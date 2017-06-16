UNY Family Mart: Healthy C-Stores, Not So Healthy Malls

UNY Family Mart Holdings (OTCPK:FYRTY, OTC:FYRTF) is a recently formed entity which came about when Family Mart and UNY Holdings merged in late 2016. Prior to the merger, Family Mart was the #3 player in the Japanese convenience store market with roughly 12,000 stores. UNY HD operated Circle K and Sankus (CKS) c-stores, which was the #4 c-store chain (combined) with a little over 6,300 stores. In addition to CKS, UNY HD operated about 220 GMS (malls and supermarkets) locations.

Source: Creca Gensen (Japanese)

GMS bleeds money

"Amazon-proofing" is not a term commonly used in Japan. However, brick and mortar retail in Japan has been facing competitive pressures from internet retail (as well as specialty stores for clothing and appliances). The story is painfully similar to brick and mortar retail in the US, though less severe. None of the major GMS operators (Aeon, Seven & i's Ito-Yokado, Wal-Mart's Seiyu) have figured out the formula to GMS sustainability in Japan yet, and now Family Mart is engaged in the business. Of course, part of the idea behind the merger of Family Mart and UNY Holdings was to realize "synergies".

ROE for UNY Family Mart HD floats around 4% with no real projection for meaningful improvement in GMS operations. Here is UNY Family Mart HD's profit projections ~2020:

Source: UNY Family Mart HD 2017/2 Presentation (in Japanese)

A 67% increase in net income over 4 years would typically be called "meaningful improvement" in any business. However, in UNY Family Mart HD's case, the GMS net income improvement is more a function of eliminating unprofitable locations rather than any real growth. At the end of 2016, UNY Family Mart operated 210 GMS locations. The company's plan is to reduce this figure down to 196 by the end of 2017.

One look at Seven & i (OTCPK:SVNDY, OTCPK:SVNDF) shows what's ahead for UNY Family Mart HD. Seven & i's story can broadly be summarized as growth through global c-store expansion while trying to stop the bleeding for GMS. Considering Family Mart maintained a ~8% ROE prior to the merger, UNY Family Mart HD's story appears to closely resemble Seven & i's. Interestingly, Seven & i's ROE also floats around 4%.

UNY Family Mart HD's Direction

Essentially, there are two big things that the newly formed UNY Family Mart HD has been working at:

Conversion of CKS-branded stores to FM stores

Figure out how to not lose money in GMS operations

Some may have spotted the noticeably lower daily sales figures of CKS-branded stores from my Lawson article (OTC:LWSOF):

Source: 7-Eleven, Family Mart, and Lawson IR (all in Japanese)

Reading the transcripts of UNY Family Mart HD's Earnings Q&A shed some insight on the management team's approach to growth. Basically, the management team expects to achieve the 2020 CVS net income target by simply converting CKS-branded stores to FM stores. At the end of 2016, there were 4,912 CKS stores. The company plans to convert 2,600 of these to FM stores by the end of 2017.

The management team is straight forward about leveling its CVS store count over the next few years (about net even). In the Q&A session, management mentioned its thought process for CVS profitability, which they neatly summarized as:

Quantity * Quality = Profitability

Now for some translation work: When UNY Family Mart HD talks about quantity, they are mostly referring to the scale of their store network. After merging operations with am/pm, Coco stores, and now CKS, UNY Family Mart HD's CVS store count is roughly equivalent to that of Seven & i, the industry leader. Going forward, UNY Family Mart HD's focus is shifting from store count expansion to improving the quality of stores. Some combination between average daily store sales and average gross profit margin would probably be a pretty good indicator of UNY Family Mart HD's CVS quality focus.

Moving onto GMS operations. As I mentioned earlier, none of the major GMS operators have figured out the secret sauce to sustained profitability (assuming there is one). In addition to closing unprofitable locations, the management team mentioned its focus on health and fitness. Essentially, they are looking for areas that are difficult for the internet to displace. At the same time, they will be right-sizing apparel and household goods floor space while increasing food-related floor space. While a lot of this shift makes sense, it appears that all of physical retail is moving in this direction - everybody from convenience chains to smaller strip malls to bigger GMS operators.

My Thoughts

It appears that UNY Family Mart HD has its domestic CVS store network scaled out to a comfortable place right now. They are beginning to spend more time figuring out how to make these boxes even more convenient and valuable. The management team hasn't given particularly clear direction aside from doing what the whole Japanese CVS industry is doing (think: food focus, private brands, banking & finance, etc). My best guess is that the management team will probably build a better roadmap on the quality side of the equation over the next year or two, which would likely differentiate itself from Seven & i and Lawson over the long run.

What's more important than the quality side of the CVS equation is how the company operates the GMS business. GMS is already an ROE drag to the overall business, but I also believe the exposure to GMS adds a significant amount of risk. UNY's pre-merger 220 GMS locations was already reduced to 210 at the end of 2016, and the plan is to further reduce this figure down to 196 by the end of this year. That's an 11% cut in location count over the course of about a year and a half.

Much of GMS non-perishable goods sales have been displaced by the internet and other specialty stores. Meanwhile, practically all Japanese GMS operators increased their food-focus. Maybe I'm looking at this from the wrong angle, but with a declining Japanese population and a lot of food-focused physical retailers, either the Japanese population needs to start eating more meals in a day, or the food-focused strategy will simply not work for everyone. So far, putting all the pieces together, I can't help but think that GMS in Japan will realize further impairment until the whole GMS industry is "right-sized".

It is still unclear to what extent UNY Family Mart HD's GMS operations will drag down its CVS growth over the long term. If I were a UNY Family Mart HD investor, I'd like to know where the management team sees the GMS business going over the next 5 to 10 years as it is crucially more important than any sort of growth runway provided by the healthy CVS business.

