HK) as well as the general challenges and benefits of deep value investing in Asia, as I was researching this article.

China's Death Care Industry

According to data from the UN, the number of people over age 60 in East Asia will increase by over 60% between 2015 and 2030. In mainland China, and Taiwan, the over 60 population will increase by 70% and 66% during this time. According to Merrill Lynch the death care market in China is worth over US$7.6bn, and growing approximately 17% per year. China already has more deaths per year than any other country in the world.

The death care market has several subsectors. Burial services, refers to dealing with cremated bodies, a subsector with a high level of private sector involvement in China. Companies in this subsector make money through tomb sales, design and planning of tombs, and production and installation of tombstones. Burial services is the fastest growing segment of the death care industry with an expected 18% CAGR between 2013 and 2017. The funeral services subsector has private sector involvement especially in major cities, but is restricted in some provinces. This includes funeral ceremonies, and mourning hall rentals, along with other related services. The funeral services market anticipated to grow at 17% CAGR from 2013-2017. SOEs in burial and funeral services will provide only basic services, mainly as a form of welfare for lower income families. Traditional ground burials of non-cremated bodies are generally only allowed in rural areas. Remains disposal is only done by state owned entities(however the private sector can provide cremation machines). The provision of "preneed" contracts, where a family pays for a funeral years in advance, is still relatively underdeveloped in Asia. In contrast, the provision of preneed contracts are relatively common in the US.

The death care industry in China is extremely fragmented. The top 5 burial service providers in China had a combined market share by revenue of barely 4%. Fu Shou Yuan(FSHUF, 1448.HK), with about a 2% market share nationally, is the largest burial services company in China. Market share varies by city however. For funeral services, the top 5 companies have a combined 12% market share, and Fu Shou Yuan is the fourth largest with about a 1.3%. However, Fu Shou Yuan does have a 17% funeral services market share in Chongqing province.

One potential interesting development is the entrance of Taiwan's Lung Yen(5530.TW) into the mainland market. Lung Yen has entered the Mainland Burial services market, by cooperating with the City Government in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, an extremely high income market. Its committed to invest $489 million in Wenzhou, although it appears to be going slower than expected, based on the lack of major developments since the initial announcement in 2013. Lung Yen has a 70% share of the funeral services prepay market in Taiwan. Although prepay has very small penetration in Taiwan(~3%), this is enough proportional to Lung Yen's overall business to give it significant reinvestable float. If its Wenzhou venture goes well it could springboard Lung Yen into becoming a formidable competitor on the Mainland.

Fu Shou Yuan's Business

Fu Shou Yuan was originally created out of a public private partnership with the Shanghai government, and now has operations in 15 cities in ten provinces across mainland China, making it the leading death care company in China. Fu Shou Yuan gets 89% of its revenue from burial services, and the rest from funeral services. In general, its burial services segment has been increasing sales volume, and prices:

Fu Shou Yuan is a statistically attractive business:

Over last 5 years, gross margins have averaged over 80%, operating margins over 40%, net profit margins over 25%

Gaining market share with Revenue growth at CAGR of over 30% since 2013 IPO, faster than the rate of the overall market. Growth has been both through consolidation of smaller competitors, and favorable demographics.

Pre tax ROIC averaged ~23% over past three years. Calculated as Pretax earnings/ Invested Capital. Fu Shou Yuan keeps a large balance of cash, 90% of which is RMB denominated deposits in China. For purposes of calculating invested capital, I assumed that holding 10% of annual sales in cash was necessary to keep in the business, and the rest was excess cash. This is still more cash than most US death services companies hold on their balance sheets, therefore this ROIC is likely conservative.

Likely future growth drivers include:

In 2016, Fu Shou Yuan established a new department to promote preneed contracts, and is working with regulators to develop the market.

Saleable land reserves if approximately 1.5 m square meter, with land use certificates to support 20 years of development.

Recently developed a cremator factory, and has exported its product to Russia and Mongolia. There is also a strong domestic market with approximately 1890 funeral parlors operating an average of 4 cremators each. There are 200 new funeral parlors coming on line during next 5 years, all with cremators. Guidelines on Promotion of Land Saving Ecological Burial are part of the government's push to encourage cremation. Additionally, environmental regulations such as Guidance on Strengthening Dioxin Pollution Prevention, favor newer cremators.

