April 2017 U.S. TIC Purchases $65.8B = Dollar Support

Most people would ask what is TIC?

TIC is "Treasury International Capital."

"TIC is a select group of capital monitored with regard to its international movement. Treasury International Capital is a useful economic indicator that tracks the flow of Treasury and agency securities as well as corporate bonds and equities into and out of the United States. TIC data is important to investors, especially with the increasing amount of foreign participation in the U.S. financial markets." (Source: Investopedia)

So what does it mean when TIC moves up or down?

As demand for U.S. financial instruments increases, the value of the dollar is held up. Demand for U.S. dollar increases as it is needed to purchase U.S. securities.

TIC has increased for four months in a row. The amounts were small and the dollar did not rise in that time.

Purchases of $100B plus per month are needed to move the dollar upwards in larger steps. These size purchases were occurring at the end of last year. This last quarter we have seen weak to negative TIC purchases and weakness in the dollar.

The chart below shows the monthly movement of TIC.

Net Treasury International Capital Flows includes all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking flows.

So why is this important now?

In a report, the Department of the Treasury said that U.S. net TIC purchases rose to a seasonally adjusted $65.8B up from up from $-0.7B the previous month.

The increase in TIC represents stronger underlying demand for the U.S. dollar going forward. That said the dollar had gained strongly in the lead up to and also in the weeks after the election and has lost some of that gain and is finding support around the $97 dollar mark.

I find that large changes ($100B+) in TIC give a one month's advanced warning of a movement in the dollar. The latest change is a larger and more positive move than has occurred for many months and builds on previous months positive flows. The changes in TIC late last year were much larger and led to larger dollar gains.

One can expect to see the dollar remain at its present level for another month going forward and might even gain a little ground.

Very long term the TIC picture is not as decisive as it once was as the chart below shows.

Prior to the GFC boom-bust, TIC was a one-sided affair with net inflows of capital into America. The situation since then is more balanced with matching in and out flows and no strong trend in either direction.

Most commodities trade in US dollars so they are needed to effect transactions even for transactions not involving the USA. The effect of the USD being the world's reserve currency.

Strengthening world trade and world GDP means strengthening TIC flows and USD. One reads in the press at present that President Trump is jawboning the USD downwards by saying that it is "too strong". No amount of jawboning by a US President can change the mathematics of stronger demand for USDs. The chart below shows the steady march of world GDP upwards. Jawboning can change short term sentiment though.

The USA is a net importer and would prefer a strong currency so that it can buy those imports cheaply and so a strong dollar is good for the USA.

(Source World Economics)

The chart below shows the parabolic growth of world trade upwards. The impact of the GFC on world trade is unmistakable as is the long term trend.

The chart below shows the longer term dollar trend.

Since 1970, the dollar appears to move between a value of 80 to 160 and appears to be trending towards another long term cyclical peak such as was made in 1985 and 2001.

A country's currency strength is like a share in a company. When the company is doing well by using all its capacity, making sales and growing, its shares increase in value as its asset backing and earnings increase. The same is true for a nation state. The currency tends to bottom when GDP is falling and unemployment is low and top when the opposite is true.

America reached the bottom of the GFC boom-bust in 2010 and has been growing ever since. The same is true of the value of the dollar. Higher GDP and higher employment gives the dollar asset backing and earnings and pushes its value higher relative to other world currencies.

As the economy improves and there are more jobs and income the demand for imports rises and this creates overseas demand for the USD and pushes its value up.

So how can this trend help me?

The most obvious benefits of this trend for investors and traders are as follows:

REITs will suffer from higher interest rates. When interest rates go up, borrowing costs increase and asset prices go down from the reduced capacity to pay higher prices for them. (NYSEARCA:DRN), (NYSEARCA:REZ), (NYSEARCA:REM), (NYSEARCA:ROOF), (NYSEARCA:XHB). On the flipside when rates go up so do rents which tend to maintain yields and margins making REITS a safe bet in almost any investing environment. Commodities will decrease as most trade in U.S. dollars. Short commodities (NYSEARCA:DEE). Other currencies, particularly those from commodity-based countries like Russia, Australia and Brazil, will fall, so short these. (NYSEARCA:FXA) (NYSEARCA:BZF). U.S. companies with substantial overseas earnings will make less in U.S. dollar terms. This will disproportionately affect the S&P 500 as this index is overweight with mega cap export earning companies. I would stay long the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for other reasons not linked to the dollar. Stay the course. On the other hand, mid-cap U.S. companies with domestic earnings will be largely unaffected but will have to pay less for their import of goods and materials. (NYSEARCA:IWD) (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stay the course. I see this TIC result as a build up to another upward move in a longer trend upwards trend and would stay the course for the time being in investments that are geared for an ever stronger dollar. Long the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP).

