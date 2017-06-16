The Federal Reserve Discloses Its Balance Sheet Normalization Plans

In a previous article, I wrote about the possibility of reverse quantitative easing (QE) later this year. That possibility has started to become reality as the Federal Reserve laid out its plans to normalize its balance sheet this year, which was unexpected.

At the FOMC meeting on June 14, 2017, Janet Yellen disclosed its intention to reduce the Fed's $4.5 trillion balance sheet, comprised of $2.5 trillion in Treasury bonds and $2 trillion in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The chart below shows how this normalization will look like.

To put this in context of the global central bank balance sheets, you can refer to this chart below from PIMCO. Currently, the only two central banks that are expanding their balance sheet are the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank. The ECB has already reduced the rate of purchases to €60 billion a month. And it plans to further withdraw from the super-expansionary monetary policy. The Bank of Japan intends to keep interest rates at -0.1%, 10-year bond yields at about 0%, and it would continue to buy assets at a pace of ¥80 trillion a year. The balance sheet normalization of the Federal Reserve would stop the uptrend in global balance sheet expansion.

We are talking about $1.5 trillion in bonds that are about to hit the market at a rate of $50 billion per month, which is $600 billion per year. These bonds will need to be bought by private buyers, who will be reluctant to do so at these low rates.

Obviously this will put pressure on the price of bonds going forward, which means bond yields will be going up if this balance sheet normalization were to occur.

On top of that, we also have increasing deficits going to hit the market at $600 billion per year (see chart below from FRED). It is a mystery how the Treasury market is going to absorb both increasing deficits and quantitative tightening without a huge increase in yields.

To make matters worse, the Federal Reserve is about to normalize in a weakening economy. Many economic indicators are weakening.

Although the unemployment rate has come down, the labor force participation rate shows no signs of improvement (see chart below from FRED).

Loan creation is still slowing down and will continue to slow down, given that we just hiked interest rates from 1% to 1.25% (see chart below from FRED).

The yield curve has been flattening, pointing to an imminent recession, which will hit the markets in 2018-2019 (see chart below from FRED).

Moreover, the U.S. starts to get into difficulties to service its debt load as interest payments on debt are rising faster than government receipts since the Fed hiked rates in 2015. Each time this occurred, we had a recession.

And finally, as a reminder, the income from the April 2017 tax season is now over (blue chart below from FRED). The Treasury cash balance is set to go to zero. So money supply will not be propped up anymore, the reserve balances maintained at Federal Reserve Banks will start to decline and on top of this, the money supply will be reduced even more due to the normalization of the Federal Reserve balance sheet. Moreover, the government is only funded till September 2017, when the debt ceiling will need to be raised to avoid a shutdown. This is a recipe for disaster to come.

That disaster is most likely to hit on the U.S. stock market as valuations are already at NASDAQ bubble levels (see chart below from Gurufocus).