Fu Shou Yuan has a market cap of about HKD$10.5 billion, of which 25% is held by public shareholders. At 27x trailing P/E, 7x EV/sales, 16x EV/EBIT its definitely not cheap. For comparison purposes,Nirvana Asia, which was a HK listed high end death services company operating in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and China was bought out by CVC capital partners in July 2016. Based on the reported price of $1.1 billion, and prior year's financials, the implied valuation was about 24x trailing recurring earnings and 18x EBITDA., or 6.7x sales. However, Nirvana's growth was much more sporadic and inconsistent than Fu Shou Yuan, and it did not have such a clear runway forward. Fu Shou Yuans has a high probability of achieving high teens(or higher) growth for several years and 20%+ ROIC. Therefore the current valuation could theoretically be reasonable if management turns out to be clean. Unfortunately, this matter is not black and white.

Where the Bodies are Buried

The founder/chairman Bai Xiaojiang directly holds about 5%, and his brother holds about 1.7% (The prospectus refers to Pak Hiu So as Mr. Bai's brother. Their surnames are the same Chinese character although Mr. Pak uses Cantonese transliteration rather than Mandarin transliteration). However, Mr. Bai indirectly controls another 24% through two NGOs which he cofounded (referred to as NGO 1 and NGO 2 in the prospectus). There is a controversial backstory to go with the NGO's holdings.

Shortly after the 2013 IPO, several Chinese new websites ran stories reporting that in 2003 Mr. Bai had been arrested for suspected corruption and misappropriation of state owned assets. Beijing News appears to have been first to report the arrest in a story entitled "Bai Xiaojiang's Equity Transfer Maneuvers", and similar stories were republished on 21st CN Finance and Economics and Sina Finance . The articles cited several inside sources, along with legal opinions, and a "verdict document received by a Beijing News Journalist". I couldn't find any record of this incident in any English language press.

Mr Bai was allegedly detained for two years between 2003 and 2005. According to the accusations, Zhongfu, the collectively owned enterprise holding the predecessor to Fu Shou Yuan, borrowed money through another subsidiary for the purpose of financing Lupu Bridge construction/development. Instead it used some of the funds to form the initial capitalization of a limited liability company, Hongfu. Equity in Hongfu was given to "then management" employees of Zhongfu, implicitly including Mr. Bai, who also acted as one of the nominee shareholders for the unspecified equity owners. Hongfu then (ironically) used the funds to capitalize Zhongfu when it restructured from a collective enterprise to a limited liability company. Consequently, this transaction resulted in Mr. Bai and other members of the management team effectively being given large albeit indirect beneficial equity stakes in what was to become Fu Shou Yuan. As part of subsequent arbitration, and on the advice of an attorney, the equity in Hongfu was transferred through another entity to two NGOs which Mr. Bai had cofounded with other members of the management team. For reference, this is a partial snapshot of the company structure upon IPO:

For what its worth, the IPO prospectus does not mention any arrest. In a footnote on page 134, it does confirm the use of the bank loan funds to capitalize Hongfu and Zhongfu as described in the news articles, and conspicuously refuses to opine as to whether the transfers were permissible under the loan terms. However, it says, the loan is long since fully settled, and limitation of action for any claim has expired. Further, according to their PRC legal advisors, the arrangement (NYSE:I) did not violate any PRC laws and regulations; (ii) the capital contribution is legal and valid and will not be challenged; (NASDAQ:III) the Group's shareholding structures and assets will not be challenged. It also refers to arbitration on the matter, which appears to have confirmed the validity of the transfers to Hongfu. Further, the prospectus claims that the equity that was transferred to Mr. Bai and others was an incentive for their past contribution to the company, while public funds were used solely for the Lupu Bridge project, and are a separate matter. The prospectus also states that the transfer of Hongfu equity to the charities was acknowledged and confirmed by the relevant regulator, and any contractual claims relating to it would have already lapsed by the time of the IPO.

So in spite of the controversy, its likely that what management did was legal, or at least long well past any statute of limitations. However, it does mean that management took a pretty big chunk of equity for their service over the years. Therefore its probably worth pursuing some "on the ground" background checks into the character of Mr. Bai and the rest of the management team before making Fu Shou Yuan more than a token position.

