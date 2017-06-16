Nucor - Adding On The Dip

With an earnings yield coming in at 8% and potential drivers to push earnings higher going forward, I am buying this dip in this well-run company.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced second-quarter guidance that fell short of expectations, after those expectations had risen substantially in recent times. While the second quarter is softer than anticipated, the underlying trends remain solid as there are potential drivers such as trade policies, tax cuts, and infrastructure spending to improve the operating environment.

With earnings power coming in at 8% of the current valuation, and Nucor having made large investments in the past already, I like the prospects at these levels given the operating environment, reasonably strong balance sheet, and improved cash flow conversion. At these levels, I am adding on dips.

The News

Nucor anticipates second-quarter earnings, for the three-month period ending on July 1, to come in at $1.00-$1.05 per share. While this is down from the $1.11 per share reported in Q1, it still marks a huge improvement compared to the $0.76 per share reported in the second quarter of last year.

That said, the guidance falls short compared to expectations, which Nucor's management itself created. Alongside the release of the first-quarter earnings, management guided for second-quarter results that would be even better than Q1, driven by a resilient automotive market and emerging strength in energy markets, as well as improved construction in non-residential markets.

The expected sequential improvements have now turned negative on the back of softer performance of the steel mills segment, as the conditions for hot-rolled sheet products are also more challenged than expected, driven by aggressive competition. While downstream and non-residential construction markets are expected to see continued improvements, these improvements aren't as strong as anticipated.

Executives furthermore note that finished steel imports have risen some 14% in the first five months of the year, making up 26% of the U.S. market. This trend might be halted or reversed following some recent completed trade cases, as well as recent anti-dumping duties being announced against Japan and Turkey.

Expectations Have Been Reset

While the cut in the guidance is sizable, we have to note that underlying trends remain reasonable, as the earnings power of Nucor still runs at $4.00-$4.50 per share this year. As a result of the profit warning, shares now trade 20% from their highs earlier this year at $55 per share, the lowest levels since the Trump rally started.

The reality is that the economy is chugging along reasonably well, as Nucor and other steel producers benefit from a political landscape in which "America comes first," and is not afraid to get involved in challenging unfair trade practices. The other continued benefit is that Nucor continues to be an outperformer versus its peers as it has always maintained a strong balance sheet, unlike many other domestic competitors. It has furthermore continued to invest in its plants, which means that it does not have to spend heavily in the coming years, while it can produce at cheaper costs and deliver on better quality.

Lower costs and lower leverage ratios provide a key advantage in a cyclical industry, after what has been a tough cycle. Of course, Nucor's focus on higher-value-added products and segments has been really helpful as well, effectively shielding the business from the worst cyclical swings. This allowed Nucor to remain profitable during challenging times, although it did post a modest loss in 2009 during the harshest year of the crisis.

Even though the second quarter might be softer, it is still on track to become the second most profitable quarter since the crisis, demonstrating that the overall trajectory remains sound even if the recent quarter is a bit softer.

The Potential

Nucor was on fire heading into the 2008 crisis, as it posted fat operating margins of 15%. Since the crisis year of 2009, in which Nucor posted a modest loss, operating margins have averaged around 4%-5%. Recently, these margins have risen toward the +10% mark again.

Peak sales of $23 billion in 2008 halved the year thereafter, and have steadily risen toward the $20 billion mark again by 2014 before falling back in recent times. This recent pullback was driven by weaker pricing as underlying demand has been improving, allowing margins to increase.

These improvements in margins have been driven by the $7 billion in capital spending that Nucor has made over the past decade, as it made another $7 billion worth of acquisitions. These "investments" of $14 billion were roughly double the depreciation charges of $7 billion.

While this created a drag on cash flow generation, it has placed Nucor in a great position. With earnings power coming in at $4.00-$4.50 per share at this point in time, valuation multiples have fallen to 12-14 times earnings at $55 per share. This corresponds to a healthy 7%-8% cash flow yield. Note that regular capital spending is now lagging depreciation charges, which means that these cash flows can be distributed to investors -- although Nucor probably continues to make bolt-on deals.

The financial position of the firm more than allows for continued bolt-on dealmaking as net debt stood at $2.7 billion at the end of Q1. This corresponds to less than 1 times the $3 billion EBITDA number if we annualize the first-quarter results.

Buying the Dip

Nucor is a quality name in a neighborhood that can be very rough at times. The differentiation in terms of end markets, focus on higher-value added products, moderate leverage and good state of its PP&E make Nucor worthwhile -- especially following the recent pullback. Valuations are reasonable, leverage is coming down, and most important of all is the fact that cash flow is improving rather dramatically following the capital spending boom over the last decade.

The prospects for trade policies to benefit the company come on top of potential tax cuts and an infrastructure bill, and investors might realistically look forward to a special dividend as well. At these levels, Nucor offers an excellent opportunity to add to an existing long position already, as the small alteration in Q2 does not change the narrative at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.