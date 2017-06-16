Delphi Automotive: Solid Upside Potential

The corporation is going to profit from the auto industry megatrends.

The stock of Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH) has grown 30% over last year but still did not attract a lot of attention. This is especially strange in light of the company's exposure to such attractive and discussed businesses as safety systems for cars, electronic tech components, and, importantly, self-driving technology. This article explains why Delphi is a strong buy, valuing the company by DCF modeling.

Business

Over the years, Delphi Automotive has been a car components manufacturer with three main divisions: Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety. However, in May 2017 the corporation announced a spin-off of its powertrain unit to "become a leader in the autonomous driving and electric vehicle space."

In my article on the autonomous driving, which was written in February, I discussed Delphi as a potentially strong player in the field. At that moment, Delphi already collaborated with Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) on autopilot, which was demonstrated through a cross-country trip in the U.S. It was claimed:

"The self-driving Audi car installed with Delphi's solution drove "99% of the time" controlled only by a computer without any human interaction."

Since that time, Delphi revealed a set of new partnerships, including a collaboration with the Paris-based public transport services provider Transdev, controlled by the French government. It is stated the venture will result in "the first such commercial application on public roads of fully automated vehicles." The technology used by Delphi includes the solutions developed by Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY), which is being acquired by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

In addition, it is now promised: "Delphi Automotive to supply over-the-air update capability pioneered by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)." The technology can enable other car manufacturers to implement the solution of cordless updates in their infotainment systems.

Overall, as Delphi is transitioning towards being a car supplier with the focus on technology, the company can profit from the future development of connected cars significantly. This was emphasized during last earnings call:

Our Electrical Architecture and Electronics and Safety businesses will combine to be a global technology leader with unparalleled strength in smart vehicle architecture, centralized computing platforms, as well as fully integrated systems for advanced safety, autonomous driving, infotainment, and user experience, as well as vehicle connectivity and data management. This business will include 145,000 employees, more than 15,000 engineers, have annual revenues of $12 billion and operating margins of almost 14%, and over $19 billion of new business awards in 2016.

Moreover, it is interesting to note Liam Denning from Bloomberg compares Delphi with Tesla in terms of businesses, but argues the valuation the former is much more attractive for the cautious investors:

For those who believe in Musk's vision but not Tesla's valuation, they may want to consider the fact that Delphi's business focused on electrification and autonomy makes $12 billion of revenue and actually turns an operating profit.

DCF analysis

As the business of Delphi seems to be attractive, it is important to estimate the fair value of the stock. To achieve this, I use DCF analysis to value the company.

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 3.9%, with a 1.5% increase in 2017 and 5.1% increase in 2018. The numbers fully comply with the average analysts' expectations provided by Yahoo Finance.

The growth from 2019 to 2021 is expected to be on the level of 4-5%. The growth in revenue will likely to be boosted when the initiatives to implement autonomous driving for commercial usage start generating returns. Moreover, expected increase in the number of connected cars on the roads in the future should be beneficial for Delphi.

2. EBITDA margin will increase from 14% in 2016 to 16% in 2020. The shift to high-margin businesses like electric systems and ADAS technologies should contribute to the growth of margins.

3. The growth in gross PP&E will level off on the level of approximately 4.7% a year.

4. The effective tax rate is estimated on the level of 16%.

5. WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 3.8%. The cost of equity capital (13.5%) is calculated using CAPM, with 1.26 beta, 2.2% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. Therefore, the WACC is 12.2%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $26.05 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will stay at the level of 11.7 by the end of the horizon period (2021). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $95.2. Under the optimistic scenario (12.7x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $28 billion or $102.3 per share, representing more than 18% upside potential for the stock. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. Therefore, the fair price range is $91.6-98.7, which represents 7-15% upside potential.

Conclusion

Overall, Delphi Automotive is attractive for investment, as the business looks promising and the fundamental value is solid. Thus, DCF analysis shows the suitable price range to be $91.6-98.7, representing 7-15% potential for the stock. As a result, a buy recommendation can be initiated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.